On This Page
Customer Affecting Changes
This section provides a list of changes that took place in the current version and break compatibility/interface, discontinue support for features and/or OS versions, etc.
Introduced in Version
Description
N/A
N/A
This section provides a list of changes that will take place in a future version of the product and will break compatibility/interface, discontinue support for features and/or OS versions, etc.
Planned for Version
Description
N/A
N/A
This section provides a list of changes that took place throughout the past two major releases that broke compatibility/interface, discontinued support for features and/or OS versions, etc.
For an archive of all changes, please refer to the Release Notes History section.
|Introduced in Version
|Description
|47.47.1026
Transition to 2023 Microsoft UEFI Certificate Authority
To align with updated Microsoft UEFI Secure Boot requirements and the upcoming end-of-life of the 2011 Certificate Authority (CA), NVIDIA is transitioning to the 2023 CA.
This is the final release signed with the 2011 CA. Beginning in February 2026, all releases will be signed exclusively with the 2023 CA. To ensure successful loading of the Expansion ROM (ExpROM) during the UEFI Secure Boot process, system BIOS and operating system trust stores must be updated to include the 2023 CA.
Note: Systems must be updated to recognize the 2023 CA to prevent UEFI drivers or ExpROMs from failing to load during boot before June 27, 2026.
|40.46.1006
|Renamed firmware-generated PLDM images to include the firmware name and PSID.
|40.45.1020
|Downgrading the ConnectX-8 SuperNIC firmware to a version earlier than the April release (40.45.1020) is not supported
|The default CNP moderation behavior has been changed from per-flow to per-port to align with previous device generations. A dedicated mlxconfig parameter, ROCE_CC_CNP_MODERATION, is available to modify this configuration if needed.
|40.44.1036
In ConnectX-8, the DIAG_COUNTER interface has been changed from the following set of commands:
to:
The old interface will now return zero values when queried.
List of features which are supported in previous generations of hardware devices.
Ethernet:
T10 Data Integrity Field (DIF)
CRC
Transport Layer Security (TLS) handshake
NVMe over TCP acceleration
InfiniBand:
FDR and lower speeds
For inquiries regarding mitigation, please contact NVIDIA Support.