Specifications
The ConnectX-8 SuperNIC is designed and validated for operation in data-center servers and other large environments that guarantee proper power supply and airflow conditions.
The SuperNIC is not intended for installation on a desktop or a workstation. Moreover, installing the adapter card in any system without proper power and airflow levels can impact the SuperNIC's functionality and potentially damage it. Failure to meet the environmental requirements listed in this user manual may void the warranty.
Please install the ConnectX-8 SuperNIC in a PCIe slot capable of supplying the required power and airflow.
ConnectX-8 SuperNICs with OSFP form factor support RHS (Riding Heatsink) cage only
Physical
SuperNIC Dimensions: PCIe Half Height, Half Length 2.69 in. x 6.58 in. (68.50mm x 168.40mm)
Interfaces
PCI Express Interface
Gen6 SERDES @ 64GT/s, x16 lanes (Gen 5 compatible)
Optional: Additional PCIe x16 Gen5 @ SERDES 32GT/s through the PCIe auxiliary card and MCIO harness
Networking Port: Single cage OSFP InfiniBand and Ethernet
Data Rate
InfiniBand (Default)
XDR/NDR/HDR/HDR100/EDR/SDR
Ethernet
400/200/100 Gb/s Ethernet
Protocol Support
InfiniBand: IBTA v1.7a
Auto-Negotiation: XDR (4 lanes x 200Gb/s per ) port, NDR (4 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane) port, NDR200 (2 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane) port, HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane) port, EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane).
Ethernet: 400GAUI-4 C2M, 400GBASE-CR4, 200GAUI-2 C2M, 200GAUI-4 C2M, 200GBASE-CR4, 100GAUI-2 C2M, 100GAUI-1 C2M, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR1, 50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 50GBASE-R2 , 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M , XLPPI, SFI
Capabilities
900-9X81Q-00CN-ST0
Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Enabled with x16 PCIe extension option
900-9X81E-00EX-DT0
Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Enabled with x16 PCIe Down-Stream Port Extension Option
Electrical and Thermal Specifications
Voltage: 12V, 3.3V, 3.3VAUX
The complete electrical and thermal specifications are provided in "NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC Product Specifications" document. You can access the document either by logging into NVOnline or by contacting your NVIDIA representative.
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°Cb
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
Regulatory
Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC
RoHS: RoHS Compliant
Notes:
Physical
SuperNIC Dimensions: PCIe Half Height, Half Length 2.61 in. x 6.62 in. (66.40mm x 168.40mm)
Interfaces
PCI Express Interface
Gen6 SERDES @ 64GT/s, x16 lanes (Gen5 compatible)
Optional: Additional PCIe x16 Gen5 @ SERDES 32GT/s through the PCIe auxiliary passive card and MCIO harness
Networking Port: Dual-port QSFP112 InfiniBand and Ethernet
Data Rate
InfiniBand
NDR/HDR/HDR100/EDR/SDR
Ethernet (Default)
400/200/100 Gb/s Ethernet
Protocol Support
InfiniBand: IBTA v1.7a
Auto-Negotiation: NDR (4 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane) port, NDR200 (2 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane) port, HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane).
Ethernet: 400GAUI-4 C2M, 400GBASE-CR4, 200GAUI-2 C2M, 200GAUI-4 C2M, 200GBASE-CR4, 100GAUI-2 C2M, 100GAUI-1 C2M, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR1, 50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 50GBASE-R2 , 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M , XLPPI, SFI
Capabilities
900-9X81Q-00CN-ST0
x16 PCIe Socket Direct extension option, Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Enabled
Electrical and Thermal Specifications
Voltage: 12V, 3.3V, 3.3VAUX
The complete electrical and thermal specifications are provided in "NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC Product Specifications" document. You can access the document either by logging into NVOnline or by contacting your NVIDIA representative.
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°Cb
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
Regulatory
Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC
RoHS: RoHS Compliant
Notes:
Cards Mechanical Drawings and Dimensions
All dimensions are in millimeters. The PCB mechanical tolerance is +/- 0.13mm.
C8180 SuperNICs
C8180L SuperNICs
C8240 SuperNICs
Auxiliary PCIe Connection Card
|
All dimensions are in millimeters. The PCB mechanical tolerance is +/- 0.13mm.
OPNs
Tall Bracket
Short Bracket
C8180 SuperNICs
C8240 SuperNICs
900-9X81Q-00CN-ST0
Auxiliary PCIe Connection Card