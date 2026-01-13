Bug Fixes History
This section includes history of bug fixes of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions Release Notes .
Internal Ref.
Issue
4570205
Description: Fixed a firmware issue where the ZTR_RTTCC algorithm parameters AI and HAI did not support a sufficient range.
Keywords: PCC, ZTR_RTTCC
Detected in version: 40.46.1006
Fixed in Release: 40.47.1026
4629077
Description: Fixed an issue where coalescing regular SX events with SX RTT events under ZTR_RTTCC could keep improper event fields, which could impact congestion control behavior.
Keywords: PCC, ZTR_RTTCC
Detected in version: 40.46.1006
Fixed in Release: 40.47.1026
4683328
Description: Fixed an issue in the ZTR_RTTCC algorithm where probe-abortion handling could behave improperly under high-stress network conditions, ensuring proper congestion control and stable traffic performance.
Keywords: PCC, ZTR_RTTCC
Detected in version: 40.46.1006
Fixed in Release: 40.47.1026
4501554
Description: Fixed an assertion failure that could occur with the E-Switch uplink in specific configurations where the e-switch was disabled and Path Migration was active or GVMIs were using SRQ loopback in SQs. The issue occurred because the firmware attempted to perform cleanup operations when the uplink configuration lacked sufficient capacity.
Now, when the E-Switch is disabled and no actions are available in the uplink STE, the firmware connects to the uplink STE instead of copying it.
Keywords: Path migration, steering
Detected in version: 40.46.1006
Fixed in Release: 40.47.1026
4506854
Description: Added Scaling Factor "read" field. To obtain correct values in mlxlink, MFT version 4.33.0 or later is required.
Keywords: Scaling Factor, mlxlink, MFT
Detected in version: 40.46.1006
Fixed in Release: 40.47.1026
4468319
Description: Fixed an issue where the ConnectX-8 downstream port failed to send a NACK when rejecting an L1 entry request from the upstream port.
Keywords: NACK, downstream port
Detected in version: 40.46.1006
Fixed in Release: 40.47.1026
4550782
Description: Fixed an issue on GB200 systems with two symmetrical ConnectX-8 SuperNICs, which caused DPN numbering differences on the HCA upstream port. Legacy drivers accessed with dpn=0,0,0, which could result in attempts to access the wrong DPN node in socket-direct systems.
The firmware now automatically determines the correct pcie_index based on the accessed link in direct-NIC systems.
Keywords: DPN numbering
Detected in version: 40.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 40.47.1026
4571079
Description: Fixed an issue where invoking the resourcedump tool with segment type DPA_PROCESS_LST returned invalid data when the parameter n1 == 1 and no processes existed on the current vhca_id.
The fix adds a proper check, and the resourcedump tool now reports the correct error in this scenario.
Keywords: DPA PROCESS, RESOURCE DUMP
Detected in version: 40.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 40.47.1026
4529293
Description: Fixed an issue where, during failover or restart, the SM sending a PortInfo MAD to the HCA firmware triggered reinitialization of port buffers, momentarily halting ingress traffic and causing packet drops.
The firmware now avoids reconfiguring port buffers when the new configuration matches the current one.
Keywords: OpenSM
Detected in version: 40.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 40.47.1026
4641215
Description: Fixed a rare issue where MFRL operations could fail due to a timeout.
Keywords: MFRL
Detected in version: 40.46.1006
Fixed in Release: 40.47.1026
4683346
Description: Fixed an issue where, under the ZTR_RTTCC algorithm, a flow that reached its minimum rate due to heavy congestion would not recover its rate once the congestion cleared.
Keywords: PCC, ZTR_RTTCC
Detected in version: 40.46.1006
Fixed in Release: 40.47.1026
4575692
Description: Fixed an issue where a missing interrupt from the module IO (Expander) could prevent the module from being raised.
Keywords: Module IO (Expander)
Detected in version: 40.46.1006
Fixed in Release: 40.47.1026
4620765
Description: Fixed an issue where reading debug registers could cause link BER (Bit Error Rate) degradation over time.
Keywords: BER
Detected in version: 40.46.1006
Fixed in Release: 40.47.1026
4658434
Description: Fixed an issue where ports connected via 4 or 8 lanes and configured for 200G_2x (using only 2 lanes) would fail to link when using a mix of new firmware (with “Non Tx-Squelch” support) and older firmware versions.
Note: Please make sure on both sides, switch (local device) and Ssitch/NIC (peer device) you:
Keywords: Port speed
Detected in version: 40.46.1006
Fixed in Release: 40.47.1026
4401684
Description: Fixed an issue in Arch diagnostic data counters where the pcie_link_outbound_data_bytes counter was incorrectly returning only zero values.
Keywords: Arch diagnostic data counters
Detected in version: 40.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 40.47.1026
4575696
Description: Fixed an issue where multiple long-running process registers could cause aborted access and timeouts, the internal state is now properly handled.
Keywords: ibdiagnet2
Detected in version: 40.46.1006
Fixed in Release: 40.47.1026
4583940
Description: Fixed an issue where enabling the CCMAD custom header on one PCC probe slot caused other slots to malfunction when multiple slots were configured.
Note: If using firmware versions older than the 40.47.10xx GA release, disable the CCMAD custom header when multiple probe slots are enabled.
Keywords: PCC CCMAD custom header
Detected in version: 40.46.1006
Fixed in Release: 40.47.1026
4208960
Description: A packet may be parsed incorrectly, if a driver uses the
Keywords: PARSE GRAPH NODE, Flex Parser
Detected in version: 40.44.0208
Fixed in Release: 40.47.1026
4610740
Description: Fixed a firmware issue where a CQE error with vendor_syndrome RDE_MAL_WQE (0xd6) could cause traffic disruption on the affected QP.
Keywords: RDMA, transport
Detected in version: 40.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 40.47.1026
Internal Ref.
Issue
4603774
Description: Fixed an issue where the adapter card could drop NC-SI over MCTP commands when padding bytes were present after the NC-SI checksum.
Keywords: NC-SI
Discovered in Version: 40.46.1006
Fixed in Release: 40.46.3048
Internal Ref.
Issue
4286902
Description: Fixed a race condition in DPA process termination during the exception flow, where a failed process could be missed and not reported to the user.
Keywords: DPA
Detected in version: 40.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 40.46.1006
4401109
Description: Fixed an issue where RTTs on IFA1 were not sent when IFA1 and IFA2 were configured in cumulative slots.
Keywords: PCC, multi probe, IFA
Detected in version: 40.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 40.46.1006
4486431
Description: Fixed an issue where issuing multiple parallel queries of DPA_THREAD objects with the same object ID could fail.
Keywords: DPA
Detected in version: 40.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 40.46.1006
4443601
Description: Fixed a firmware issue where PXE failed to boot when both LAG ports were up.
Keywords: PXE, LAG
Detected in version: 40.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 40.46.1006
4475307
Description: Fixed an issue where PCC DCQCN used incorrect parameter values when link speed was 400Gbps or higher.
Keywords: PCC DCQCN, congestion control.
Detected in version: 40.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 40.46.1006
4480427
Description: Fixed incorrect calculation of start address and mode for the CQE buffer in DPA CQ, which could cause CQEs to be written to the wrong address when the buffer is not 4K-aligned and spans a second page boundary.
Keywords: CQ, CQE Buffer, DPA
Detected in version: 40.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 40.46.1006
4402022
Description: Fixed an issue where Wake-on-LAN (WoL) may not function correctly on certain multihost configurations.
Keywords: Wake-on-LAN (WoL)
Detected in version: 40.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 40.46.1006
4445479
Description: Added a fixed estimated power value for Hvdd in the INI configuration.
Keywords: Hvdd
Detected in version: 40.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 40.46.1006
4426779
Description: Updated the handling of the PLDM Type-5 'Activate Firmware' command to ensure the update flow does not fail when 'self-contained activation' is requested. Although the 'Self Contained Activation Is Not Supported' completion code will still be returned, the component will now be successfully marked as pending.
Keywords: PLDM
Detected in version: 40.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 40.46.1006
4318063
Description: When running the PTP4L application, the path delay displays inconsistent values after each fwreset and rerun, resulting in a non-constant PPS offset that fails to meet Class B/C requirements.
Keywords: PTP
Detected in version: 40.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 40.46.1006
4163634
Description: When connecting a Quantum-3 switch system (with a port split into 8 ports) to a ConnectX-8 single port SuperNIC, the link will not be established.
Workaround: Configure the Quantum-3 switch system port to be split into 2 or 4 ports, or set the ConnectX-8 to operate in multiplane mode.
Keywords: Port split, Quantum-3
Detected in version: 40.44.0212
Fixed in Release: 40.46.1006
4366117
Description: Configuring a small MTU leads to fragmentation of packets critical for the PXE boot process. As a result, the PXE boot filters mistakenly discard these packets, causing the PXE boot to fail.
Keywords: PXE boot filters
Detected in version: 40.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 40.46.1006
Internal Ref.
Issue
4436922
Description: Fixed DC InfiniBand functionality.
Keywords: DC
Detected in version: 40.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 40.45.1200
|Internal Ref.
|Issue
|4321324
|Description: Fixed an issue in SD where sending an ATS translation address request could lead to a completion timeout.
|Keywords: PCI
|Detected in version: 40.44.0208
|Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020
|4318537
|Description: Fixed an issue where the AI and HAI parameters of the ZTR_RTTCC algorithm, when configured by users, were automatically overwritten upon link speed changes. With this fix, if AI/HAI values were tuned for link speeds other than 100Gb/s, users should now divide those values by (link_speed / 100) to maintain consistent congestion control algorithm behavior.
|Keywords: Congestion control, ZTR_RTTCC
|Detected in version: 40.44.0208
|Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020
|-
|Description: Although ConnectX-8 SuperNIC is defined to work at Gen6 x16 (default) or Gen5 x32, in firmware v40.44.0204, the default configuration is Gen5 x32. Changing between the modes is done by an NVConfig command.
|Keywords: Gen6, Gen5, PCIe
|Detected in version: 40.44.0208
|Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020
|4369943
|Description: Fixed an issue where the BMC would fail to read the RDE Port resource when operating in Ethernet mode.
|Keywords: BMC, RDE
|Detected in version: 40.44.1036
|Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020
|4389140
|Description: Updated PLDM sensor ID values to align with the latest DSP2054 specifications.
|Keywords: PLDM
|Detected in version: 40.44.1036
|Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020
|4161849
|Description: The Green LED remains solid and does not blink when running traffic.
|Keywords: Green LED
|Detected in version: 40.44.0212
|Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020
|4158184
|Description: The Lane Error Status may occasionally appear in Configuration space. It can be safely ignored as it does not have any impact on device performance. Users are encouraged to monitor their systems, but this condition does not warrant any immediate action unless other issues arise.
|Keywords: Lane Error Status
|Detected in version: 40.44.0208
|Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020
|4274669
|Description: Fixed a race condition that could prevent the application from transmitting when VQoS is enabled.
|Keywords: VQoS
|Detected in version: 40.44.1036
|Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020
|4199274
|Description: Fixed an issue where RTT packets with any destination MAC address were incorrectly treated as having a valid destination MAC. The new firmware now discards RTT packets if their destination MAC does not match the port's MAC.
|Keywords: RTT, destination MAC
|Detected in version: 40.44.1036
|Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020
|4260394
|Description: Aligned the command channel entry offset in the GVMI context to a cache line boundary to avoid issues with GET/SET_GVMI_FW_CONTEXT_SUB_STRUCT operations, which require read and write actions to be contained within a single cache line.
|Keywords: Firmware assert
|Detected in version: 40.44.1036
|Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020
|4268027
|Description: Increased RX lossless buffer xoff and size to extend the delay before triggering Pause frames.
|Keywords: RX lossless buffer
|Detected in version: 40.44.1036
|Fixed in Release: 40.45.1020
Internal Ref.
Issue
4087432
Description: Increased the RX lossless buffer size to delay the transmission of Pause/PFC frames during NIC congestion.
Keywords: RX lossless buffer size
Detected in version: 40.44.0208
Fixed in Release: 40.44.1036
4230051
Description: Fixed an issue with configuring the Log FIFO in the operational state.
Keywords: Log FIFO
Detected in version: 40.44.0208
Fixed in Release: 40.44.1036
4249985
Description: Fixed an issue where error messages were not sent to the host if the NIC was an EP behind the embedded switch.
Keywords: DSP switch, error message
Detected in version: 40.44.0208
Fixed in Release: 40.44.1036
4209411
Description: When querying flow counters with a large number of counters, the process took longer than the dead iris timestamp. The timestamp has been extended to address this issue.
Keywords: Flow counters
Detected in version: 40.44.0208
Fixed in Release: 40.44.1036
4176679 / 4119723
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented bandwidth from reaching its line rate when sending RoCE traffic using 1 or 2 QPs over 100GbE or 400GbE link speed with Congestion Control enabled.
Keywords: RoCE, Congestion Control, 400GbE, performance
Detected in version: 40.44.0208
Fixed in Release: 40.44.1036
Internal Ref.
Issue
4161303
Description: PCI ARCH counters are not supported. Other ARCH counters are supported, but not fully tested.
Keywords: Counters
Detected in version: 40.44.0208
Fixed in Release: 40.44.0212
4202233
Description: Address Translation Service (ATS) is at Beta level. Enabling ATS from mlxconfig and stopping the driver can result at a call trace in dmesg.
Keywords: ATS
Detected in version: 40.44.0208
Fixed in Release: 40.44.0212
4220173
Description: In firmware version 40.44.0208, the
Keywords: PARSE_GRAPH_NODE Capabilities Layout
Detected in version: 40.44.0208
Fixed in Release: 40.44.0212