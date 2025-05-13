NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC Firmware Release Notes v40.45.1020
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Known Issues

VF Network Function Limitations in SR-IOV Legacy Mode & in Switchdev Mode

Dual Port Device

Single Port Device

127 VF per PF (254 functions)

127

VF+SF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode

Dual Port Device

Single Port Device

  • 127 VF per PF (254 functions)

  • 512 PF+VF+SF per PF (1024 functions)

  • 127 VF (127 functions)

  • 512 PF+VF+SF per PF (512 functions)

ConnectX-8 has the same feature set and limitations as ConnectX-7 adapter card. For the list of ConnectX-7 Known Issues, please go to https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/software/adapter-firmware/index.html#connectx-7.

The below are limitations related to ConnectX-8 only.

Internal Ref.Issue
4412310Description: Split operation (port splitting) on the second port is not supported on the ConnectX-8 SuperNIC model 900-9X81Q-00CN-ST0.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Port splitting
Detected in version: 40.45.1020
4394475Description: The existing congestion control configuration applies globally, rather than on a per-priority basis.
Workaround: Ensure that the configuration values for all priorities are aligned in either mlxconfig ROCE_CC_PRIO_MASK_P$port or sysfs ecn/roce_rp/enable/$port.
Keywords: Congestion control, ROCE_CC_PRIO
Detected in version: 40.45.1020
4366117Description: Configuring a small MTU leads to fragmentation of packets critical for the PXE boot process. As a result, the PXE boot filters mistakenly discard these packets, causing the PXE boot to fail.

Workaround: If this capability is not disabled by default on your adapter cards (pxe_boot_filter_en=1/TRUE in the bios HII), take the following actions:

  1. Reduce the TFTP block size to a value that prevents packet fragmentation.
  2. Manually disable the PXE filter.
Keywords: PXE boot filters
Detected in version: 40.45.1020
4240828Description: Simultaneous access to the same PDDR module info page is not supported.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PDDR module
Detected in version: 40.45.1020
4318063Description: When running the PTP4L application, the path delay displays inconsistent values after each fwreset and rerun, resulting in a non-constant PPS offset that fails to meet Class B/C requirements.
Workaround: Manually perform a port link reset after fwreset.
Keywords: PTP
Detected in version: 40.45.1020
4163634Description: When connecting a Quantum-3 switch system (with a port split into 8 ports) to a ConnectX-8 single port SuperNIC, the link will not be established.
Workaround: Configure the Quantum-3 switch system port to be split into 2 or 4 ports, or set the ConnectX-8 to operate in multiplane mode.
Keywords: Port split, Quantum-3
Detected in version: 40.44.0212
4230775Description: Due to a known issue, telemetry rate must be set to lower than 3 minutes.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Telemetry rate
Detected in version: 40.44.0212
4038325 / 4031430 / 4038341 / 4046105Description: Connecting to systems with NRZ speeds of 1,10, 25, 40, 50, or 100Gb/s is not supported in the current release.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: NRZ, Connectivity
Detected in version: 40.44.0208
4208960Description: A packet may be parsed incorrectly, if a driver uses the header_length_field_mask when creating a PARSE_GRAPH_NODE object, and the mask value is not composed of continuous bits or does not commence at the least significant bit.
Workaround: Insert the header_length_field_mask with continuous bits and commence at the least significant bit.
Keywords: PARSE GRAPH NODE, Flex Parser
Detected in version: 40.44.0208
4201405Description: Upgrading to firmware 40.44.0xxx from any previous Engineering Sample version requires power cycling the driver and not just resetting it (using mlxfwreset).
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Upgrade, power cycle, reset
Detected in version: 40.44.0208
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