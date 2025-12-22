Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
Internal Ref.
Issue
4608544
Description: Fixed an issue where, in rare live migration scenarios, a delayed doorbell triggered a false timeout alarm.
Keywords: Live migration, doorbell, timeout alarm
Detected in version: 40.46.1006
Fixed in Release: 40.47.1088
4648642
Description: Fixed a rare issue in which destroying PCC NP configuration objects could result in assert 0x8175 being logged in dmesg.
Keywords: Assert 0x8175, PCC NP
Detected in version: 40.47.1026
Fixed in Release: 40.47.1088
4655971
Description: Fixed the PCIe counters to correctly report event values in nanoseconds.
Keywords: DOCA Telemetry Diagnostics
Detected in version: 40.47.1026
Fixed in Release: 40.47.1088
4690503
Description: Fixed an issue where creating a DPA process that uses 128 MB of data caused the dynamic library to fail with syndrome 0xdc30ac. The BSS section of the DPA application is now limited to 64 MB.
Keywords: DPA process, BSS
Detected in version: 40.47.1026
Fixed in Release: 40.47.1088