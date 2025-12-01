NVIDIA ConnectX-9 SuperNIC User Manual

About This Manual
This User Manual describes NVIDIA® ConnectX®-9 SuperNICs. It provides details as to the interfaces of the board, specifications, required software and firmware for operating the board, and relevant documentation.
Intended Audience
This manual is intended for the installer and user of these cards. The manual assumes basic familiarity with InfiniBand and Ethernet network and architecture specifications.
Ordering Part Numbers
Model
NVIDIA OPN
Description
Lifecycle
C9180
900-9X91E-00EB-ST0
NVIDIA ConnectX-9 C9180 HHHL SuperNIC, Single-cage 800Gbs XDR IB / 800GbE (default), OSFP, PCIe 6 x16 with x16 PCIe SocketDirect Extension option, Crypto Enabled, Secure Boot Enabled, Tall bracket
Prototype
900-9X91E-00EB-DT0
NVIDIA ConnectX-9 C9180 HHHL SuperNIC, Single-cage 800Gbs XDR IB / 800GbE (default), OSFP, PCIe 6 x16 with x16 PCIe Down Stream Port Extension Option, Crypto Enabled, Secure Boot Enabled, Tall bracket
Prototype
C9240
900-9X91Q-00CN-ST0
NVIDIA ConnectX-9 C9240 HHHL SuperNIC, Dual-port 400GbE (default) / 400Gb/s IB, QSFP112, PCIe 6 x16 with x16 PCIe SocketDirect extension option, Crypto Enabled, Secure Boot Enabled, Tall bracket
Prototype
Technical Support
Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:
URL: https://www.nvidia.com > Support
E-mail: enterprisesupport@nvidia.com
Customers who purchased NVIDIA Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding Technical Support.
Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.
Related Documentation
User Manual describing DOCA Host features, performance, band diagnostic, tools content and configuration.
User Manual describing DOCA SDK platform development.
User Manual describing WinOF-2 features, performance, Ethernet diagnostic, tools content and configuration.
MFT User Manual (NVIDIA Firmware Tools)
User Manual describing the set of MFT firmware management tools for a single node.
InfiniBand Architecture Specification Release 1.2.1, Vol 2 - Release 1.4, Vol 2 - Release 1.5 and Vol 1 - Release 1.7.
IEEE Std 802.3 Specification
Industry Standard PCI Express Base and Card Electromechanical Specifications.
LinkX cables and transceivers are designed to maximize the performance of High-Performance Computing networks with exceptional low latency, low power, and reliability for AI and accelerated computing. NVIDIA offers one of the industry’s most complete line of 25, 100, 200, 400GbE and 800GbE in Ethernet and EDR, HDR, NDR and XDR including Direct Attach Copper cables (DACs), copper splitter cables, Active Optical Cables (AOCs) and transceivers in a wide range of lengths from 0.5m to 10km. In addition to meeting Ethernet and IBTA standards, NVIDIA tests every product in an end-to-end environment ensuring a Bit Error Rate of less than 1E-15.
When discussing memory sizes, MB and MBytes are used in this document to mean size in MegaBytes. The use of Mb or Mbits (small b) indicates size in MegaBits. IB is used in this document to mean InfiniBand. In this document, PCIe is used to mean PCI Express.
Revision History
A list of the changes made to this document is provided in Document Revision History.