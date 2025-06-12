On This Page
Validated and Supported Cables and Switches
Cables Lifecycle Legend
Lifecycle Phase
Definition
EOL
End of Life
LTB
Last Time Buy
HVM
GA level
MP
GA level
P-Rel
GA level
Preliminary
Engineering Sample
Prototype
Engineering Sample
XDR / 800GbE / 1600GbE Cables
IB Data Rate
Eth Data Rate
NVIDIA SKU
Marketing Description
LifeCycle Phase
XDR
1600GE
980-9IAM1-00X001
NVIDIA Active copper cable, 1600Gbps to 1600Gbps, OSFP, 1.1m, RHS to RHS, standard package
P-Rel
XDR
1600GE
980-9IAM2-00X001
NVIDIA Active copper cable, 1600Gbps to 1600Gbps, OSFP, 1.1m, RHS to RHS
P-Rel
XDR
800GE
980-9IAT0-00XM00
NVIDIA single port transceiver for ConnectX-8 Mezz Card, 800Gbps,OSFP, MPO, 1310nm SMF, EML, up to 500m, RHS
EVT
NDR / 400GbE / 800GbE Cables
IB Data Rate
Eth Data Rate
NVIDIA SKU
Legacy P/N
Marketing Description
LifeCycle Phase
NDR
NA
980-9IA0I-00N002
MCP4Y10-N002
NVIDIA passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 2m
MP
NDR
NA
980-9IA0K-00N00A
MCP4Y10-N00A
NVIDIA passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 0.5m
MP
NDR
NA
980-9IA0Q-00N01A
MCP4Y10-N01A
NVIDIA passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1.5m
MP
NDR
NA
980-9I924-00N002
MCP7Y00-N002
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 2m
P-Rel
NDR
NA
980-9I926-00N01A
MCP7Y00-N01A
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1.5m
P-Rel
NDR
NA
980-9I92O-00N02A
MCP7Y00-N02A
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 2.5m
P-Rel
NDR
NA
980-9I73U-000003
MFP7E10-N003
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF , MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 3m
MP
NDR
NA
980-9I73V-000005
MFP7E10-N005
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 5m
MP
NDR
NA
980-9I57W-000007
MFP7E10-N007
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 7m
MP
NDR
NA
980-9I57X-00N010
MFP7E10-N010
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 10m
MP
NDR
NA
980-9I57Y-000015
MFP7E10-N015
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF , MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 15m
MP
NDR
NA
980-9I57Z-000020
MFP7E10-N020
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 20m
MP
NDR
NA
980-9I570-00N030
MFP7E10-N030
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 30m
MP
NDR
NA
980-9I570-00N035
MFP7E10-N035
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 35m
MP
NDR
NA
980-9I570-00N040
MFP7E10-N040
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 40m
MP
NDR
NA
980-9I57Y-00N050
MFP7E10-N050
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 50m
MP
NDR
NA
980-9I571-00N003
MFP7E20-N003
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 3m
MP
NDR
NA
980-9I572-00N005
MFP7E20-N005
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 5m
MP
NDR
NA
980-9I573-00N007
MFP7E20-N007
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 7m
MP
NDR
NA
980-9I554-00N010
MFP7E20-N010
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 10m
MP
NDR
NA
980-9I555-00N015
MFP7E20-N015
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 15m
MP
NDR
NA
980-9I556-00N020
MFP7E20-N020
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 20m
MP
NDR
NA
980-9I557-00N030
MFP7E20-N030
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 30m
MP
NDR
NA
980-9I55Z-00N050
MFP7E20-N050
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 50m
MP
NDR
NA
980-9I55A-00N003
MFP7E30-N003
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 3m
MP
NDR
NA
980-9I55B-00N005
MFP7E30-N005
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 5m
MP
NDR
NA
980-9I58C-00N007
MFP7E30-N007
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 7m
MP
NDR
NA
980-9I58D-00N010
MFP7E30-N010
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 10m
MP
NDR
NA
980-9I58E-00N015
MFP7E30-N015
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 15m
MP
NDR
NA
980-9I58F-00N020
MFP7E30-N020
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 20m
MP
NDR
NA
980-9I58G-00N030
MFP7E30-N030
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 30m
MP
NDR
NA
980-9I580-00N030
MFP7E30-N040
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 40m
MP
NDR
NA
980-9I58H-00N050
MFP7E30-N050
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 50m
MP
NDR
NA
980-9I581-00N050
MFP7E30-N060
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 60m
MP
NDR
NA
980-9I582-00N050
MFP7E30-N070
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 70m
MP
NDR
NA
980-9I58I-00N100
MFP7E30-N100
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 100m
MP
NDR
NA
980-9I58J-00N150
MFP7E30-N150
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 150m
MP
NDR
NA
980-9I58K-00N003
MFP7E40-N003
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 3m
MP
NDR
NA
980-9I58L-00N005
MFP7E40-N005
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 5m
MP
NDR
NA
980-9I58M-00N007
MFP7E40-N007
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 7m
MP
NDR
NA
980-9I58N-00N010
MFP7E40-N010
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 10m
MP
NDR
NA
980-9I56O-00N015
MFP7E40-N015
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 15m
MP
NDR
NA
980-9I56P-00N020
MFP7E40-N020
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 20m
MP
NDR
NA
980-9I56Q-00N030
MFP7E40-N030
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 30m
MP
NDR
NA
980-9I56R-000050
MFP7E40-N050
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 50m
MP
NDR
NA
980-9I601-00N003
MCA4J80-N003-FTF
NVIDIA Active copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 3m, flat to finned
MP
NDR
NA
980-9IA0J-00N002
MCP4Y10-N002-FLT
NVIDIA passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 2m, flat top
MP
NDR
NA
980-9IA0L-00N00A
MCP4Y10-N00A-FLT
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 0.5m, flat top
MP
NDR
NA
980-9IA0R-00N01A
MCP4Y10-N01A-FLT
NVIDIA passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1.5m, flat top
MP
NDR
NA
980-9I433-00N001
MCP7Y00-N001-FLT
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1m, flat top
P-Rel
NDR
NA
980-9I925-00N002
MCP7Y00-N002-FLT
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 2m, flat top
P-Rel
NDR
NA
980-9I927-00N01A
MCP7Y00-N01A-FLT
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1.5m, flat top
P-Rel
NDR
800GE
980-9I929-00N002
MCP7Y10-N002
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 800(2x400)Gbps to 2x400Gbps, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,2m, fin to flat
P-Rel
NDR
800GE
980-9I80A-00N01A
MCP7Y10-N01A
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 800(2x400)Gbps to 2x400Gbps, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,1.5m, fin to flat
P-Rel
NDR
800GE
980-9I80Q-00N02A
MCP7Y10-N02A
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 800(2x400)Gbps to 2x400Gbps, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,2.5m, fin to flat
P-Rel
NDR
800GE
980-9I80C-00N002
MCP7Y40-N002
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 800(2x400)Gbps to 4x200Gbps, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 2m, fin to flat
P-Rel
NDR
800GE
980-9I75D-00N01A
MCP7Y40-N01A
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 800(2x400)Gbps to 4x200Gbps, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 1.5m, fin to flat
P-Rel
NDR
800GE
980-9I75S-00N02A
MCP7Y40-N02A
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 800(2x400)Gbps to 4x200Gbps, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 2.5m, fin to flat
P-Rel
NDR
800GE
980-9I46G-00N002
MCP7Y50-N002
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 800(2x400)Gbps to 4x200Gbps, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 2m, fin to flat
P-Rel
NDR
800GE
980-9I46I-00N01A
MCP7Y50-N01A
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 800(2x400)Gbps to 4x200Gbps, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1.5m, fin to flat
P-Rel
NDR
800GE
980-9I46U-00N02A
MCP7Y50-N02A
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 800(2x400)Gbps to 4x200Gbps, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 2.5m, fin to flat
P-Rel
NDR
800GE
980-9I603-00N004
MCA4J80-N004-FTF
NVIDIA Active copper cable, 800(2x400) Gbps to 800(2x400) Gbps, OSFP to OSFP, 4m, fin to flat
Prototype
NDR
800GE
980-9I603-00N005
MCA4J80-N005-FTF
NVIDIA Active copper cable, 800(2x400) Gbps to 800(2x400) Gbps, OSFP to OSFP, 5m, fin to flat
Prototype
NDR
800GE
980-9I603-00N006
MCA4J80-N006-FTF
NVIDIA Active copper cable, 800(2x400) Gbps to 800(2x400) Gbps, OSFP to OSFP, 6m, fin to flat
Prototype
NDR
800GE
980-9I75F-00N001
MCP7Y50-N001-FLT
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 800(2x400)Gbps to 4x200Gbps, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1m, flat to flat
P-Rel
NDR
800GE
980-9I46H-00N002
MCP7Y50-N002-FLT
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 800(2x400)Gbps to 4x200Gbps, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 2m, flat to flat
P-Rel
NDR
800GE
980-9I46J-00N01A
MCP7Y50-N01A-FLT
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 800(2x400)Gbps to 4x200Gbps, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1.5m, flat to flat
P-Rel
HDR / 200GbE Cables
IB Data Rate
Eth Data Rate
NVIDIA SKU
Legacy P/N
Marketing Description
LifeCycle Phase
NA
200GE
980-9I54C-00V001
MCP1650-V001E30
Mellanox Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1m, black pulltab, 30AWG
EOL [HVM]
NA
200GE
980-9I54D-00V002
MCP1650-V002E26
Mellanox Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2m, black pulltab, 26AWG
EOL [HVM]
NA
200GE
980-9I54H-00V00A
MCP1650-V00AE30
Mellanox Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG
EOL [HVM]
NA
200GE
980-9I54I-00V01A
MCP1650-V01AE30
Mellanox Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG
EOL [HVM]
NA
200GE
980-9I54L-00V02A
MCP1650-V02AE26
Mellanox Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2.5m, black pulltab, 26AWG
EOL [HVM]
HDR
200GE
980-9I39E-00H001
MCP7H50-H001R30
Nvidia Passive copper splitter cable, 200Gbps to 2x100Gbps, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, 1m
HVM
HDR
200GE
980-9I549-00H002
MCP1650-H002E26
Nvidia Passive Copper cable,up to 200Gbps, QSFP56 to QSFP56, 2m
HVM
HDR
200GE
980-9I54A-00H00A
MCP1650-H00AE30
Nvidia Passive Copper cable, up to 200Gbps, QSFP56 to QSFP56, 0.5m
HVM
HDR
200GE
980-9I46K-00H001
MCP7Y60-H001
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400(2x200)Gbps to 2x200Gbps, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1m, fin to flat
MP
HDR
200GE
980-9I46L-00H002
MCP7Y60-H002
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400(2x200)Gbps to 2x200Gbps, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 2m, fin to flat
MP
EDR / 100GbE Cables
IB Data Rate
Eth Data Rate
NVIDIA SKU
Legacy P/N
Marketing Description
LifeCycle Phase
NA
100GE
980-9I62V-00C002
MCP1600-C002E30N
Mellanox Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
HVM
NA
100GE
980-9I620-00C003
MCP1600-C003E30L
Mellanox Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L
HVM
NA
100GE
980-9I62C-00C01A
MCP1600-C01AE30N
Mellanox Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
HVM
NA
100GE
980-9I62I-00C02A
MCP1600-C02AE30L
Mellanox Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28,2.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L
HVM
EDR
NA
980-9I62Q-00E001
MCP1600-E001E30
Mellanox Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG
HVM
EDR
NA
980-9I62Z-00E005
MCP1600-E005E26
Mellanox Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG
HVM
Supported 3rd Party Cables and Modules
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
800GbE
T-RS8CNT-NMT
Innolight 800G DR8 OSFP RHS, dual MPO-12/APC optical connectors
Tested Switches
XDR / 800GbE Switches
Speed
NVIDIA SKU
Legacy OPN
Description
LifeCycle Phase
XDR
920-9B34F-00RX-FS0
Q3200-RA
Quantum-3 based Two-Adjoining XDR InfiniBand Switches, Q3200-RA, 2U, with 36 XDR Ports over 18 OSFP cages per Switch, 4 Power Supplies (Power Cords Not Included), Standard Depth, Managed, C2P Airflow, Rail Kit
Prototype
XDR
920-9B36F-00RX-8S0
Q3400-RA
NVIDIA Quantum-3 based XDR InfiniBand Switch, Q3400-RA, 4U, 144 XDR Ports over 72 OSFP Cages, 8 Power Supplies (Power Cords Not Included), Standard Depth, Managed, C2P Airflow, Rail Kit
Prototype
800GbE
920-9N42F-00RI-xxx
SN5600
NVIDIA Spectrum-4 based 800GbE 2U Open Ethernet switch with ONIE and NOS Authentication, 64 OSFP ports and 1 SFP28 port, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, Secure-boot, standard depth, C2P airflow, Tool-less Rail Kit
P-Rel
NDR / 400GbE Switches
Speed
NVIDIA SKU
Legacy OPN
Description
LifeCycle Phase
NDR
920-9B210-00FN-xxx
QM9700
NVIDIA Quantum 2 based NDR InfiniBand Switch, 64 NDR ports, 32 OSFP ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth, Managed, P2C airflow, Rail Kit
MP
400GbE
920-9N301-00xB-xxx
SN4700
NVIDIA Spectrum-3 based 400GbE, 1U Open Ethernet switch, 32xQSFP-DD ports, x86 CPU, standard depth
MP
HDR / 200GbE Switches
Speed
NVIDIA SKU
Legacy OPN
Description
LifeCycle Phase
200GbE
920-9N201-00F7-0N1
MSN3700
NVIDIA Spectrum-2 based 100GbE 1U Open Ethernet Switch with ONIE, 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), x86 CPU, standard depth, P2C airflow, Rail Kit
EOL