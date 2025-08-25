Changes and New Features

Note: The steering tag index in the MKey creation must reference an MSIX entry containing the actual steering tag value.

Added support for the general PCIe congestion object to monitor and receive events related to inbound and outbound PCIe congestion. A threshold can be configured to specify when the firmware should send an event to the software.

When an RDMA QP encounters a memory access an issue caused by address translation, it can recover without transitioning to an error state. The QP will send an error CQE to notify the software while continuing to serve other VMs and functions.

Firmware now supports new counters in the PPCNT register to track multicast and unicast packets transmitted and received. The counters include:

Safely Identify DPUs/SmartNICs is a Machine and PCIe Slot