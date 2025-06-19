Known Issues
VF Network Function Limitations in SR-IOV Legacy Mode & in Switchdev Mode
ConnectX-8 has the same feature set and limitations as ConnectX-7 adapter card. For the list of ConnectX-7 Known Issues, please go to https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/software/adapter-firmware/index.html#connectx-7.
The below are limitations related to ConnectX-8 only.
|4270913
|Description: When using DC InfiniBand transport, SRQ usage requires distributing QPs across four SRQs. This means assigning each QP to its own SRQ when there are up to four QPs.
|Workaround: If there are more than four QPs, they must be distributed equally among the four available SRQs.
|Keywords: DC InfiniBand transport, SRQ, QPs
|Detected in version: 40.45.1200
|4412310
|Description: Split operation (port splitting) on the second port is not supported on the ConnectX-8 SuperNIC model 900-9X81Q-00CN-ST0.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: Port splitting
|Detected in version: 40.45.1020
|4394475
|Description: The existing congestion control configuration applies globally, rather than on a per-priority basis.
|Workaround: Ensure that the configuration values for all priorities are aligned in either
mlxconfig ROCE_CC_PRIO_MASK_P$port or
sysfs ecn/roce_rp/enable/$port.
Keywords: Congestion control, ROCE_CC_PRIO
|Detected in version: 40.45.1020
|4366117
|Description: Configuring a small MTU leads to fragmentation of packets critical for the PXE boot process. As a result, the PXE boot filters mistakenly discard these packets, causing the PXE boot to fail.
Workaround: If this capability is not disabled by default on your adapter cards (
Keywords: PXE boot filters
|Detected in version: 40.45.1020
|4240828
|Description: Simultaneous access to the same PDDR module info page is not supported.
|Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PDDR module
|Detected in version: 40.45.1020
|4318063
|Description: When running the PTP4L application, the path delay displays inconsistent values after each fwreset and rerun, resulting in a non-constant PPS offset that fails to meet Class B/C requirements.
|Workaround: Manually perform a port link reset after fwreset.
Keywords: PTP
|Detected in version: 40.45.1020
|4163634
|Description: When connecting a Quantum-3 switch system (with a port split into 8 ports) to a ConnectX-8 single port SuperNIC, the link will not be established.
|Workaround: Configure the Quantum-3 switch system port to be split into 2 or 4 ports, or set the ConnectX-8 to operate in multiplane mode.
Keywords: Port split, Quantum-3
|Detected in version: 40.44.0212
|4230775
|Description: Due to a known issue, telemetry rate must be set to lower than 3 minutes.
|Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Telemetry rate
|Detected in version: 40.44.0212
|4208960
|Description: A packet may be parsed incorrectly, if a driver uses the
header_length_field_mask when creating a
PARSE_GRAPH_NODE object, and the mask value is not composed of continuous bits or does not commence at the least significant bit.
|Workaround: Insert the
header_length_field_mask with continuous bits and commence at the least significant bit.
Keywords: PARSE GRAPH NODE, Flex Parser
|Detected in version: 40.44.0208
|4201405
|Description: Upgrading to firmware 40.44.0xxx from any previous Engineering Sample version requires power cycling the driver and not just resetting it (using mlxfwreset).
|Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Upgrade, power cycle, reset
|Detected in version: 40.44.0208