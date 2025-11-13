On This Page
PCIe Auxiliary Kit Technical Specifications
Physical
PCIe Auxiliary Card Size: 5.69 in. x 2.61 in. (144.75mm x 66.40mm)
One MCIO cable: Length 250mm
PCIe Connectivity
PCI Express Gen5: SERDES @ 16 GT/s, x16 lanes (Gen 3.0 compatible)
Power Consumption
Voltage: 12V, 3.3V_PCIe, 3.3V_AUX
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°C
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
Regulatory
Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC
RoHS: RoHS Compliant
Note
All dimensions are in millimeters. The PCB mechanical tolerance is +/- 0.13mm.
Auxiliary PCIe Connection Card Tall Bracket
Auxiliary PCIe Connection Card Short Bracket