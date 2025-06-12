Firmware Compatible Products
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-8 SuperNIC firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:
InfiniBand - EDR, HDR1002, HDR2, NDR2002, NDR2, XDR2
Ethernet - 25GbE, 50GbE1, 100GbE1, 200GbE 2, 400GbE2
PCI Express Gen6., supporting backwards compatibility for v5.0, v4.0, v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1
1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.
2. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.
When connecting an NVIDIA-to-NVIDIA adapter card in ETH PAM4 speeds, Auto-Neg should always be enabled.
Orderable Part Number (OPN)
PSID
Description
900-9X81Q-00CN-ST0
MT_0000001222
NVIDIA ConnectX-8 C8240 HHHL SuperNIC; 400GbE (default mode) / 400Gb/s IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe 6 x16 with x16 PCIe Socket Direct / Multi Host Extension option; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Enabled
Driver Software, Tools and Switch Firmware
The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:
Supported Version
ConnectX-8 Firmware
40.45.1202 / 40.45.1020 / 40.44.1036
DOCA-HOST
3.0.0 / 2.10.0
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
WinOF-2
25.4.50020 / 25.1.51010 / 24.10.50010
MFT
4.32.0-120 / 4.31.0-149 / 4.30.2-20
FlexBoot
3.7.500
UEFI
14.38.16
NVOS
25.02.3000 onwards
NVIDIA Quantum-3 Firmware
35.2014.3112 onwards