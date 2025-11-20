Changes and New Features
To generate PLDM packages for firmware updates, users must install and use the MFT version that corresponds with the respective firmware release.
Feature/Change
Description
40.47.1026
Lane Margin
Lane Margin is a signal integrity diagnostic feature that measures the electrical “eye margin” of high-speed serial lanes, the physical data paths that carry bits over interfaces like PCIe, SerDes, or Ethernet links.
PCIe Trace Function
Added a new NVLOG TLV type to support PCIe logger functionality. This enhancement enables logging and debugging of PCIe-related events through the NVLOG infrastructure, improving traceability and issue analysis.
Passing Metadata Registers between the NIC Layer and the E-Switch (esw) Layer
This enhancement enables seamless metadata propagation across layers, allowing flow steering rules and packet processing logic to share contextual information such as flow identifiers, source context, or policy tags. It improves coordination between NIC and E-Switch pipelines, enabling more flexible traffic handling and advanced offload capabilities.
DPA (Data Path Accelerator) Partition Creation
Access control was added to ensure that only the VHCA instance that created a DPA partition is permitted to modify or delete it.
DPA Manifest
A new DPA Manifest mechanism was introduced to define and manage application permissions.
DPA TIMER
DPA TIMER functionality has been exposed through the MTCTR access register, allowing direct access by applications.
Parallel Suspends of VFs
Added support for parallel suspend operations across multiple VFs.
RTT RTC Timestamp
Added support for using the real-time clock to fill the request and response timestamps in hardware-generated RTT packets.
To enable this feature, set
For additional details, see Known Issue 4496642 in the Known Issues section.
PCC NP IFA2 GNS
Enables customers to specify the corresponding GNS values that will be forwarded to the DOCA PCC NP feature. When multiple slots are configured with IFA2, the GNS settings in
Enhanced Error Recovery for GGA QPs
When a GGA QP encounters a memory access (address translation) issue in one VM or Function, it no longer enters an error state. Instead, the QP now recovers from the error, sends an error CQE to the software, and continues serving other VMs and Functions.
Unlike RDMA QPs, the error CQE may redundantly reference a valid mkey, therefore, the software should re-construct all mkeys that received error CQE notifications.
Enable/Disable ECN in Upstream
Added the ability to enable or disable ECN in the upstream by allowing the MODIFY_CONG_STATUS and QUERY_CONG_STATUS commands in mlx5_fwctl.
Link Speed per-lane
Enabled 50G per-lane link speed and improved LED behavior for clearer network status indication. Traffic LED now blinks when traffic is active and reflects accurate link status.
Scan chain secondary LED behavior fixed, now correctly reflects link activity instead of remaining constantly on 900-9X85E-00EX-MJA.
API to Write PSP Master Key
Added a new API to write PSP Master Key. This API allows writing a new PSP Master Key, which will be used to generate new SPI/key pairs. The previous key remains valid for decryption until the key rotation process is completed.
ADP-RETX Timeout Profile
Firmware now allows the ADP-RETX timeout profile to be configured even when there are open QPs.
PCI Logs
PCI logs are now reported via the existing NC-SI OEM command
Adaptive Hot-plug System (AHS)
Added support for Adaptive Hotplug System (AHS) alongside the existing NHP solution, enhancing hotplug flexibility and system adaptability.
Additional STE Action
The ASO object pointer size has been increased from 24 bits to 32 bits, eliminating the previous limitation of ~16 million ASO objects per GVMI and enabling significantly greater scalability for future expansions.
NV Configuration
Added an NV configuration option to allow disabling XDR.
Note: Disabling SDR or enabling configurations not supported by the INI file remains unsupported.
MVCAP (Multi-Version Capability)
Added support for MVCAP (Multi-Version Capability) functionality enabling improved compatibility and version management across multiple components.
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.