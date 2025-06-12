What can I help you with?
NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC Firmware Release Notes v40.45.1202
Validated and Supported Cables and Switches

Validated and Supported Cables and Modules

Cables Lifecycle Legend

Lifecycle Phase

Definition

EOL

End of Life

LTB

Last Time Buy

HVM

GA level

MP

GA level

P-Rel

GA level

Preliminary

Engineering Sample

Prototype

Engineering Sample


XDR / 800GbE / 1600GbE Cables

IB Data Rate

Eth Data Rate

NVIDIA SKU

Marketing Description

LifeCycle Phase

XDR

1600GE

980-9IAM1-00X001

NVIDIA Active copper cable, 1600Gbps to 1600Gbps, OSFP, 1.1m, RHS to RHS, standard package

P-Rel

XDR

1600GE

980-9IAM2-00X001

NVIDIA Active copper cable, 1600Gbps to 1600Gbps, OSFP, 1.1m, RHS to RHS

P-Rel

XDR

800GE

980-9IAT0-00XM00

NVIDIA single port transceiver for ConnectX-8 Mezz Card, 800Gbps,OSFP, MPO, 1310nm SMF, EML, up to 500m, RHS

EVT

NDR / 400GbE / 800GbE Cables

IB Data Rate

Eth Data Rate

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy P/N

Marketing Description

LifeCycle Phase

NDR

NA

980-9IA0I-00N002

MCP4Y10-N002

NVIDIA passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 2m

MP

NDR

NA

980-9IA0K-00N00A

MCP4Y10-N00A

NVIDIA passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 0.5m

MP

NDR

NA

980-9IA0Q-00N01A

MCP4Y10-N01A

NVIDIA passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1.5m

MP

NDR

NA

980-9I924-00N002

MCP7Y00-N002

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 2m

P-Rel

NDR

NA

980-9I926-00N01A

MCP7Y00-N01A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1.5m

P-Rel

NDR

NA

980-9I92O-00N02A

MCP7Y00-N02A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 2.5m

P-Rel

NDR

NA

980-9I73U-000003

MFP7E10-N003

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF , MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 3m

MP

NDR

NA

980-9I73V-000005

MFP7E10-N005

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 5m

MP

NDR

NA

980-9I57W-000007

MFP7E10-N007

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 7m

MP

NDR

NA

980-9I57X-00N010

MFP7E10-N010

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 10m

MP

NDR

NA

980-9I57Y-000015

MFP7E10-N015

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF , MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 15m

MP

NDR

NA

980-9I57Z-000020

MFP7E10-N020

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 20m

MP

NDR

NA

980-9I570-00N030

MFP7E10-N030

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 30m

MP

NDR

NA

980-9I570-00N035

MFP7E10-N035

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 35m

MP

NDR

NA

980-9I570-00N040

MFP7E10-N040

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 40m

MP

NDR

NA

980-9I57Y-00N050

MFP7E10-N050

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 50m

MP

NDR

NA

980-9I571-00N003

MFP7E20-N003

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 3m

MP

NDR

NA

980-9I572-00N005

MFP7E20-N005

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 5m

MP

NDR

NA

980-9I573-00N007

MFP7E20-N007

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 7m

MP

NDR

NA

980-9I554-00N010

MFP7E20-N010

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 10m

MP

NDR

NA

980-9I555-00N015

MFP7E20-N015

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 15m

MP

NDR

NA

980-9I556-00N020

MFP7E20-N020

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 20m

MP

NDR

NA

980-9I557-00N030

MFP7E20-N030

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 30m

MP

NDR

NA

980-9I55Z-00N050

MFP7E20-N050

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 50m

MP

NDR

NA

980-9I55A-00N003

MFP7E30-N003

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 3m

MP

NDR

NA

980-9I55B-00N005

MFP7E30-N005

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 5m

MP

NDR

NA

980-9I58C-00N007

MFP7E30-N007

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 7m

MP

NDR

NA

980-9I58D-00N010

MFP7E30-N010

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 10m

MP

NDR

NA

980-9I58E-00N015

MFP7E30-N015

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 15m

MP

NDR

NA

980-9I58F-00N020

MFP7E30-N020

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 20m

MP

NDR

NA

980-9I58G-00N030

MFP7E30-N030

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 30m

MP

NDR

NA

980-9I580-00N030

MFP7E30-N040

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 40m

MP

NDR

NA

980-9I58H-00N050

MFP7E30-N050

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 50m

MP

NDR

NA

980-9I581-00N050

MFP7E30-N060

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 60m

MP

NDR

NA

980-9I582-00N050

MFP7E30-N070

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 70m

MP

NDR

NA

980-9I58I-00N100

MFP7E30-N100

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 100m

MP

NDR

NA

980-9I58J-00N150

MFP7E30-N150

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 150m

MP

NDR

NA

980-9I58K-00N003

MFP7E40-N003

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 3m

MP

NDR

NA

980-9I58L-00N005

MFP7E40-N005

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 5m

MP

NDR

NA

980-9I58M-00N007

MFP7E40-N007

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 7m

MP

NDR

NA

980-9I58N-00N010

MFP7E40-N010

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 10m

MP

NDR

NA

980-9I56O-00N015

MFP7E40-N015

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 15m

MP

NDR

NA

980-9I56P-00N020

MFP7E40-N020

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 20m

MP

NDR

NA

980-9I56Q-00N030

MFP7E40-N030

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 30m

MP

NDR

NA

980-9I56R-000050

MFP7E40-N050

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 50m

MP

NDR

NA

980-9I601-00N003

MCA4J80-N003-FTF

NVIDIA Active copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 3m, flat to finned

MP

NDR

NA

980-9IA0J-00N002

MCP4Y10-N002-FLT

NVIDIA passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 2m, flat top

MP

NDR

NA

980-9IA0L-00N00A

MCP4Y10-N00A-FLT

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 0.5m, flat top

MP

NDR

NA

980-9IA0R-00N01A

MCP4Y10-N01A-FLT

NVIDIA passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1.5m, flat top

MP

NDR

NA

980-9I433-00N001

MCP7Y00-N001-FLT

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1m, flat top

P-Rel

NDR

NA

980-9I925-00N002

MCP7Y00-N002-FLT

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 2m, flat top

P-Rel

NDR

NA

980-9I927-00N01A

MCP7Y00-N01A-FLT

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1.5m, flat top

P-Rel

NDR

800GE

980-9I929-00N002

MCP7Y10-N002

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 800(2x400)Gbps to 2x400Gbps, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,2m, fin to flat

P-Rel

NDR

800GE

980-9I80A-00N01A

MCP7Y10-N01A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 800(2x400)Gbps to 2x400Gbps, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,1.5m, fin to flat

P-Rel

NDR

800GE

980-9I80Q-00N02A

MCP7Y10-N02A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 800(2x400)Gbps to 2x400Gbps, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,2.5m, fin to flat

P-Rel

NDR

800GE

980-9I80C-00N002

MCP7Y40-N002

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 800(2x400)Gbps to 4x200Gbps, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 2m, fin to flat

P-Rel

NDR

800GE

980-9I75D-00N01A

MCP7Y40-N01A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 800(2x400)Gbps to 4x200Gbps, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 1.5m, fin to flat

P-Rel

NDR

800GE

980-9I75S-00N02A

MCP7Y40-N02A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 800(2x400)Gbps to 4x200Gbps, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 2.5m, fin to flat

P-Rel

NDR

800GE

980-9I46G-00N002

MCP7Y50-N002

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 800(2x400)Gbps to 4x200Gbps, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 2m, fin to flat

P-Rel

NDR

800GE

980-9I46I-00N01A

MCP7Y50-N01A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 800(2x400)Gbps to 4x200Gbps, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1.5m, fin to flat

P-Rel

NDR

800GE

980-9I46U-00N02A

MCP7Y50-N02A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 800(2x400)Gbps to 4x200Gbps, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 2.5m, fin to flat

P-Rel

NDR

800GE

980-9I603-00N004

MCA4J80-N004-FTF

NVIDIA Active copper cable, 800(2x400) Gbps to 800(2x400) Gbps, OSFP to OSFP, 4m, fin to flat

Prototype

NDR

800GE

980-9I603-00N005

MCA4J80-N005-FTF

NVIDIA Active copper cable, 800(2x400) Gbps to 800(2x400) Gbps, OSFP to OSFP, 5m, fin to flat

Prototype

NDR

800GE

980-9I603-00N006

MCA4J80-N006-FTF

NVIDIA Active copper cable, 800(2x400) Gbps to 800(2x400) Gbps, OSFP to OSFP, 6m, fin to flat

Prototype

NDR

800GE

980-9I75F-00N001

MCP7Y50-N001-FLT

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 800(2x400)Gbps to 4x200Gbps, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1m, flat to flat

P-Rel

NDR

800GE

980-9I46H-00N002

MCP7Y50-N002-FLT

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 800(2x400)Gbps to 4x200Gbps, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 2m, flat to flat

P-Rel

NDR

800GE

980-9I46J-00N01A

MCP7Y50-N01A-FLT

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 800(2x400)Gbps to 4x200Gbps, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1.5m, flat to flat

P-Rel

HDR / 200GbE Cables

IB Data Rate

Eth Data Rate

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy P/N

Marketing Description

LifeCycle Phase

NA

200GE

980-9I54C-00V001

MCP1650-V001E30

Mellanox Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1m, black pulltab, 30AWG

EOL [HVM]

NA

200GE

980-9I54D-00V002

MCP1650-V002E26

Mellanox Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2m, black pulltab, 26AWG

EOL [HVM]

NA

200GE

980-9I54H-00V00A

MCP1650-V00AE30

Mellanox Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG

EOL [HVM]

NA

200GE

980-9I54I-00V01A

MCP1650-V01AE30

Mellanox Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG

EOL [HVM]

NA

200GE

980-9I54L-00V02A

MCP1650-V02AE26

Mellanox Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2.5m, black pulltab, 26AWG

EOL [HVM]

HDR

200GE

980-9I39E-00H001

MCP7H50-H001R30

Nvidia Passive copper splitter cable, 200Gbps to 2x100Gbps, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, 1m

HVM

HDR

200GE

980-9I549-00H002

MCP1650-H002E26

Nvidia Passive Copper cable,up to 200Gbps, QSFP56 to QSFP56, 2m

HVM

HDR

200GE

980-9I54A-00H00A

MCP1650-H00AE30

Nvidia Passive Copper cable, up to 200Gbps, QSFP56 to QSFP56, 0.5m

HVM

HDR

200GE

980-9I46K-00H001

MCP7Y60-H001

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400(2x200)Gbps to 2x200Gbps, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1m, fin to flat

MP

HDR

200GE

980-9I46L-00H002

MCP7Y60-H002

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, 400(2x200)Gbps to 2x200Gbps, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 2m, fin to flat

MP

EDR / 100GbE Cables

IB Data Rate

Eth Data Rate

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy P/N

Marketing Description

LifeCycle Phase

NA

100GE

980-9I62V-00C002

MCP1600-C002E30N

Mellanox Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

HVM

NA

100GE

980-9I620-00C003

MCP1600-C003E30L

Mellanox Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L

HVM

NA

100GE

980-9I62C-00C01A

MCP1600-C01AE30N

Mellanox Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

HVM

NA

100GE

980-9I62I-00C02A

MCP1600-C02AE30L

Mellanox Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28,2.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L

HVM

EDR

NA

980-9I62Q-00E001

MCP1600-E001E30

Mellanox Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG

HVM

EDR

NA

980-9I62Z-00E005

MCP1600-E005E26

Mellanox Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG

HVM

Supported 3rd Party Cables and Modules

Speed

Cable OPN

Description

800GbE

T-RS8CNT-NMT

Innolight 800G DR8 OSFP RHS, dual MPO-12/APC optical connectors


Tested Switches

XDR / 800GbE Switches

Speed

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy OPN

Description

LifeCycle Phase

XDR

920-9B34F-00RX-FS0

Q3200-RA

Quantum-3 based Two-Adjoining XDR InfiniBand Switches, Q3200-RA, 2U, with 36 XDR Ports over 18 OSFP cages per Switch, 4 Power Supplies (Power Cords Not Included), Standard Depth, Managed, C2P Airflow, Rail Kit

Prototype

XDR

920-9B36F-00RX-8S0

Q3400-RA

NVIDIA Quantum-3 based XDR InfiniBand Switch, Q3400-RA, 4U, 144 XDR Ports over 72 OSFP Cages, 8 Power Supplies (Power Cords Not Included), Standard Depth, Managed, C2P Airflow, Rail Kit

Prototype

800GbE

920-9N42F-00RI-xxx

SN5600

NVIDIA Spectrum-4 based 800GbE 2U Open Ethernet switch with ONIE and NOS Authentication, 64 OSFP ports and 1 SFP28 port, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, Secure-boot, standard depth, C2P airflow, Tool-less Rail Kit

P-Rel

NDR / 400GbE Switches

Speed

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy OPN

Description

LifeCycle Phase

NDR

920-9B210-00FN-xxx

QM9700

NVIDIA Quantum 2 based NDR InfiniBand Switch, 64 NDR ports, 32 OSFP ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth, Managed, P2C airflow, Rail Kit

MP

400GbE

920-9N301-00xB-xxx

SN4700

NVIDIA Spectrum-3 based 400GbE, 1U Open Ethernet switch, 32xQSFP-DD ports, x86 CPU, standard depth

MP

HDR / 200GbE Switches

Speed

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy OPN

Description

LifeCycle Phase

200GbE

920-9N201-00F7-0N1

MSN3700

NVIDIA Spectrum-2 based 100GbE 1U Open Ethernet Switch with ONIE, 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), x86 CPU, standard depth, P2C airflow, Rail Kit

EOL

