Known Issues
ConnectX-9 has the same feature set and limitations as the ConnectX-8 SuperNIC. For the list of ConnectX-8 known issues, refer to: https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/software/adapter-firmware/index.html#connectx-8.
The limitations listed below apply to ConnectX-9 only.
|Internal Ref.
|Issue
|4835832
|Description: In rare cases, certain module types may experience link-up failures.
Workaround: Configure the requested speed using the following commands:
|Keywords: Cables
|Detected in version: 82.48.1000
|4809493 / 4804815 / 4884845
|Description: Running lane margin tests may disrupt traffic, cause connection drops, or degrade performance.
Workaround:
|Keywords: Lane Margin
|Detected in version: 82.48.1000
|4806964 / 48293338 / 4843305 / 4857738
|Description: When bringing up 800G_8x on ConnectX-9 with Spectrum-4 switch systems, switch firmware version xx.201.3916-020 or later is required; earlier versions may fail to link up at 800G_8x.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: Linkup, cables, Spectrum-4, 800G_8x
|Detected in version: 82.48.1000
|Description: 200GbE per lane protocol is currently not supported.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: 200GbE per lane
|Detected in version: 82.48.1000