What can I help you with?
NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC Firmware Release Notes v40.45.1202
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Firmware  NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC Firmware Release Notes v40.45.1202  Firmware Compatible Products

Firmware Compatible Products

These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-8 SuperNIC firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:

  • InfiniBand - EDR, HDR1002, HDR2, NDR2002, NDR2, XDR2

  • Ethernet - 25GbE, 50GbE1, 100GbE1, 200GbE 2, 400GbE2

  • PCI Express Gen6., supporting backwards compatibility for v5.0, v4.0, v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1

1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.

2. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.

Note

When connecting an NVIDIA-to-NVIDIA adapter card in ETH PAM4 speeds, Auto-Neg should always be enabled.

Supported Devices

Orderable Part Number (OPN)

PSID

Description

900-9X81Q-00CN-ST0

MT_0000001222

NVIDIA ConnectX-8 C8240 HHHL SuperNIC; 400GbE (default mode) / 400Gb/s IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe 6 x16 with x16 PCIe Socket Direct / Multi Host Extension option; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Enabled

Driver Software, Tools and Switch Firmware

The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:

Supported Version

ConnectX-8 Firmware

40.45.1202 / 40.45.1020 / 40.44.1036

DOCA-HOST

3.0.0 / 2.10.0

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

WinOF-2

25.4.50020 / 25.1.51010 / 24.10.50010

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

MFT

4.32.0-120 / 4.31.0-149 / 4.30.2-20

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

FlexBoot

3.7.500

UEFI

14.38.16

NVOS

25.02.3000 onwards

NVIDIA Quantum-3 Firmware

35.2014.3112 onwards
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jun 12, 2025.
content here