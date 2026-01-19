On This Page
VMware Driver Installation
This section describes VMware Driver Installation.
Requirement
Description
Platforms
A server platform with an adapter card based on NVIDIA devices:
ConnectX®-7 (InfiniBand/Ethernet) (firmware: fw-ConnectX7)
Operating System
ESXi 8.x
Installer Privileges
The installation requires administrator privileges on the target machine.
Please uninstall all previous driver packages prior to installing the new version.
To install the driver:
Log into the ESXi server with root permissions.
Install the driver.
#> esxcli software vib install –d <path>/<bundle_file>
Example:
#> esxcli software vib install -d /tmp/MLNX-NATIVE-ESX-ConnectX-
4-5_4.
16.8.
8-10EM-
650.0.
0.4240417.zipesxcli
Reboot the machine.
Verify the driver was installed successfully.
esxcli software vib list | grep nmlx nmlx5-core
4.16.
8.8-1OEM.
650.0.
0.4240417MEL PartnerSupported
2017-
01-
31nmlx5-rdma
4.16.
8.8-1OEM.
650.0.
0.4240417MEL PartnerSupported
2017-
01-
31
After the installation process, all kernel modules are loaded automatically upon boot.
Please unload the previously installed drivers before removing them.
To remove all the drivers:
Log into the ESXi server with root permissions.
List all the existing NATIVE ESXi driver modules. (See Step 4 in Installing NATIVE ESXi Driver for VMware vSphere.)
Remove each module:
#> esxcli software vib remove -n nmlx5-rdma #> esxcli software vib remove -n nmlx5-coreNote
To remove the modules, you must run the command in the same order as shown in the example above.
Reboot the server.
Download the VMware bootable binary images v4.6.0 from the Firmware Tools (MFT) site.
ESXi 6.5 File: mft-4.6.0.48-10EM-650.0.0.4598673.x86_64.vib
MD5SUM: 0804cffe30913a7b4017445a0f0adbe1
Install the image according to the steps described in the MFT User Manual.Note
The following procedure requires custom boot image downloading, mounting and booting from a USB device.