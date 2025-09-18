Bug Fixes History

4286902 Description: Fixed a race condition in DPA process termination during the exception flow, where a failed process could be missed and not reported to the user.

Keywords: DPA

Detected in version: 40.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 40.46.1006

4401109 Description: Fixed an issue where RTTs on IFA1 were not sent when IFA1 and IFA2 were configured in cumulative slots.

Keywords: PCC, multi probe, IFA

Detected in version: 40.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 40.46.1006

4486431 Description: Fixed an issue where issuing multiple parallel queries of DPA_THREAD objects with the same object ID could fail.

Keywords: DPA

Detected in version: 40.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 40.46.1006

4443601 Description: Fixed a firmware issue where PXE failed to boot when both LAG ports were up.

Keywords: PXE, LAG

Detected in version: 40.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 40.46.1006

4475307 Description: Fixed an issue where PCC DCQCN used incorrect parameter values when link speed was 400Gbps or higher.

Keywords: PCC DCQCN, congestion control.

Detected in version: 40.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 40.46.1006

4480427 Description: Fixed incorrect calculation of start address and mode for the CQE buffer in DPA CQ, which could cause CQEs to be written to the wrong address when the buffer is not 4K-aligned and spans a second page boundary.

Keywords: CQ, CQE Buffer, DPA

Detected in version: 40.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 40.46.1006

4402022 Description: Fixed an issue where Wake-on-LAN (WoL) may not function correctly on certain multihost configurations.

Keywords: Wake-on-LAN (WoL)

Detected in version: 40.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 40.46.1006

4445479 Description: Added a fixed estimated power value for Hvdd in the INI configuration.

Keywords: Hvdd

Detected in version: 40.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 40.46.1006

4426779 Description: Updated the handling of the PLDM Type-5 'Activate Firmware' command to ensure the update flow does not fail when 'self-contained activation' is requested. Although the 'Self Contained Activation Is Not Supported' completion code will still be returned, the component will now be successfully marked as pending.

Keywords: PLDM

Detected in version: 40.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 40.46.1006

4366117 Description: Configuring a small MTU leads to fragmentation of packets critical for the PXE boot process. As a result, the PXE boot filters mistakenly discard these packets, causing the PXE boot to fail.

Keywords: PXE boot filters

Detected in version: 40.45.1020