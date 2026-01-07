On This Page
- Safety Warnings
- Installation Procedure Overview
- System Requirements
- Safety Precautions Before Installing ConnectX-9 SuperNIC
-
- Pre-Installation Checklist
- Bracket Replacement Instructions
- Installation Instructions
- Identifying the SuperNIC in Your System
Hardware Installation
Installation and initialization of ConnectX-9 SuperNIC require attention to the mechanical attributes, power specification, and precautions for electronic equipment.
Safety warnings are provided here in the English language. For safety warnings in other languages, refer to the SuperNIC Installation Safety Instructions.
Please observe all safety warnings to avoid injury and prevent damage to system components. Note that not all warnings are relevant to all models.
Note that not all warnings are relevant to all models.
General Installation Instructions
Read all installation instructions before connecting the equipment to the power source.
Jewelry Removal Warning
Before you install or remove equipment that is connected to power lines, remove jewelry such as bracelets, necklaces, rings, watches, and so on. Metal objects heat up when connected to power and ground and can meltdown, causing serious burns and/or welding the metal object to the terminals.
Over-temperature
This equipment should not be operated in an area with an ambient temperature exceeding the maximum recommended: 55°C (131°F). An airflow of 200LFM at this maximum ambient temperature is required for HCA cards and NICs. To guarantee proper airflow, allow at least 8cm (3 inches) of clearance around the ventilation openings.
During Lightning - Electrical Hazard
During periods of lightning activity, do not work on the equipment or connect or disconnect cables.
Copper Cable Connecting/Disconnecting
Some copper cables are heavy and not flexible, as such, they should be carefully attached to or detached from the connectors. Refer to the cable manufacturer for special warnings and instructions.
Equipment Installation
This equipment should be installed, replaced, or serviced only by trained and qualified personnel.
Equipment Disposal
The disposal of this equipment should be in accordance to all national laws and regulations.
Local and National Electrical Codes
This equipment should be installed in compliance with local and national electrical codes.
Hazardous Radiation Exposure
The installation procedure of ConnectX-9 SuperNICs involves the following steps:
Step
Procedure
Direct Link
1
Check the system’s requirements.
2
Follow the safety precautions
3
Unpack the package
5
Follow the pre-installation checklist
6
(Optional) Replace the full-height mounting bracket with the supplied short bracket
7
Install the ConnectX-9 PCIe x16 SuperNIC in the chassis
(Optional) Install the ConnectX-9 Extension Option (2x PCIe x16) in the chassis
ConnectX-9 Extension Option (2x PCIe x16) Installation Instructions
8
Connect cables or modules to the cards
9
Identify the SuperNIC in the system
To successfully integrate the ConnectX-9 SuperNIC into a chassis, ensure that the following system requirements are met:
Unless otherwise specified, NVIDIA products are designed to work in an environmentally controlled data center with low levels of gaseous and dust (particulate) contamination.
The operating environment should meet severity level G1 as per ISA 71.04 for gaseous contamination and ISO 14644-1 class 8 for cleanliness level.
Hardware Requirements
|
Environmental Requirements
ConnectX-9 SuperNICs are offered with two airflow patterns: from the heatsink to the network ports, and vice versa, as shown below.
Please refer to the Specifications section for airflow numbers for each specific SuperNIC model.
The ConnectX-9 SuperNICs are available in two airflow configurations: from the heatsink to the network ports, or from the network ports to the heatsink, as illustrated below.
Software Requirements
The SuperNIC is being installed in a system that operates with voltages that can be lethal. Before opening the case of the system, observe the following precautions to avoid injury and prevent damage to system components.
Power Down and Disconnect
Power Off the System: Ensure the system is powered down completely before beginning the installation process. This includes shutting down the operating system and turning off the power supply.
Unplug the Power Cable: Physically disconnect the power cable from the system to prevent any electrical hazards.
Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Prevention
Use an Anti-Static Wrist Strap: Always wear an anti-static wrist strap to prevent electrostatic discharge (ESD) that could damage sensitive components. Attach the wrist strap to a grounded surface.
Work on an Anti-Static Mat: If possible, use an anti-static mat to place the SuperNIC and other components on while working. This helps to further reduce the risk of static buildup.
Handle Components with Care
Avoid Touching the Connectors: Handle the ConnectX-9 SuperNIC by its edges and avoid touching the connectors or PCB surface to prevent damage from oils, dirt, or static electricity.
Use Proper Tools: Use appropriate tools, such as a screwdrivers, to remove any screws or fasteners. Do not force components into place.
Proper Grounding
Ensure Proper Grounding: Make sure that the system and all components are properly grounded. This helps to minimize the risk of electrical shock or component damage.
Verify Grounding of Work Area: Ensure the area where you are installing the SuperNIC is grounded and free from electrical hazards.
Environmental Safety
Work in a Well-Ventilated Area: Ensure that the installation area is well-ventilated and free from excessive dust or humidity.
Ensure Clean Hands: Before handling the ConnectX-9 SuperNIC, make sure your hands are clean and free from dirt or oils that could damage the components.
Unpack the ConnectX-9 SuperNIC. Check against the package contents list that all the parts have been sent. Check the parts for visible damage that may have occurred during shipping. Please note that the cards must be placed on an antistatic surface. For package contents please refer to Package Contents.Warning
Please note that if the SuperNIC is removed hastily from the antistatic bag, the plastic ziplock may harm the EMI fingers on the networking connector. Carefully remove the SuperNIC from the antistatic bag to avoid damaging the EMI fingers.
Shut down your system if active; Turn off the power to the system, and disconnect the power cord. Refer to the system documentation for instructions. Before you install the ConnectX-9 SuperNIC, make sure that the system is disconnected from power.
(Optional) Check the mounting bracket on the ConnectX-9 or PCIe Auxiliary Connection Card; If required for your system, replace the full-height mounting bracket that is shipped mounted on the card with the supplied low-profile bracket. Refer to Bracket Replacement Instructions.
The ConnectX-9 SuperNIC and PCIe Auxiliary Connection card are usually shipped with an assembled high-profile bracket. If this form factor is suitable for your requirements, you can skip the remainder of this section and move to Installation Instructions. If you need to replace the high-profile bracket with the short bracket that is included in the shipping box, please follow the instructions in this section.
During the bracket replacement procedure, do not pull, bend, or damage the EMI fingers cage. It is recommended to limit bracket replacements to three times.
To replace the bracket you will need the following parts:
The new brackets of the proper height
The 2 screws saved from the removal of the bracket
Removing the Existing Bracket
Using a torque driver, remove the two screws holding the bracket in place.
Separate the bracket from the ConnectX-9 SuperNIC.Warning
Be careful not to put stress on the LEDs on the SuperNIC.
Save the two screws.
Installing the New Bracket
Place the bracket onto the SuperNIC until the screw holes line up.Warning
Do not force the bracket onto the SuperNIC.
Screw on the bracket using the screws saved from the bracket removal procedure above.Warning
Use a torque driver to apply up to 2 lbs-in torque on the screws.
This section provides detailed instructions on how to install your SuperNIC in a system.
Choose the installation instructions according to the ConnectX-9 configuration you would like to use.
ConnectX-9 Extension Option (2x PCIe x16) Installation Instructions
Cables and Modules
Networking Cable Installation and Uninstallation
Before connecting a cable to the SuperNIC, ensure that the bracket is fastened to the server chassis using a screw to prevent movement or unplugging of the SuperNIC when the cable is inserted or extracted.
All cables can be inserted or removed with the unit powered on.
To insert a cable, press the connector into the port receptacle until the connector is firmly seated.
Support the weight of the cable before connecting the cable to the SuperNIC. Do this by using a cable holder or tying the cable to the rack.
Determine the correct orientation of the connector to the SuperNIC before inserting the connector. Do not try and insert the connector upside down. This may damage the SuperNIC.
Insert the connector into the SuperNIC. Be careful to insert the connector straight into the cage. Do not apply any torque, up or down, to the connector cage in the SuperNIC.
Make sure that the connector locks in place.Note
When installing cables make sure that the latches engage.Warning
Always install and remove cables by pushing or pulling the cable and connector in a straight line with the SuperNIC.
After inserting a cable into a port, the Green LED indicator will light when the physical connection is established (that is, when the unit is powered on and a cable is plugged into the port with the other end of the connector plugged into a functioning port). See LED Interface under the Interfaces section.
After plugging in a cable, lock the connector using the latching mechanism particular to the cable vendor. When data is being transferred the Green LED will blink. See LED Interface under the Interfaces section.
Care should be taken so as not to impede the air exhaust flow through the ventilation holes. Use cable lengths that allow for routing horizontally around to the side of the chassis before bending upward or downward in the rack.
To remove a cable, disengage the locks and slowly pull the connector away from the port receptacle. The LED indicator will turn off when the cable is unseated.
On Linux
Get the device location on the PCI bus by running
lspciand locating lines with the string “Mellanox Technologies”:
ConnectX-9 Card Configuration
Output Example
Single-port Socket Direct Card/MultiHost (2x PCIe x16)
OPN: 900-9X91E-00EB-ST0
11:00.0 Infiniband controller: Mellanox Technologies CX9 Family [ConnectX-9]
59:00.0 Infiniband controller: Mellanox Technologies CX9 Family [ConnectX-9]
Dual-port Socket Direct Card/MultiHost (2x PCIe x16)
OPN: 900-9X91Q-00CN-ST0
82:00.0 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies CX9 Family [ConnectX-9]
82:00.1 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies CX9 Family [ConnectX-9]84:00.0 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies CX9 Family [ConnectX-9]84:00.1 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies CX9 Family [ConnectX-9]
In the output example above, the first two rows indicate that one card is installed in a PCI slot with PCI Bus address 05 (hexadecimal), PCI Device number 00, and PCI Function numbers 0 and 1. The other card is installed in a PCI slot with PCI Bus address 82 (hexadecimal), PCI Device number 00, and PCI Function numbers 0 and 1.
Since the two PCIe cards are installed in two PCIe slots, each card gets a unique PCI Bus and Device number. Each of the PCIe x16 busses sees two network ports; in effect, the two physical ports of the ConnectX-7 Socket Direct adapter are viewed as four net devices by the system.
Single-port with x16 PCIe Down Stream Port Extension Option
OPN: 900-9X91E-00EB-DT0
84:00.0 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies CX9 Family [ConnectX-9]
On Windows
Open Device Manager on the server. Click Start => Run, and then enter devmgmt.msc.
Expand System Devices and locate your ConnectX-9 SuperNIC.
Right-click the mouse on your SuperNIC's row and select Properties to display the SuperNIC properties window.
Click the Details tab and select Hardware IDs (Windows 2022/2019/2016/2012 R2) from the Property pull-down menu.
PCI Device (Example)
In the Value display box, check the fields VEN and DEV (fields are separated by ‘&’). In the display example above, notice the sub-string “PCI\VEN_15B3&DEV_1021”: VEN is equal to 0x15B3 – this is the Vendor ID of Mellanox Technologies, and DEV is equal to 1023 (for ConnectX-9) – this is a valid NVIDIA PCI Device ID.Note
If the PCI device does not have a SuperNIC ID, return to Step 2 to check another device.Note
The list of NVIDIA PCI Device IDs can be found at the PCI ID repository.