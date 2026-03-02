NVIDIA ConnectX-9 SuperNIC Firmware Release Notes v82.48.1000 (February 2026 GA Release)
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Known Issues

ConnectX-9 has the same feature set and limitations as the ConnectX-8 SuperNIC. For the list of ConnectX-8 known issues, refer to: https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/software/adapter-firmware/index.html#connectx-8.

The limitations listed below apply to ConnectX-9 only.

Internal Ref.Issue
4835832Description: In rare cases, certain module types may experience link-up failures.

Workaround: Configure the requested speed using the following commands:

mlxconfig -d <device> set PHY_RATE_MASK_OVERRIDE_P<port>=1

mlxfwreset -d <device> r -y --no_mstmlxconfig -d <device> set PHY_RATE_MASK_P<port>=<PTYS.speed_mask> (speed mask is defined in PRM)mlxfwreset -d <device> r -y --no_mst

Keywords: Cables
Detected in version: 82.48.1000
4809493 / 4804815 / 4884845Description: Running lane margin tests may disrupt traffic, cause connection drops, or degrade performance.

Workaround:

  1. Disable the drivers before starting the Lane Margin test.
  2. Set an error threshold of 2. 
  3. If the connection drops or performance degrades, re-run the process.
Keywords: Lane Margin
Detected in version: 82.48.1000
4806964 / 48293338 / 4843305 / 4857738 Description: When bringing up 800G_8x on ConnectX-9 with Spectrum-4 switch systems, switch firmware version xx.201.3916-020 or later is required; earlier versions may fail to link up at 800G_8x.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Linkup, cables, Spectrum-4, 800G_8x
Detected in version: 82.48.1000
Description: 200GbE per lane protocol is currently not supported.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: 200GbE per lane
Detected in version: 82.48.1000
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