Hardware Installation

If connecting the PCIe auxiliary extension option in the chassis, ensure the system supports the necessary MCIO harnesses for board interconnects.

The ConnectX-8 SuperNIC supports Ethernet and InfiniBand network connections. Ensure the chassis is connected to the appropriate network infrastructure (switches, routers, etc.).

Ensure the system’s power supply unit (PSU) can provide sufficient power for the ConnectX-8 SuperNIC, typically requiring 75W from the PCIe slot.

Ensure the chassis is compatible with the form factor of the ConnectX-8 SuperNIC (typically a half-height, full-length card).

Ensure the system has an available PCIe Gen6 x16 slot or two PCIe Gen5 x16 slots for optimal performance. The ConnectX-8 SuperNIC requires a full-length PCIe slot for installation.