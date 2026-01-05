NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC Firmware Release Notes v40.47.1088 (2025 LTS U1)
Known Issues

VF Network Function Limitations in SR-IOV Legacy Mode & in Switchdev Mode

Dual Port Device

Single Port Device

127 VF per PF (254 functions)

127

VF+SF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode

Dual Port Device

Single Port Device

  • 127 VF per PF (254 functions)

  • 512 PF+VF+SF per PF (1024 functions)

  • 127 VF (127 functions)

  • 512 PF+VF+SF per PF (512 functions)

ConnectX-8 has the same feature set and limitations as ConnectX-7 adapter card. For the list of ConnectX-7 Known Issues, please go to https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/software/adapter-firmware/index.html#connectx-7.

The below are limitations related to ConnectX-8 only.

Internal Ref.Issue
4604969Description: Probe packets might be dropped at the transmission stage when multiple congestion control flows are active.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PCC, RTT, probe
Detected in version: 40.47.1026
4496642

Description: The timestamps (t2, t4) of the received RTT probes are taken from the free-running clock, even when ROCE_CC_RTT_TIMESTAMP_FORMAT is set to 0x02.

The format of all RTT probe timestamps can be found in HCA_CAP.rtt_timestamp_format.

Workaround: N/A
Keywords: RTT RTC timestamp
Detected in version: 40.47.1026
4705241Description: When Quantum-2 is part of an XDR topology, serving as a leaf switch connected to NDR-based hosts, a bandwidth degradation of approximately 3–7 Gb/s is expected.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: XDR, NDR, Quantum-2
Detected in version: 40.47.1026
4705948Description: When using DC as the InfiniBand transport type to perform an ib_read RDMA operation between ConnectX-7 (NDR) and ConnectX-8, a bandwidth degradation of approximately 25% may be observed when using a low number of QPs (1–16). The performance degradation diminishes as the number of QPs increases.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: DC, ib_read RDMA, NDR, performance
Detected in version: 40.47.1026
4685736Description: Creating a DPA process that allocates a 128 MB data segment and loads a dynamic library may fail with syndrome 0xdc30ac.
Workaround: Limit the DPA application’s data segment size to 64 MB.
Keywords: DPA
Detected in version: 40.47.1026
4618452Description: When only a partial number of fiber lanes are connected to a module (i.e., not all supported lanes are populated), the module re-insertion process may experience an extended link-up time of approximately one minute. This occurs because the module requires additional time to detect that only a subset of the lanes is connected.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Cables
Detected in version: 40.47.1026
4270913Description: For DC InfiniBand transport, using SRQs requires distributing QPs across four SRQs. Each QP must be assigned to its own SRQ when there are up to four QPs.
Workaround: If more than four QPs are used, they must be evenly distributed across the four available SRQs.
Keywords: DC InfiniBand transport, SRQ, QPs
Detected in version: 40.47.1026
4665802Description: Due to a re-burst scheduler limitation, the expected “speed of light” value for single QP RDMA Write on ConnectX-8 devices cannot be calculated. Currently, verification is limited to identifying performance degradations relative to previous firmware versions.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Single QP RDMA Write
Detected in version: 40.47.1026
4270913Description: When using DC InfiniBand transport, SRQ usage requires distributing QPs across four SRQs. This means assigning each QP to its own SRQ when there are up to four QPs.
Workaround: If there are more than four QPs, they must be distributed equally among the four available SRQs.
Keywords: DC InfiniBand transport, SRQ, QPs
Detected in version: 40.45.1200
4031430Description: Connecting to systems with NRZ speeds of 1, 10, 25, 40, 50, or 100Gb/s is not supported.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: NRZ, Connectivity
Detected in version: 40.45.1020
4412310Description: Split operation (port splitting) on the second port is not supported on the ConnectX-8 SuperNIC model 900-9X81Q-00CN-ST0.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Port splitting
Detected in version: 40.45.1020
4394475Description: The existing congestion control configuration applies globally, rather than on a per-priority basis.
Workaround: Ensure that the configuration values for all priorities are aligned in either mlxconfig ROCE_CC_PRIO_MASK_P$port or sysfs ecn/roce_rp/enable/$port.
Keywords: Congestion control, ROCE_CC_PRIO
Detected in version: 40.45.1020
4240828Description: Simultaneous access to the same PDDR module info page is not supported.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PDDR module
Detected in version: 40.45.1020
4230775Description: Due to a known issue, telemetry rate must be set to lower than 3 minutes.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Telemetry rate
Detected in version: 40.44.0212
4201405Description: Upgrading to firmware 40.44.0xxx from any previous Engineering Sample version requires power cycling the driver and not just resetting it (using mlxfwreset).
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Upgrade, power cycle, reset
Detected in version: 40.44.0208
