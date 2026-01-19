On This Page
Specifications
Please make sure to install the ConnectX-7 card in a PCIe slot that is capable of supplying the required power and airflow, as stated in the below table.
In Standby mode only port0 is available.
Interfaces
PCI Express Gen 5.0/4.0
SERDES @ 16/32GT/s, x16 lanes (4.0 and 3.0 compatible)
Networking Port: Dual-Port QSFP112 InfiniBand and Ethernet, port split capable
Bracket Type: Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket
Protocol Support
Data Rate
InfiniBand
NDR200/HDR/HDR100/EDR/FDR/SDR
Ethernet
200/100/50/25/10 Gb/s
InfiniBand: IBTA v1.5a
Auto-Negotiation: NDR200 ( 2 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane ), HDR (4 lanes x 50Gb/s per lane), HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane), FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane)
Ethernet : 200GAUI-4 C2M, 200GAUI-4 C2C, 200GBASE-CR4, 200GBASE-KR4, 200GBASE-CR4, 200GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-KR2, 100GBASE-SR2, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR
Capabilities
MCX753436MS-HEBB
Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Disabled, Support for Multi-Host and Port Split capable
Electrical and Thermal Specifications
Voltage: 12V_EDGE, +3.3V_EDGE
Maximum power available through QSFP112 port: 17W per port (Not thermally supported)
Typical power with passive cables in PCIe Gen 5.0 x16
24.5W
The complete electrical and thermal specifications are provided in " NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Electrical and Thermal Specifications" document, which is available at NVOnline following login.
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°Cb
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
Regulatory
Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC
RoHS: RoHS Compliant
Notes : a. The ConnectX-7 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.
b. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
Physical
Adapter Card Size: Tall Small Form Factor (TSFF) OCP 3.0, 4.52 in. x 2.99 in (115.00mm x 76.00mm)
Adapter Card Height: 0.7 in. (17.8mm)
Bracket Type: Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket
Interfaces
PCI Express Gen 5.0/4.0
SERDES @ 16/32GT/s, x16 lanes (Gen 3.0 compatible)
Networking Port: Single-port OSFP InfiniBand and Ethernet
Protocol Support
Data Rate
InfiniBand
NDR/NDR200/HDR/HDR100/EDR/FDR/SDR
Ethernet
400/200/100/50/25/10 Gb/s
InfiniBand: IBTA v1.5a
Auto-Negotiation: NDR (4 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane), NDR200 ( 2 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane ), HDR (4 lanes x 50Gb/s per lane), HDR100 (2 lanes x 50Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane), FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane)
Ethernet: 400GAUI-4 C2M, 400GBASE-CR4 , 200GAUI-4 C2M, 200GBASE-CR4, 100GAUI-2 C2M, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 40GBASE-CR4, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M, XLPPI, SFI
Capabilities
MCX75343AMC-NEAC
Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Enabled, Support for Multi-Host and Socket Direct
MCX75343AMS-NEAC
Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Disabled, Support for Multi-Host and Socket Direct
Electrical and Thermal Specifications
Voltage: 12V_EDGE, +3.3V_EDGE
Typical power with passive cables in PCIe Gen 5.0 x16
MCX75343AMC-NEAC
25.9W
MCX75343AMS-NEAC
24.4W
Maximum power available through OSFP port: 17W per port (Not thermally supported)
The complete electrical and thermal specifications are provided in " NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Electrical and Thermal Specifications" document, which is available at NVOnline following login.
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°Cb
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
Regulatory
Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC
RoHS: RoHS Compliant
Notes : a. The ConnectX-7 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.
b. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
Physical
Adapter Card Size: Small Form Factor (SFF) , 4.52 in. x 2.99 in (115.00mm x 76.00mm)
Adapter Card Height: 0.59 in. (15.1mm)
Bracket Type: Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket
Interfaces
PCI Express Gen 5.0/4.0
SERDES @ 16/32GT/s, x16 lanes (4.0 and 3.0 compatible)
Networking Port: Dual-Port QSFP112 InfiniBand and Ethernet
Protocol Support
Data Rate
InfiniBand
NDR200/HDR/HDR100/EDR/FDR/SDR
Ethernet
200/100/50/25/10 Gb/s
InfiniBand: IBTA v1.5a
Auto-Negotiation: NDR200 ( 2 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane ), HDR (4 lanes x 50Gb/s per lane), HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane), FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane)
Ethernet : 200GAUI-4 C2M, 200GAUI-4 C2C, 200GBASE-CR4, 200GBASE-KR4, 200GBASE-CR4, 200GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-KR2, 100GBASE-SR2, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR
Capabilities
MCX753436MC-HEAB
Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Enabled, Support for Multi-Host and Socket Direct
MCX753436MS-HEAB
Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Disabled, Support for Multi-Host and Socket Direct
Electrical and Thermal Specifications
Voltage: 12V_EDGE, +3.3V_EDGE
Maximum power available through QSFP112 port: 17W per port (Not thermally supported)
Typical power with passive cables in PCIe Gen 5.0 x16
MCX753436MC-HEAB
25.9W
MCX753436MS-HEAB
24.5W
The complete electrical and thermal specifications are provided in " NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Electrical and Thermal Specifications" document, which is available at NVOnline following login.
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°Cb
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
Regulatory
Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC
RoHS: RoHS Compliant
Notes : a. The ConnectX-7 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.
b. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
Physical
Adapter Card Size: Small Form Factor (SFF) , 4.52 in. x 2.99 in (115.00mm x 76.00mm)
Adapter Card Height: 0.59 in. (15.1mm)
Bracket Type: Internal Bracket
Interfaces
PCI Express Gen 4.0
SERDES @ 16GT/s, x16 lanes
Networking Port: Quad-Port SFP56 Ethernet
Protocol Support
Data Rate
Ethernet
25/50 Gb/s
Ethernet : 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR
Capabilities
Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Disabled
Electrical and Thermal Specifications
Voltage: 12V_EDGE, +3.3V_EDGE
Maximum power available through Quad-Port SFP56 port: 1.5W per port (Not thermally supported)
50GbE: Passive only so there is no power
25GbE: Active option up to 1.5W per port
Typical power with passive cables in PCIe Gen 4.0 x16
35W
The complete electrical and thermal specifications are provided in " NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Electrical and Thermal Specifications" document, which is available at NVOnline following login.
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°Ca
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
Regulatory
Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC
RoHS: RoHS Compliant
Notes :
a. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
For the 3D Model of the card, please refer to the PID.
Board Drawings and Dimensions
All dimensions are in millimeters. The PCB mechanical tolerance is +/- 0.13mm.
ConnectX-7 Single-Port OSFP
ConnectX-7 Dual-Port QSFP112
ConnectX-7 Quad-Port SFP56
Bracket Drawings and Dimensions
All dimensions are in millimeters. The bracket's mechanical tolerance is +/- 0.25mm.
Single-Port OSFP Thumbscrew Bracket
Dual-Port QSFP112 Thumbscrew Bracket
ConnectX-7 Quad-Port SFP56 Internal Lock Bracket