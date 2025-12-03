NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC Firmware Release Notes v40.45.1020
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Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

Internal Ref.Issue
4321324Description: Fixed an issue in SD where sending an ATS translation address request could lead to a completion timeout.
Keywords: PCI
Detected in version: 40.44.0208
Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020
4318537Description: Fixed an issue where the AI and HAI parameters of the ZTR_RTTCC algorithm, when configured by users, were automatically overwritten upon link speed changes. With this fix, if AI/HAI values were tuned for link speeds other than 100Gb/s, users should now divide those values by (link_speed / 100) to maintain consistent congestion control algorithm behavior.
Keywords: Congestion control, ZTR_RTTCC
Detected in version: 40.44.0208
Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020
-Description: Although ConnectX-8 SuperNIC is defined to work at Gen6 x16 (default) or Gen5 x32, in firmware v40.44.0204, the default configuration is Gen5 x32. Changing between the modes is done by an NVConfig command.
Keywords: Gen6, Gen5, PCIe
Detected in version: 40.44.0208
Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020
4369943Description: Fixed an issue where the BMC would fail to read the RDE Port resource when operating in Ethernet mode.
Keywords: BMC, RDE
Detected in version: 40.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020
4389140Description: Updated PLDM sensor ID values to align with the latest DSP2054 specifications.
Keywords: PLDM
Detected in version: 40.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020
4161849Description: The Green LED remains solid and does not blink when running traffic.
Keywords: Green LED
Detected in version: 40.44.0212
Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020
4158184Description: The Lane Error Status may occasionally appear in Configuration space. It can be safely ignored as it does not have any impact on device performance. Users are encouraged to monitor their systems, but this condition does not warrant any immediate action unless other issues arise.
Keywords: Lane Error Status
Detected in version: 40.44.0208
Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020
4274669Description: Fixed a race condition that could prevent the application from transmitting when VQoS is enabled.
Keywords: VQoS
Detected in version: 40.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020
4199274Description: Fixed an issue where RTT packets with any destination MAC address were incorrectly treated as having a valid destination MAC. The new firmware now discards RTT packets if their destination MAC does not match the port's MAC.
Keywords: RTT, destination MAC
Detected in version: 40.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020
4260394Description: Aligned the command channel entry offset in the GVMI context to a cache line boundary to avoid issues with GET/SET_GVMI_FW_CONTEXT_SUB_STRUCT operations, which require read and write actions to be contained within a single cache line.
Keywords: Firmware assert
Detected in version: 40.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020
4268027Description: Increased RX lossless buffer xoff and size to extend the delay before triggering Pause frames.
Keywords: RX lossless buffer
Detected in version: 40.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020
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