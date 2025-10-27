On This Page
DOCA-Host for Linux Driver Installation
This section describes how to install and test the DOCA-Host for Linux package on a single server with a ConnectX-8 SuperNIC installed.
Requirements
Description
Platforms
A server platform with a ConnectX-8 SuperNIC installed.
Required Disk Space for Installation
1GB
Operating System
Linux operating system.
For the list of supported operating system distributions and kernels, please refer to the DOCA-Host Release Notes.
Installer Privileges
The installation requires administrator (root) privileges on the target machine.
Verify that the system has a network adapter installed by running
lspcicommand. The below table provides output examples per ConnectX-8 card configuration.
ConnectX-8 Card Configuration
Output Examples
Single-port Socket Direct Card/MultiHost (2x PCIe x16)
OPN: 900-9X81Q-00CN-ST0
Dual-port Socket Direct Card/MultiHost (2x PCIe x16)
OPN: 900-9X81Q-00CN-ST0
In the output example above, the first two rows indicate that one card is installed in a PCI slot with PCI Bus address 05 (hexadecimal), PCI Device number 00, and PCI Function numbers 0 and 1. The other card is installed in a PCI slot with PCI Bus address 82 (hexadecimal), PCI Device number 00, and PCI Function numbers 0 and 1.
Since the two PCIe cards are installed in two PCIe slots, each card gets a unique PCI Bus and Device number. Each of the PCIe x16 busses sees two network ports; in effect, the two physical ports of the ConnectX-7 Socket Direct adapter are viewed as four net devices by the system.
Single-port with x16 PCIe Down Stream Port Extension Option
OPN: 900-9X81E-00EX-DT0
Dual-port PCIe x16 Card
OPN: 900-9X81Q-00CN-ST0
Single-port PCIe x16 Card
OPN: 900-9X81E-00EX-ST0
For instructions on downloading DOCA-Host, refer to NVIDIA DOCA Downloads.
For Linux driver installation, please refer to NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux.