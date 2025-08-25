Bug Fixes History
This section includes history of bug fixes of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions Release Notes .
4436922
Description: Fixed DC InfiniBand functionality.
Keywords: DC
Detected in version: 40.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 40.45.1200
4321324
Description: Fixed an issue in SD where sending an ATS translation address request could lead to a completion timeout.
Keywords: PCI
Detected in version: 40.44.0208
Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020
4318537
Description: Fixed an issue where the AI and HAI parameters of the ZTR_RTTCC algorithm, when configured by users, were automatically overwritten upon link speed changes. With this fix, if AI/HAI values were tuned for link speeds other than 100Gb/s, users should now divide those values by (link_speed / 100) to maintain consistent congestion control algorithm behavior.
Keywords: Congestion control, ZTR_RTTCC
Detected in version: 40.44.0208
Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020
Description: Although ConnectX-8 SuperNIC is defined to work at Gen6 x16 (default) or Gen5 x32, in firmware v40.44.0204, the default configuration is Gen5 x32. Changing between the modes is done by an NVConfig command.
Keywords: Gen6, Gen5, PCIe
Detected in version: 40.44.0208
Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020
4369943
Description: Fixed an issue where the BMC would fail to read the RDE Port resource when operating in Ethernet mode.
Keywords: BMC, RDE
Detected in version: 40.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020
4389140
Description: Updated PLDM sensor ID values to align with the latest DSP2054 specifications.
Keywords: PLDM
Detected in version: 40.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020
4161849
Description: The Green LED remains solid and does not blink when running traffic.
Keywords: Green LED
Detected in version: 40.44.0212
Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020
4038325
4031430
4038341
4046105
Description: Connecting to systems with NRZ speeds of 1,10, 25, 40, 50, or 100Gb/s is not supported in the current release.
Keywords: NRZ, Connectivity
Detected in version: 40.44.0208
Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020
4158184
Description: The Lane Error Status may occasionally appear in Configuration space. It can be safely ignored as it does not have any impact on device performance. Users are encouraged to monitor their systems, but this condition does not warrant any immediate action unless other issues arise.
Keywords: Lane Error Status
Detected in version: 40.44.0208
Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020
4274669
Description: Fixed a race condition that could prevent the application from transmitting when VQoS is enabled.
Keywords: VQoS
Detected in version: 40.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020
4199274
Description: Fixed an issue where RTT packets with any destination MAC address were incorrectly treated as having a valid destination MAC. The new firmware now discards RTT packets if their destination MAC does not match the port's MAC.
Keywords: RTT, destination MAC
Detected in version: 40.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020
4260394
Description: Aligned the command channel entry offset in the GVMI context to a cache line boundary to avoid issues with GET/SET_GVMI_FW_CONTEXT_SUB_STRUCT operations, which require read and write actions to be contained within a single cache line.
Keywords: Firmware assert
Detected in version: 40.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020
4268027
Description: Increased RX lossless buffer xoff and size to extend the delay before triggering Pause frames.
Keywords: RX lossless buffer
Detected in version: 40.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020
4087432
Description: Increased the RX lossless buffer size to delay the transmission of Pause/PFC frames during NIC congestion.
Keywords: RX lossless buffer size
Detected in version: 40.44.0208
Fixed in Release: 40.44.1036
4230051
Description: Fixed an issue with configuring the Log FIFO in the operational state.
Keywords: Log FIFO
Detected in version: 40.44.0208
Fixed in Release: 40.44.1036
4249985
Description: Fixed an issue where error messages were not sent to the host if the NIC was an EP behind the embedded switch.
Keywords: DSP switch, error message
Detected in version: 40.44.0208
Fixed in Release: 40.44.1036
4209411
Description: When querying flow counters with a large number of counters, the process took longer than the dead iris timestamp. The timestamp has been extended to address this issue.
Keywords: Flow counters
Detected in version: 40.44.0208
Fixed in Release: 40.44.1036
4176679 / 4119723
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented bandwidth from reaching its line rate when sending RoCE traffic using 1 or 2 QPs over 100GbE or 400GbE link speed with Congestion Control enabled.
Keywords: RoCE, Congestion Control, 400GbE, performance
Detected in version: 40.44.0208
Fixed in Release: 40.44.1036
4161303
Description: PCI ARCH counters are not supported. Other ARCH counters are supported, but not fully tested.
Keywords: Counters
Detected in version: 40.44.0208
Fixed in Release: 40.44.0212
4202233
Description: Address Translation Service (ATS) is at Beta level. Enabling ATS from mlxconfig and stopping the driver can result at a call trace in dmesg.
Keywords: ATS
Detected in version: 40.44.0208
Fixed in Release: 40.44.0212
4220173
