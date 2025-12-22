Changes and New Features

NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC Firmware Release Notes v40.47.1088 (2025 LTS U1)
Note

Security Hardening Enhancements: This release contains important reliability improvements and security hardening enhancements. NVIDIA recommends upgrading your devices' firmware to this release to improve the devices’ firmware security and reliability.

Info

To generate PLDM packages for firmware updates, users must install and use the MFT version that corresponds with the respective firmware release.

Feature/Change

Description

40.47.1088

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
