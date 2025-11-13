On This Page
- Installation Instructions
- Uninstallation Instructions
ConnectX-8 Extension Option (2x PCIe x16) Installation Instructions
This section applies to SuperNICs when used with the extension option.
The images below are for illustration purposes only.
According to your server and your preferences, you may connect the SuperNIC to the supplied Auxiliary connection card using the harness before or after installing the SuperNIC into your chassis.
Installing the SuperNIC in the Chassis
Please make sure to install the ConnectX-8 cards in a PCIe slot capable of supplying the required power and airflow as stated in the Specifications.
Connect the ConnectX-8 SuperNIC in an available PCI Express x16 slot in the chassis. Refer to ConnectX-8 PCIe x16 Installation Instructions.
Connecting the MCIO Harness
Identify Connectors: Locate the MCIO connectors on both the ConnectX-8 SuperNIC and the PCIe Auxiliary Board.
Connect the Harness: Attach the MCIO harness to the connectors, ensuring a firm and secure connection. A click sound will be heard once the MCIO harness is properly installed on the cards.
Route the Harness: Carefully route the harness to avoid interference with other components and to maintain proper airflow.
Installing the PCIe Auxiliary Card in the Chassis
Plan the installation of the PCIe Auxiliary card adjacent to the SuperNIC, ensuring that the MCIO harness length (250mm) is taken into account.
Position the PCIe Auxiliary Board: Align the PCIe Auxiliary Board with an available PCIe slot.
Insert the Board: Gently insert the board into the slot, applying even pressure until it is fully seated.
Secure the Board: Use the chassis retention mechanisms (e.g., screws or latches) to secure the board in place.
Installing the Networking Cable
For more information, refer to Networking Cable Installation.
Preparation
Power down the chassis:
Shut down the system properly, then disconnect the power supply and all cables from the chassis to ensure it’s completely powered off.
Wait 30 seconds.
Discharge static electricity:
Use an anti-static wrist strap or touch a grounded metal object regularly to discharge any static electricity that could damage the components.
Open the Chassis
Using a screwdriver, unscrew and remove the chassis side panel (or top cover, depending on the chassis design). Keep the screws in a safe place for reassembly later.
Identify the ConnectX-8 SuperNIC you wish to remove. It will be seated in one of the PCIe slots.
Disconnect the Networking Cable
To remove the networking cable, disengage the locks and slowly pull the connector away from the port receptacle. The LED indicator will turn off when the cable is unseated. Note which cables go where if they will need to be reconnected later.
Uninstalling the PCIe Auxiliary Card
Locate the PCIe Auxiliary Card: Identify the PCIe Auxiliary card installed in the system, typically next to the SuperNIC.
Disconnect the MCIO Cable:
Identify the MCIO harness that connects the PCIe Auxiliary card and the SuperNIC.
Gently disconnect the MCIO harness from the SuperNIC MCIO connector.
Similarly, disconnect the other end of the MCIO harness from the PCIe Auxiliary card.
Once both ends are disconnected, carefully remove the MCIO harness from the system.
Release the Retention Mechanism: Disengage the hockey stick on the PCIe Auxiliary card bracket.
Remove PCIe Card: Carefully pull the PCIe Auxiliary card out of the PCIe slot, making sure to hold it by its edges. Avoid touching the connectors.
Uninstalling the ConnectX-8 SuperNIC
Disconnect Cables: If there are any additional cables or connections to the SuperNIC (such as network cables), disconnect them.
Release the SuperNIC from the Slot: If the SuperNIC is secured in place with screws or latches (Hocket Stick), remove or release them.
Remove the SuperNIC: Gently pull the SuperNIC from its PCIe slot, again holding it by the edges to avoid damage.
Final Steps
Check for Loose Components: Ensure that all parts, such as screws, cables, or connectors, are safely stored and not left inside the system.
Inspect for Damage: Examine the components for any signs of physical damage that might have occurred during installation or removal.
Dispose of Components Properly
If you plan on disposing of any of the hardware, make sure to follow your organization’s disposal guidelines for electronic waste (e-waste).