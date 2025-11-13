ConnectX-8 Extension Option (2x PCIe x16) Installation Instructions

According to your server and your preferences, you may connect the SuperNIC to the supplied Auxiliary connection card using the harness before or after installing the SuperNIC into your chassis.

Note Please make sure to install the ConnectX-8 cards in a PCIe slot capable of supplying the required power and airflow as stated in the Specifications.

Connect the ConnectX-8 SuperNIC in an available PCI Express x16 slot in the chassis. Refer to ConnectX-8 PCIe x16 Installation Instructions.

Identify Connectors: Locate the MCIO connectors on both the ConnectX-8 SuperNIC and the PCIe Auxiliary Board.

Connect the Harness: Attach the MCIO harness to the connectors, ensuring a firm and secure connection. A click sound will be heard once the MCIO harness is properly installed on the cards.

Route the Harness: Carefully route the harness to avoid interference with other components and to maintain proper airflow.

Plan the installation of the PCIe Auxiliary card adjacent to the SuperNIC, ensuring that the MCIO harness length (250mm) is taken into account.

Position the PCIe Auxiliary Board: Align the PCIe Auxiliary Board with an available PCIe slot.

Insert the Board: Gently insert the board into the slot, applying even pressure until it is fully seated.

Secure the Board: Use the chassis retention mechanisms (e.g., screws or latches) to secure the board in place.

For more information, refer to Networking Cable Installation.