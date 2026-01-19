NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Cards for OCP Spec 3.0 User Manual
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Adapters  NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Cards for OCP Spec 3.0 User Manual  Specifications

On This Page

Specifications

Note

Please make sure to install the ConnectX-7 card in a PCIe slot that is capable of supplying the required power and airflow, as stated in the below table.

Warning

In Standby mode only port0 is available.

MCX753436MS-HEBB Specifications

Interfaces

See Supported Interfaces

PCI Express Gen 5.0/4.0

SERDES @ 16/32GT/s, x16 lanes (4.0 and 3.0 compatible)

Networking Port: Dual-Port QSFP112 InfiniBand and Ethernet, port split capable

Bracket Type: Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket

Protocol Support

Data Rate

InfiniBand

NDR200/HDR/HDR100/EDR/FDR/SDR

Ethernet

200/100/50/25/10 Gb/s

InfiniBand: IBTA v1.5a

Auto-Negotiation: NDR200 ( 2 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane ), HDR (4 lanes x 50Gb/s per lane), HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane), FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane)

Ethernet : 200GAUI-4 C2M, 200GAUI-4 C2C, 200GBASE-CR4, 200GBASE-KR4, 200GBASE-CR4, 200GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-KR2, 100GBASE-SR2, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR

Capabilities

MCX753436MS-HEBB

Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Disabled, Support for Multi-Host and Port Split capable

Electrical and Thermal Specifications

Voltage: 12V_EDGE, +3.3V_EDGE

Maximum power available through QSFP112 port: 17W per port (Not thermally supported)

Typical power with passive cables in PCIe Gen 5.0 x16

24.5W

The complete electrical and thermal specifications are provided in " NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Electrical and Thermal Specifications" document, which is available at NVOnline following login.

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°Cb

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC

RoHS: RoHS Compliant

Notes : a. The ConnectX-7 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.

b. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

MCX75343AMC-NEAC / MCX75343AMS-NEAC Specifications

Physical

Adapter Card Size: Tall Small Form Factor (TSFF) OCP 3.0, 4.52 in. x 2.99 in (115.00mm x 76.00mm)

Adapter Card Height: 0.7 in. (17.8mm)

Bracket Type: Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket

Interfaces

See Supported Interfaces

PCI Express Gen 5.0/4.0

SERDES @ 16/32GT/s, x16 lanes (Gen 3.0 compatible)

Networking Port: Single-port OSFP InfiniBand and Ethernet

Protocol Support

Data Rate

InfiniBand

NDR/NDR200/HDR/HDR100/EDR/FDR/SDR

Ethernet

400/200/100/50/25/10 Gb/s

InfiniBand: IBTA v1.5a

Auto-Negotiation: NDR (4 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane), NDR200 ( 2 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane ), HDR (4 lanes x 50Gb/s per lane), HDR100 (2 lanes x 50Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane), FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane)

Ethernet: 400GAUI-4 C2M, 400GBASE-CR4 , 200GAUI-4 C2M, 200GBASE-CR4, 100GAUI-2 C2M, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 40GBASE-CR4, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M, XLPPI, SFI

Capabilities

MCX75343AMC-NEAC

Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Enabled, Support for Multi-Host and Socket Direct

MCX75343AMS-NEAC

Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Disabled, Support for Multi-Host and Socket Direct

Electrical and Thermal Specifications

Voltage: 12V_EDGE, +3.3V_EDGE

Typical power with passive cables in PCIe Gen 5.0 x16

MCX75343AMC-NEAC

25.9W

MCX75343AMS-NEAC

24.4W

Maximum power available through OSFP port: 17W per port (Not thermally supported)

The complete electrical and thermal specifications are provided in " NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Electrical and Thermal Specifications" document, which is available at NVOnline following login.

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°Cb

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC

RoHS: RoHS Compliant

Notes : a. The ConnectX-7 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.

b. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

MCX753436MS-HEAB / MCX753436MC-HEAB Specifications

Physical

Adapter Card Size: Small Form Factor (SFF) , 4.52 in. x 2.99 in (115.00mm x 76.00mm)

Adapter Card Height: 0.59 in. (15.1mm)

Bracket Type: Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket

Interfaces

See Supported Interfaces

PCI Express Gen 5.0/4.0

SERDES @ 16/32GT/s, x16 lanes (4.0 and 3.0 compatible)

Networking Port: Dual-Port QSFP112 InfiniBand and Ethernet

Protocol Support

Data Rate

InfiniBand

NDR200/HDR/HDR100/EDR/FDR/SDR

Ethernet

200/100/50/25/10 Gb/s

InfiniBand: IBTA v1.5a

Auto-Negotiation: NDR200 ( 2 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane ), HDR (4 lanes x 50Gb/s per lane), HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane), FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane)

Ethernet : 200GAUI-4 C2M, 200GAUI-4 C2C, 200GBASE-CR4, 200GBASE-KR4, 200GBASE-CR4, 200GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-KR2, 100GBASE-SR2, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR

Capabilities

MCX753436MC-HEAB

Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Enabled, Support for Multi-Host and Socket Direct

MCX753436MS-HEAB

Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Disabled, Support for Multi-Host and Socket Direct

Electrical and Thermal Specifications

Voltage: 12V_EDGE, +3.3V_EDGE

Maximum power available through QSFP112 port: 17W per port (Not thermally supported)

Typical power with passive cables in PCIe Gen 5.0 x16

MCX753436MC-HEAB

25.9W

MCX753436MS-HEAB

24.5W

The complete electrical and thermal specifications are provided in " NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Electrical and Thermal Specifications" document, which is available at NVOnline following login.

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°Cb

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC

RoHS: RoHS Compliant

Notes : a. The ConnectX-7 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.

b. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

MCX713434AS-ADAI Specifications

Physical

Adapter Card Size: Small Form Factor (SFF) , 4.52 in. x 2.99 in (115.00mm x 76.00mm)

Adapter Card Height: 0.59 in. (15.1mm)

Bracket Type: Internal Bracket

Interfaces

See Supported Interfaces

PCI Express Gen 4.0

SERDES @ 16GT/s, x16 lanes

Networking Port: Quad-Port SFP56 Ethernet

Protocol Support

Data Rate

Ethernet

25/50 Gb/s

Ethernet : 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR

Capabilities

Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Disabled

Electrical and Thermal Specifications

Voltage: 12V_EDGE, +3.3V_EDGE

Maximum power available through Quad-Port SFP56 port: 1.5W per port (Not thermally supported)

50GbE: Passive only so there is no power

25GbE: Active option up to 1.5W per port

Typical power with passive cables in PCIe Gen 4.0 x16

35W

The complete electrical and thermal specifications are provided in " NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Electrical and Thermal Specifications" document, which is available at NVOnline following login.

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°Ca

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC

RoHS: RoHS Compliant

Notes :

a. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

Mechanical Drawings and Dimensions

Note

For the 3D Model of the card, please refer to the PID.

Board Drawings and Dimensions

Note

All dimensions are in millimeters. The PCB mechanical tolerance is +/- 0.13mm.

ConnectX-7 Single-Port OSFP

ConnectX-7 Dual-Port QSFP112

image2022-3-1_13-24-55-version-1-modificationdate-1764764457683-api-v2.png
image2022-9-7_16-57-54-version-1-modificationdate-1764764456953-api-v2.png

ConnectX-7 Quad-Port SFP56

image-2026-1-19_10-26-7-version-1-modificationdate-1768816242682-api-v2.png

Bracket Drawings and Dimensions

Note

All dimensions are in millimeters. The bracket's mechanical tolerance is +/- 0.25mm.

Single-Port OSFP Thumbscrew Bracket

Dual-Port QSFP112 Thumbscrew Bracket

image2023-11-2_12-17-27-version-1-modificationdate-1764764455547-api-v2.png
image2023-11-2_12-18-35-version-1-modificationdate-1764764455147-api-v2.png

ConnectX-7 Quad-Port SFP56 Internal Lock Bracket

image-2026-1-19_10-40-17-version-1-modificationdate-1768816241992-api-v2.png

© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 19, 2026
content here