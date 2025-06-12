Validated and Supported Cables and Switches

XDR

920-9B34F-00RX-FS0

Q3200-RA

Quantum-3 based Two-Adjoining XDR InfiniBand Switches, Q3200-RA, 2U, with 36 XDR Ports over 18 OSFP cages per Switch, 4 Power Supplies (Power Cords Not Included), Standard Depth, Managed, C2P Airflow, Rail Kit