Setting Link Type of High-Speed Ports
The default networking port configuration of ConnectX-7 InfiniBand/Ethernet adapter cards is listed in the below table.
OPN
Data Transmission Rate
Default Mode
MCX753436MC-HEAB
NDR200/HDR and 200GbE
200GbE
MCX753436MS-HEAB
NDR200/HDR and 200GbE
200GbE
MCX75343AMC-NEAC
NDR and 400GbE
400GbE
MCX75343AMS-NEAC
NDR and 400GbE
400GbE
To change the networking high-speed ports mode, you can either use the mlnxconfig or UEFI tools.
UEFI can be used to configure the adapter card device before the operating system is up while mlnxconfig can be used once the operating system is up.
According to your preference, use one of the below tools:
The mlxconfig tool allows the user to change some of the device configurations without reburning the firmware. The configuration is also kept after reset. By default, mlxconfig shows the configurations that will be loaded in the next boot. For more information and instructions, refer to mlnxconfig.
PreBoot drivers first initialize the adapter device, senses the port protocol – Ethernet or InfiniBand, and brings up the port. Then it connects to a DHCP server to obtain its assigned IP address and network parameters, and also to obtain the source location of the kernel/OS to boot from. The DHCP server instructs the PreBoot drivers to access the kernel/OS through a TFTP server, an iSCSI target, or some other service. For more information and instructions, refer to UEFI.