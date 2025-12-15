NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC Firmware Release Notes v40.47.1088 (2025 LTS U1)

Info This is a long-term support (LTS) release. LTS is the practice of maintaining a software product for an extended period of time (up to three years) to help increase product stability. LTS releases include bug fixes and security patches.

Version Date Description 40.47.1088 December 2025 Initial release of this Release Notes version.

The NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC leverages NVIDIA’s next-generation adapter architecture to deliver unparalleled end-to-end 800Gb/s networking with performance isolation, essential for efficiently managing generative AI clouds. It provides 800Gb/s data throughput with PCI Express (PCIe) Gen6, offering up to 48 lanes for various use cases such as PCIe switching inside NVIDIA GPU systems. It also supports advanced NVIDIA In-Network Computing, MPI_Alltoall, as well as fabric enhancement features like quality of service and congestion control. The ConnectX-8 SuperNIC, featuring single-port OSFP224 and dual-port 112 connectors for the adapters, is compatible with various form factors, including OCP 3.0 and Card Electromechanical (CEM) PCIe x16. ConnectX-8 SuperNIC also supports NVIDIA Socket Direct™ 16-lane auxiliary card expansion.

