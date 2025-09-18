Bug Fixes History

NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC Firmware Release Notes v40.46.3048
Note

This section includes history of bug fixes of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions Release Notes .

Internal Ref.

Issue

4286902

Description: Fixed a race condition in DPA process termination during the exception flow, where a failed process could be missed and not reported to the user.

Keywords: DPA

Detected in version: 40.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 40.46.1006

4401109

Description: Fixed an issue where RTTs on IFA1 were not sent when IFA1 and IFA2 were configured in cumulative slots.

Keywords: PCC, multi probe, IFA

Detected in version: 40.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 40.46.1006

4486431

Description: Fixed an issue where issuing multiple parallel queries of DPA_THREAD objects with the same object ID could fail.

Keywords: DPA

Detected in version: 40.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 40.46.1006

4443601

Description: Fixed a firmware issue where PXE failed to boot when both LAG ports were up.

Keywords: PXE, LAG

Detected in version: 40.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 40.46.1006

4475307

Description: Fixed an issue where PCC DCQCN used incorrect parameter values when link speed was 400Gbps or higher.

Keywords: PCC DCQCN, congestion control.

Detected in version: 40.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 40.46.1006

4480427

Description: Fixed incorrect calculation of start address and mode for the CQE buffer in DPA CQ, which could cause CQEs to be written to the wrong address when the buffer is not 4K-aligned and spans a second page boundary.

Keywords: CQ, CQE Buffer, DPA

Detected in version: 40.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 40.46.1006

4402022

Description: Fixed an issue where Wake-on-LAN (WoL) may not function correctly on certain multihost configurations.

Keywords: Wake-on-LAN (WoL)

Detected in version: 40.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 40.46.1006

4445479

Description: Added a fixed estimated power value for Hvdd in the INI configuration.

Keywords: Hvdd

Detected in version: 40.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 40.46.1006

4426779

Description: Updated the handling of the PLDM Type-5 'Activate Firmware' command to ensure the update flow does not fail when 'self-contained activation' is requested. Although the 'Self Contained Activation Is Not Supported' completion code will still be returned, the component will now be successfully marked as pending.

Keywords: PLDM

Detected in version: 40.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 40.46.1006

4366117

Description: Configuring a small MTU leads to fragmentation of packets critical for the PXE boot process. As a result, the PXE boot filters mistakenly discard these packets, causing the PXE boot to fail.

Keywords: PXE boot filters

Detected in version: 40.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 40.46.1006

Internal Ref.

Issue

4436922

Description: Fixed DC InfiniBand functionality.

Keywords: DC

Detected in version: 40.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 40.45.1200

Internal Ref.

Issue

4321324

Description: Fixed an issue in SD where sending an ATS translation address request could lead to a completion timeout.

Keywords: PCI

Detected in version: 40.44.0208

Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020

4318537

Description: Fixed an issue where the AI and HAI parameters of the ZTR_RTTCC algorithm, when configured by users, were automatically overwritten upon link speed changes. With this fix, if AI/HAI values were tuned for link speeds other than 100Gb/s, users should now divide those values by (link_speed / 100) to maintain consistent congestion control algorithm behavior.

Keywords: Congestion control, ZTR_RTTCC

Detected in version: 40.44.0208

Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020

-

Description: Although ConnectX-8 SuperNIC is defined to work at Gen6 x16 (default) or Gen5 x32, in firmware v40.44.0204, the default configuration is Gen5 x32. Changing between the modes is done by an NVConfig command.

Keywords: Gen6, Gen5, PCIe

Detected in version: 40.44.0208

Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020

4369943

Description: Fixed an issue where the BMC would fail to read the RDE Port resource when operating in Ethernet mode.

Keywords: BMC, RDE

Detected in version: 40.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020

4389140

Description: Updated PLDM sensor ID values to align with the latest DSP2054 specifications.

Keywords: PLDM

Detected in version: 40.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020

4161849

Description: The Green LED remains solid and does not blink when running traffic.

Keywords: Green LED

Detected in version: 40.44.0212

Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020

4038325

4031430

4038341

4046105

Description: Connecting to systems with NRZ speeds of 1,10, 25, 40, 50, or 100Gb/s is not supported in the current release.

Keywords: NRZ, Connectivity

Detected in version: 40.44.0208

Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020

4158184

Description: The Lane Error Status may occasionally appear in Configuration space. It can be safely ignored as it does not have any impact on device performance. Users are encouraged to monitor their systems, but this condition does not warrant any immediate action unless other issues arise.

Keywords: Lane Error Status

Detected in version: 40.44.0208

Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020

4274669

Description: Fixed a race condition that could prevent the application from transmitting when VQoS is enabled.

Keywords: VQoS

Detected in version: 40.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020

4199274

Description: Fixed an issue where RTT packets with any destination MAC address were incorrectly treated as having a valid destination MAC. The new firmware now discards RTT packets if their destination MAC does not match the port's MAC.

Keywords: RTT, destination MAC

Detected in version: 40.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020

4260394

Description: Aligned the command channel entry offset in the GVMI context to a cache line boundary to avoid issues with GET/SET_GVMI_FW_CONTEXT_SUB_STRUCT operations, which require read and write actions to be contained within a single cache line.

Keywords: Firmware assert

Detected in version: 40.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020

4268027

Description: Increased RX lossless buffer xoff and size to extend the delay before triggering Pause frames.

Keywords: RX lossless buffer

Detected in version: 40.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020

Internal Ref.

Issue

4087432

Description: Increased the RX lossless buffer size to delay the transmission of Pause/PFC frames during NIC congestion.

Keywords: RX lossless buffer size

Detected in version: 40.44.0208

Fixed in Release: 40.44.1036

4230051

Description: Fixed an issue with configuring the Log FIFO in the operational state.

Keywords: Log FIFO

Detected in version: 40.44.0208

Fixed in Release: 40.44.1036

4249985

Description: Fixed an issue where error messages were not sent to the host if the NIC was an EP behind the embedded switch.

Keywords: DSP switch, error message

Detected in version: 40.44.0208

Fixed in Release: 40.44.1036

4209411

Description: When querying flow counters with a large number of counters, the process took longer than the dead iris timestamp. The timestamp has been extended to address this issue.

Keywords: Flow counters

Detected in version: 40.44.0208

Fixed in Release: 40.44.1036

4176679 / 4119723

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented bandwidth from reaching its line rate when sending RoCE traffic using 1 or 2 QPs over 100GbE or 400GbE link speed with Congestion Control enabled.

Keywords: RoCE, Congestion Control, 400GbE, performance

Detected in version: 40.44.0208

Fixed in Release: 40.44.1036

Internal Ref.

Issue

4161303

Description: PCI ARCH counters are not supported. Other ARCH counters are supported, but not fully tested.

Keywords: Counters

Detected in version: 40.44.0208

Fixed in Release: 40.44.0212

4202233

Description: Address Translation Service (ATS) is at Beta level. Enabling ATS from mlxconfig and stopping the driver can result at a call trace in dmesg.

Keywords: ATS

Detected in version: 40.44.0208

Fixed in Release: 40.44.0212

4220173

Description: In firmware version 40.44.0208, the 'max_parse_graph_header_length_base_value' field allows setting higher values than the recommended.

Keywords: PARSE_GRAPH_NODE Capabilities Layout

Detected in version: 40.44.0208

Fixed in Release: 40.44.0212
