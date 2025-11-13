NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC User Manual
PCIe Auxiliary Kit Technical Specifications

Technical Specifications

Physical

PCIe Auxiliary Card Size: 5.69 in. x 2.61 in. (144.75mm x 66.40mm)

One MCIO cable: Length 250mm

PCIe Connectivity

PCI Express Gen5: SERDES @ 16 GT/s, x16 lanes (Gen 3.0 compatible)

Power Consumption

Voltage: 12V, 3.3V_PCIe, 3.3V_AUX

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°C

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC

RoHS: RoHS Compliant

PCIe Auxiliary Card Mechanical Drawings and Dimensions

Note

All dimensions are in millimeters. The PCB mechanical tolerance is +/- 0.13mm.

image-2025-1-27_11-26-28-version-1-modificationdate-1737974703327-api-v2.png

Bracket Mechanical Drawings and Dimensions

Auxiliary PCIe Connection Card Tall Bracket

Auxiliary PCIe Connection Card Short Bracket

image-2025-1-27_11-28-45-version-1-modificationdate-1737974703127-api-v2.png
image-2025-1-27_11-28-58-version-1-modificationdate-1737974702900-api-v2.png

MCIO Cable Mechanical Drawing

TBD
