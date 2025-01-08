Known Issues
VF Network Function Limitations in SR-IOV Legacy Mode & in Switchdev Mode
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Dual Port Device
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Single Port Device
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127 VF per PF (254 functions)
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127
VF+SF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode
|Single Port Device
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ConnectX-8 has the same feature set and limitations as ConnectX-7 adapter card. For the list of ConnectX-7 Known Issues, please go to https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/software/adapter-firmware/index.html#connectx-7.
The below are limitations related to ConnectX-8 only.
|Internal Ref.
|Issue
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|Description: Although ConnectX-8 SuperNIC is defined to work at Gen6 x16 (default) or Gen5 x32, in firmware v40.44.0204, the default configuration is Gen5 x32. Changing between the modes is done by an NVConfig command.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: Gen6, Gen5, PCIe
|Detected in version: 40.44.0208
|4038325 / 4031430 / 4038341 / 4046105
|Description: Connecting to systems with NRZ speeds of 1,10, 25, 40, 50, or 100Gb/s is not supported in the current release.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: NRZ, Connectivity
|Detected in version: 40.44.0208
|4158184
|Description: The Lane Error Status may occasionally appear in Configuration space. It can be safely ignored as it does not have any impact on device performance. Users are encouraged to monitor their systems, but this condition does not warrant any immediate action unless other issues arise.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: Lane Error Status
|Detected in version: 40.44.0208
|4220173
|Description: In firmware version 40.44.0208, the
'max_parse_graph_header_length_base_value' field allows setting higher values than the recommended. This will be reduced in the next release.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: PARSE_GRAPH_NODE Capabilities Layout
|Detected in version: 40.44.0208
|4208960
|Description: A packet may be parsed incorrectly, if a driver uses the
header_length_field_mask when creating a
PARSE_GRAPH_NODE object, and the mask value is not composed of continuous bits or does not commence at the least significant bit.
|Workaround: Insert the
header_length_field_mask with continuous bits and commence at the least significant bit.
|Keywords: PARSE GRAPH NODE, Flex Parser
|Detected in version: 40.44.0208
|4176679
|Description: When sending RoCE traffic using 1 or 2 QPs using a 400GbE link speed with Congestion Control enabled, bandwidth might not reach its line rate.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: RoCE, Congestion Control, 400GbE, performance
|Detected in version: 40.44.0208
|4176679
|Description: When sending RoCE traffic using 1 or 2 QPs using a 400GbE link speed with Congestion Control enabled, bandwidth might not reach its line rate.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: RoCE, Congestion Control, 400GbE, performance
|Detected in version: 40.44.0208
|4202233
|Description: Address Translation Service (ATS) is at Beta level. Enabling ATS from mlxconfig and stopping the driver can result at a call trace in dmesg.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: ATS
|Detected in version: 40.44.0208
|4201405
|Description: Upgrading to firmware 40.44.0xxx from any previous Engineering Sample version requires power cycling the driver and not just resetting it (using mlxfwreset).
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: Upgrade, power cycle, reset
|Detected in version: 40.44.0208
|4161303
|Description: PCI ARCH counters are not supported. Other ARCH counters are supported, but not fully tested.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: Counters
|Detected in version: 40.44.0208
|4119723
|Description: RDMA bandwidth might not reach line rate when using 100G link speed and the Congestion Control (CC) is enabled.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: 100G, line rate, CC
|Detected in version: 40.44.0208