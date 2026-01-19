NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Cards for OCP Spec 3.0 User Manual
Setting Link Type of High-Speed Ports

The default networking port configuration of ConnectX-7 InfiniBand/Ethernet adapter cards is listed in the below table.

OPN

Data Transmission Rate

Default Mode

MCX753436MC-HEAB

NDR200/HDR and 200GbE

200GbE

MCX753436MS-HEAB

NDR200/HDR and 200GbE

200GbE

MCX75343AMC-NEAC

NDR and 400GbE

400GbE

MCX75343AMS-NEAC

NDR and 400GbE

400GbE

To change the networking high-speed ports mode, you can either use the mlnxconfig or UEFI tools.

UEFI can be used to configure the adapter card device before the operating system is up while mlnxconfig can be used once the operating system is up.

According to your preference, use one of the below tools:

mlnxconfig

The mlxconfig tool allows the user to change some of the device configurations without reburning the firmware. The configuration is also kept after reset. By default, mlxconfig shows the configurations that will be loaded in the next boot. For more information and instructions, refer to mlnxconfig.

UEFI

PreBoot drivers first initialize the adapter device, senses the port protocol – Ethernet or InfiniBand, and brings up the port. Then it connects to a DHCP server to obtain its assigned IP address and network parameters, and also to obtain the source location of the kernel/OS to boot from. The DHCP server instructs the PreBoot drivers to access the kernel/OS through a TFTP server, an iSCSI target, or some other service. For more information and instructions, refer to UEFI.
