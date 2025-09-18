Known Issues
VF Network Function Limitations in SR-IOV Legacy Mode & in Switchdev Mode
ConnectX-8 has the same feature set and limitations as ConnectX-7 adapter card. For the list of ConnectX-7 Known Issues, please go to https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/software/adapter-firmware/index.html#connectx-7.
The below are limitations related to ConnectX-8 only.
Description: The port split capability in this firmware release has the following limitations:
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Port split
Detected in version: 40.46.1006
4270913
Description: When using DC InfiniBand transport, SRQ usage requires distributing QPs across four SRQs. This means assigning each QP to its own SRQ when there are up to four QPs.
Workaround: If there are more than four QPs, they must be distributed equally among the four available SRQs.
Keywords: DC InfiniBand transport, SRQ, QPs
Detected in version: 40.45.1200
4412310
Description: Split operation (port splitting) on the second port is not supported on the ConnectX-8 SuperNIC model 900-9X81Q-00CN-ST0.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Port splitting
Detected in version: 40.45.1020
4394475
Description: The existing congestion control configuration applies globally, rather than on a per-priority basis.
Workaround: Ensure that the configuration values for all priorities are aligned in either
Keywords: Congestion control, ROCE_CC_PRIO
Detected in version: 40.45.1020
4240828
Description: Simultaneous access to the same PDDR module info page is not supported.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PDDR module
Detected in version: 40.45.1020
4318063
Description: When running the PTP4L application, the path delay displays inconsistent values after each fwreset and rerun, resulting in a non-constant PPS offset that fails to meet Class B/C requirements.
Workaround: Manually perform a port link reset after fwreset.
Keywords: PTP
Detected in version: 40.45.1020
4163634
Description: When connecting a Quantum-3 switch system (with a port split into 8 ports) to a ConnectX-8 single port SuperNIC, the link will not be established.
Workaround: Configure the Quantum-3 switch system port to be split into 2 or 4 ports, or set the ConnectX-8 to operate in multiplane mode.
Keywords: Port split, Quantum-3
Detected in version: 40.44.0212
4230775
Description: Due to a known issue, telemetry rate must be set to lower than 3 minutes.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Telemetry rate
Detected in version: 40.44.0212
4208960
Description: A packet may be parsed incorrectly, if a driver uses the
Workaround: Insert the
Keywords: PARSE GRAPH NODE, Flex Parser
Detected in version: 40.44.0208
4201405
Description: Upgrading to firmware 40.44.0xxx from any previous Engineering Sample version requires power cycling the driver and not just resetting it (using mlxfwreset).
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Upgrade, power cycle, reset
Detected in version: 40.44.0208