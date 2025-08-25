Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
Internal Ref.
Issue
4286902
Description: Fixed a race condition in DPA process termination during the exception flow, where a failed process could be missed and not reported to the user.
Keywords: DPA
Detected in version: 40.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 40.46.1006
4401109
Description: Fixed an issue where RTTs on IFA1 were not sent when IFA1 and IFA2 were configured in cumulative slots.
Keywords: PCC, multi probe, IFA
Detected in version: 40.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 40.46.1006
4486431
Description: Fixed an issue where issuing multiple parallel queries of DPA_THREAD objects with the same object ID could fail.
Keywords: DPA
Detected in version: 40.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 40.46.1006
4443601
Description: Fixed a firmware issue where PXE failed to boot when both LAG ports were up.
Keywords: PXE, LAG
Detected in version: 40.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 40.46.1006
4475307
Description: Fixed an issue where PCC DCQCN used incorrect parameter values when link speed was 400Gbps or higher.
Keywords: PCC DCQCN, congestion control.
Detected in version: 40.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 40.46.1006
4480427
Description: Fixed incorrect calculation of start address and mode for the CQE buffer in DPA CQ, which could cause CQEs to be written to the wrong address when the buffer is not 4K-aligned and spans a second page boundary.
Keywords: CQ, CQE Buffer, DPA
Detected in version: 40.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 40.46.1006
4402022
Description: Fixed an issue where Wake-on-LAN (WoL) may not function correctly on certain multihost configurations.
Keywords: Wake-on-LAN (WoL)
Detected in version: 40.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 40.46.1006
4445479
Description: Added a fixed estimated power value for Hvdd in the INI configuration.
Keywords: Hvdd
Detected in version: 40.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 40.46.1006
4426779
Description: Updated the handling of the PLDM Type-5 'Activate Firmware' command to ensure the update flow does not fail when 'self-contained activation' is requested. Although the 'Self Contained Activation Is Not Supported' completion code will still be returned, the component will now be successfully marked as pending.
Keywords: PLDM
Detected in version: 40.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 40.46.1006
4366117
Description: Configuring a small MTU leads to fragmentation of packets critical for the PXE boot process. As a result, the PXE boot filters mistakenly discard these packets, causing the PXE boot to fail.
Keywords: PXE boot filters
Detected in version: 40.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 40.46.1006