Introduction

The NVIDIA® ConnectX®-8 SuperNIC™ is optimized to supercharge hyperscale AI computing workloads. With support for both InfiniBand and Ethernet networking at up to 800 gigabits per second (Gb/s), ConnectX-8 SuperNIC delivers high-speed, efficient network connectivity, significantly enhancing system performance for AI factories and cloud data center environments.

ConnectX-8 SuperNICs are offered in two form factors and various flavors: stand-up PCIe and Open Compute Project (OCP) Spec 3.0 cards. This user manual covers the OCP 3.0 cards, for the low-profile PCIe stand-up cards hardware user manual, please refer to ConnectX-8 SuperNIC User Manual .