On This Page
Customer Affecting Changes
This section provides a list of changes that took place in the current version and break compatibility/interface, discontinue support for features and/or OS versions, etc.
Introduced in Version
Description
40.46.1006
Renamed firmware-generated PLDM images to include the firmware name and PSID.
This section provides a list of changes that will take place in a future version of the product and will break compatibility/interface, discontinue support for features and/or OS versions, etc.
Planned for Version
Description
October 2025 (40.47.1xxx)
Starting with the October 2025 firmware release, and for all subsequent versions, compatibility with the older MFT releases (4.31.0-149 and 4.30.0-139) is no longer supported.
This section provides a list of changes that took place throughout the past two major releases that broke compatibility/interface, discontinued support for features and/or OS versions, etc.
For an archive of all changes, please refer to the Release Notes History section.
Introduced in Version
Description
40.45.1020
Downgrading the ConnectX-8 SuperNIC firmware to a version earlier than the April release (40.45.1020) is not supported
The default CNP moderation behavior has been changed from per-flow to per-port to align with previous device generations. A dedicated mlxconfig parameter, ROCE_CC_CNP_MODERATION, is available to modify this configuration if needed.
40.44.1036
In ConnectX-8, the DIAG_COUNTER interface has been changed from the following set of commands:
to:
The old interface will now return zero values when queried.
List of features which are supported in previous generations of hardware devices.
Ethernet:
T10 Data Integrity Field (DIF)
CRC
Transport Layer Security (TLS) handshake
NVMe over TCP acceleration
InfiniBand:
FDR and lower speeds
For inquiries regarding mitigation, please contact NVIDIA Support.