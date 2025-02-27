The Socket Direct™ technology offers improved performance to dual-socket servers by enabling direct access from each CPU in a dual-socket server to the network through its dedicated PCIe interface. Utilizing the Socket-Direct or the Multi-Host capability, the PCIe extension card is connected to the SuperNIC and is used as an end-point extension.

NVIDIA offers ConnectX-8 Socket Direct, which enables 800Gb/s or 400Gb/s connectivity for servers with PCIe Gen5 or Gen4 capability, respectively. The SuperNIC's 32-lane PCIe bus is split into two 16-lane buses, with one bus accessible through a PCIe x16 edge connector and the other bus through an x16 Auxiliary PCIe Connection card. The two cards should be installed into two PCIe x16 slots and connected using an MCIO harness.

Please order the additional PCIe Auxiliary Card kit to use the SuperNIC in the Socket-Direct configuration. SuperNICs that support Socket Direct can function as separate x16 PCIe cards.