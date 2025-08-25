Bug Fixes History

4321324 Description: Fixed an issue in SD where sending an ATS translation address request could lead to a completion timeout.

Keywords: PCI

Detected in version: 40.44.0208

Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020

4318537 Description: Fixed an issue where the AI and HAI parameters of the ZTR_RTTCC algorithm, when configured by users, were automatically overwritten upon link speed changes. With this fix, if AI/HAI values were tuned for link speeds other than 100Gb/s, users should now divide those values by (link_speed / 100) to maintain consistent congestion control algorithm behavior.

Keywords: Congestion control, ZTR_RTTCC

Detected in version: 40.44.0208

Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020

- Description: Although ConnectX-8 SuperNIC is defined to work at Gen6 x16 (default) or Gen5 x32, in firmware v40.44.0204, the default configuration is Gen5 x32. Changing between the modes is done by an NVConfig command.

Keywords: Gen6, Gen5, PCIe

Detected in version: 40.44.0208

Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020

4369943 Description: Fixed an issue where the BMC would fail to read the RDE Port resource when operating in Ethernet mode.

Keywords: BMC, RDE

Detected in version: 40.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020

4389140 Description: Updated PLDM sensor ID values to align with the latest DSP2054 specifications.

Keywords: PLDM

Detected in version: 40.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020

4161849 Description: The Green LED remains solid and does not blink when running traffic.

Keywords: Green LED

Detected in version: 40.44.0212

Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020

4038325 4031430 4038341 4046105 Description: Connecting to systems with NRZ speeds of 1,10, 25, 40, 50, or 100Gb/s is not supported in the current release.

Keywords: NRZ, Connectivity

Detected in version: 40.44.0208

Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020

4158184 Description: The Lane Error Status may occasionally appear in Configuration space. It can be safely ignored as it does not have any impact on device performance. Users are encouraged to monitor their systems, but this condition does not warrant any immediate action unless other issues arise.

Keywords: Lane Error Status

Detected in version: 40.44.0208

Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020

4274669 Description: Fixed a race condition that could prevent the application from transmitting when VQoS is enabled.

Keywords: VQoS

Detected in version: 40.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020

4199274 Description: Fixed an issue where RTT packets with any destination MAC address were incorrectly treated as having a valid destination MAC. The new firmware now discards RTT packets if their destination MAC does not match the port's MAC.

Keywords: RTT, destination MAC

Detected in version: 40.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020

4260394 Description: Aligned the command channel entry offset in the GVMI context to a cache line boundary to avoid issues with GET/SET_GVMI_FW_CONTEXT_SUB_STRUCT operations, which require read and write actions to be contained within a single cache line.

Keywords: Firmware assert

Detected in version: 40.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020

4268027 Description: Increased RX lossless buffer xoff and size to extend the delay before triggering Pause frames.

Keywords: RX lossless buffer

Detected in version: 40.44.1036