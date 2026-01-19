NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Cards for OCP Spec 3.0 User Manual
VMware Driver Installation

This section describes VMware Driver Installation.

Hardware and Software Requirements

Requirement

Description

Platforms

A server platform with an adapter card based on NVIDIA devices:

ConnectX®-7 (InfiniBand/Ethernet) (firmware: fw-ConnectX7)

Operating System

ESXi 8.x

Installer Privileges

The installation requires administrator privileges on the target machine.

Installing NATIVE ESXi Driver for VMware vSphere

Note

Please uninstall all previous driver packages prior to installing the new version.

To install the driver:

  1. Log into the ESXi server with root permissions.

  2. Install the driver.

    #> esxcli software vib install –d <path>/<bundle_file>

    Example:

    #> esxcli software vib install -d /tmp/MLNX-NATIVE-ESX-ConnectX-4-5_4.16.8.8-10EM-650.0.0.4240417.zipesxcli

  3. Reboot the machine.

  4. Verify the driver was installed successfully.

    esxcli software vib list | grep nmlx
nmlx5-core      4.16.8.8-1OEM.650.0.0.4240417    MEL    PartnerSupported 2017-01-31
nmlx5-rdma      4.16.8.8-1OEM.650.0.0.4240417    MEL    PartnerSupported 2017-01-31

Note

After the installation process, all kernel modules are loaded automatically upon boot.

Removing Earlier NVIDIA Drivers

Note

Please unload the previously installed drivers before removing them.

To remove all the drivers:

  1. Log into the ESXi server with root permissions.

  2. List all the existing NATIVE ESXi driver modules. (See Step 4 in Installing NATIVE ESXi Driver for VMware vSphere.)

  3. Remove each module:

    #> esxcli software vib remove -n nmlx5-rdma
#> esxcli software vib remove -n nmlx5-core

    Note

    To remove the modules, you must run the command in the same order as shown in the example above.

  4. Reboot the server.

Firmware Programming

  1. Download the VMware bootable binary images v4.6.0 from the Firmware Tools (MFT) site.

    1. ESXi 6.5 File: mft-4.6.0.48-10EM-650.0.0.4598673.x86_64.vib

    2. MD5SUM: 0804cffe30913a7b4017445a0f0adbe1

  2. Install the image according to the steps described in the MFT User Manual.

    Note

    The following procedure requires custom boot image downloading, mounting and booting from a USB device.
