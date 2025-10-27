General Cooling Recommendations for Partner-Cooled SuperNICs

Warning It is the responsibility of the customer to ensure proper cooling and thermal regulation for all components on the board. The provided guidelines are minimal and are based on NVIDIA's reference thermal solution for partner-cooled solutions.

There are three components that require cooling, the assembled TTP (Areas A + B), the PCB (Area C) and networking port cage (Area D).

The maximum allowed force for NVIDIA's partner-cooled reference design is described below, per area. Different thermal pad placement and size may require different force values. Please contact NVIDIA support for further analysis.

Related Component Area in Drawing Maximum Allowed Force TTP Area A 65 Newtons Area B 55 Newtons PCB Area C 25 Newtons Networking Cage Area D The thermal grease the comes in contact with the networking cage thermal bridge. Recommended thermal grease for the cage's thermal bridge is DOWSIL TC-5622 0.1+-0.05 mm thickness. The customer partner-solution should protrude the OSFP thermal bridge by 0.2mm nominal.

Thermal Pad minimum allowable conductivity is 2.5 W/mK.

Note Six standoffs are provided on the card; their use is optional.

According to the customer design, the screws should be assembled from the customer cooling solution, through the standoffs on the ConnectX-8 SuperNIC (6 standoffs are available on the card, the use of these standoffs is optional).

The standoffs type is M2x0.4 thread and the maximum thread depth 2.0 mm.