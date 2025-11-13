Setting High-Speed-Port Link Type

The following table lists the supported speeds per SuperNIC OPN, and their default networking port link type .

Model OPN Data Transmission Rate Default Protocol and Rate C8220 900-9X81Q-00CV-ST0 200GbE / 200Gb/s IB Ethernet: 200GbE C8240 900-9X81Q-00CN-ST0 400GbE / NDR Ethernet 400GbE C8180 900-9X81E-00EX-ST0 2x400GbE / 800Gbs XDR InfiniBand XDR 900-9X81E-00EX-DT0 2x400GbE / 800Gbs XDR InfiniBand XDR C8180L Partner Cooled 900-9X81E-00EX-SL0 2x400GbE / 800Gbs XDR InfiniBand XDR

You can use the mlxconfig or the UEFI tools to configure the networking high-speed ports mode.

Use the UEFI tool to configure the SuperNIC before the operating system is up. User the mlxconfig tool to configure the SuperNIC once the operating system is up. According to your preference, use one of the below tools: