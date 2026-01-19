Setting Link Type of High-Speed Ports

The default networking port configuration of ConnectX-7 InfiniBand/Ethernet adapter cards is listed in the below table.

OPN Data Transmission Rate Default Mode MCX753436MC-HEAB NDR200/HDR and 200GbE 200GbE MCX753436MS-HEAB NDR200/HDR and 200GbE 200GbE MCX75343AMC-NEAC NDR and 400GbE 400GbE MCX75343AMS-NEAC NDR and 400GbE 400GbE

To change the networking high-speed ports mode, you can either use the mlnxconfig or UEFI tools.

UEFI can be used to configure the adapter card device before the operating system is up while mlnxconfig can be used once the operating system is up.

According to your preference, use one of the below tools: