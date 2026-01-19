Interfaces See Supported Interfaces PCI Express Gen 5.0/4.0 SERDES @ 16/32GT/s, x16 lanes (4.0 and 3.0 compatible) Networking Port: Dual-Port QSFP112 InfiniBand and Ethernet, port split capable Bracket Type: Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket Protocol Support Data Rate InfiniBand NDR200/HDR/HDR100/EDR/FDR/SDR Ethernet 200/100/50/25/10 Gb/s InfiniBand: IBTA v1.5a Auto-Negotiation: NDR200 ( 2 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane ), HDR (4 lanes x 50Gb/s per lane), HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane), FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane) Ethernet : 200GAUI-4 C2M, 200GAUI-4 C2C, 200GBASE-CR4, 200GBASE-KR4, 200GBASE-CR4, 200GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-KR2, 100GBASE-SR2, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR Capabilities MCX753436MS-HEBB Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Disabled, Support for Multi-Host and Port Split capable Electrical and Thermal Specifications Voltage: 12V_EDGE, +3.3V_EDGE Maximum power available through QSFP112 port: 17W per port (Not thermally supported) Typical power with passive cables in PCIe Gen 5.0 x16 24.5W The complete electrical and thermal specifications are provided in " NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Electrical and Thermal Specifications" document, which is available at NVOnline following login. Environmental Temperature Operational 0°C to 55°C Non-operational -40°C to 70°Cb Humidity Operational 10% to 85% relative humidity Non-operational 10% to 90% relative humidity Altitude (Operational) 3050m Regulatory Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC RoHS: RoHS Compliant

Notes : a. The ConnectX-7 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.

b. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.