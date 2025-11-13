Finding the GUID/MAC on the SuperNIC

If customers wish to add customized labels on NVIDIA generic products (in addition to the original labels), the following NVIDIA label placement guidelines should be observed. These guidelines are intended to prevent damaging the products, voiding the warranty, and/or creating safety hazards.

Preserve Existing Labels: Do not cover, remove, or alter the existing labels. Doing so may impact the performance, safety, or warranty of the products.

Use Appropriate Labels: Select labels that are easily removable, scannable and compatible with the material, shape, and size of the products. Do not use glue that may leave marks or damage the product.

Proper Label Placement: Apply labels only to areas without existing labels and where they do not interfere with electronic components, cooling elements, or other features requiring ventilation, heat dissipation, or insulation. For example, avoid placing labels on fans, heatsinks, cages, mylar, batteries, power cords, switches, buttons, or connectors.

Careful Application: Apply labels smoothly to avoid wrinkles, bubbles, or gaps. Do not use tools or force, as this may damage the products or labels.

Regular Inspection: Regularly check the labels for signs of wear, tear, or peeling. Replace or remove any labels that are damaged, faded, or loose.

Adhere to Instructions: Follow all instructions and warnings provided with the products and labels. Use the products and labels as intended, adhering to the specifications and safety precautions.