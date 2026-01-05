Known Issues

Internal Ref. Issue

4604969 Description: Probe packets might be dropped at the transmission stage when multiple congestion control flows are active.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCC, RTT, probe

Detected in version: 40.47.1026

4496642 Description: The timestamps (t2, t4) of the received RTT probes are taken from the free-running clock, even when ROCE_CC_RTT_TIMESTAMP_FORMAT is set to 0x02. The format of all RTT probe timestamps can be found in HCA_CAP.rtt_timestamp_format.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: RTT RTC timestamp

Detected in version: 40.47.1026

4705241 Description: When Quantum-2 is part of an XDR topology, serving as a leaf switch connected to NDR-based hosts, a bandwidth degradation of approximately 3–7 Gb/s is expected.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: XDR, NDR, Quantum-2

Detected in version: 40.47.1026

4705948 Description: When using DC as the InfiniBand transport type to perform an ib_read RDMA operation between ConnectX-7 (NDR) and ConnectX-8, a bandwidth degradation of approximately 25% may be observed when using a low number of QPs (1–16). The performance degradation diminishes as the number of QPs increases.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: DC, ib_read RDMA, NDR, performance

Detected in version: 40.47.1026

4685736 Description: Creating a DPA process that allocates a 128 MB data segment and loads a dynamic library may fail with syndrome 0xdc30ac.

Workaround: Limit the DPA application’s data segment size to 64 MB.

Keywords: DPA

Detected in version: 40.47.1026

4618452 Description: When only a partial number of fiber lanes are connected to a module (i.e., not all supported lanes are populated), the module re-insertion process may experience an extended link-up time of approximately one minute. This occurs because the module requires additional time to detect that only a subset of the lanes is connected.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Cables

Detected in version: 40.47.1026

4270913 Description: For DC InfiniBand transport, using SRQs requires distributing QPs across four SRQs. Each QP must be assigned to its own SRQ when there are up to four QPs.

Workaround: If more than four QPs are used, they must be evenly distributed across the four available SRQs.

Keywords: DC InfiniBand transport, SRQ, QPs

Detected in version: 40.47.1026

4665802 Description: Due to a re-burst scheduler limitation, the expected “speed of light” value for single QP RDMA Write on ConnectX-8 devices cannot be calculated. Currently, verification is limited to identifying performance degradations relative to previous firmware versions.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Single QP RDMA Write

Detected in version: 40.47.1026

4031430 Description: Connecting to systems with NRZ speeds of 1, 10, 25, 40, 50, or 100Gb/s is not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: NRZ, Connectivity

Detected in version: 40.45.1020

4412310 Description: Split operation (port splitting) on the second port is not supported on the ConnectX-8 SuperNIC model 900-9X81Q-00CN-ST0.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Port splitting

Detected in version: 40.45.1020

4394475 Description: The existing congestion control configuration applies globally, rather than on a per-priority basis.

Workaround: Ensure that the configuration values for all priorities are aligned in either mlxconfig ROCE_CC_PRIO_MASK_P$port or sysfs ecn/roce_rp/enable/$port .

Keywords: Congestion control, ROCE_CC_PRIO

Detected in version: 40.45.1020

4240828 Description: Simultaneous access to the same PDDR module info page is not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PDDR module

Detected in version: 40.45.1020

4318063 Description: When running the PTP4L application, the path delay displays inconsistent values after each fwreset and rerun, resulting in a non-constant PPS offset that fails to meet Class B/C requirements.

Workaround: Manually perform a port link reset after fwreset.

Keywords: PTP

Detected in version: 40.45.1020

4163634 Description: When connecting a Quantum-3 switch system (with a port split into 8 ports) to a ConnectX-8 single port SuperNIC, the link will not be established.

Workaround: Configure the Quantum-3 switch system port to be split into 2 or 4 ports, or set the ConnectX-8 to operate in multiplane mode.

Keywords: Port split, Quantum-3

Detected in version: 40.44.0212

4230775 Description: Due to a known issue, telemetry rate must be set to lower than 3 minutes.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Telemetry rate

Detected in version: 40.44.0212

4208960 Description: A packet may be parsed incorrectly, if a driver uses the header_length_field_mask when creating a PARSE_GRAPH_NODE object, and the mask value is not composed of continuous bits or does not commence at the least significant bit.

Workaround: Insert the header_length_field_mask with continuous bits and commence at the least significant bit.

Keywords: PARSE GRAPH NODE, Flex Parser

Detected in version: 40.44.0208

4201405 Description: Upgrading to firmware 40.44.0xxx from any previous Engineering Sample version requires power cycling the driver and not just resetting it (using mlxfwreset).

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Upgrade, power cycle, reset