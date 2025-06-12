What can I help you with?
NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC Firmware Release Notes v40.45.1202
Customer Affecting Changes

Changes in This Release

This section provides a list of changes that took place in the current version and break compatibility/interface, discontinue support for features and/or OS versions, etc.

Introduced in Version

Description

40.45.1020

Downgrading the ConnectX-8 SuperNIC firmware to a version earlier than the April release (40.45.1020) is not supported

The default CNP moderation behavior has been changed from per-flow to per-port to align with previous device generations. A dedicated mlxconfig parameter, ROCE_CC_CNP_MODERATION, is available to modify this configuration if needed.

Changes Planned for Future Releases

This section provides a list of changes that will take place in a future version of the product and will break compatibility/interface, discontinue support for features and/or OS versions, etc.

Planned for Version

Description

N/A

N/A

Changes in Earlier Releases

This section provides a list of changes that took place throughout the past two major releases that broke compatibility/interface, discontinued support for features and/or OS versions, etc.

For an archive of all changes, please refer to the Release Notes History section.

Introduced in Version

Description

40.44.1036

In ConnectX-8, the DIAG_COUNTER interface has been changed from the following set of commands:

  • SET_DIAGNOSTIC_PARAMS

  • QUERY_DIAGNOSTIC_PARAMS

  • QUERY_DIAGNOSTIC_COUNTERS

  • ICMD_SET_DIAGNOSTIC_PARAMS

  • ICMD_QUERY_DIAGNOSTIC_PARAMS

  • ICMD_QUERY_DIAGNOSTIC_COUNTERS

to:

  • DIAG_DATA_OWNERSHIP

  • DIAG_DATA_PARAMS_CONTEXT

  • DIAG_DATA_ID_LIST

  • DIAG_DATA_QUERY

The old interface will now return zero values when queried.

Discontinued Features

List of features which are supported in previous generations of hardware devices.

  • Ethernet:

    • T10 Data Integrity Field (DIF)

    • CRC

    • Transport Layer Security (TLS) handshake

    • NVMe over TCP acceleration

  • InfiniBand:

    • FDR and lower speeds

Note

For inquiries regarding mitigation, please contact NVIDIA Support.
