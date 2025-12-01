NVIDIA ConnectX-9 SuperNIC User Manual
About This Manual

This User Manual describes NVIDIA® ConnectX®-9 SuperNICs. It provides details as to the interfaces of the board, specifications, required software and firmware for operating the board, and relevant documentation.

Intended Audience

This manual is intended for the installer and user of these cards. The manual assumes basic familiarity with InfiniBand and Ethernet network and architecture specifications.

Ordering Part Numbers

Model

NVIDIA OPN

Description

Lifecycle

C9180

900-9X91E-00EB-ST0

NVIDIA ConnectX-9 C9180 HHHL SuperNIC, Single-cage 800Gbs XDR IB / 800GbE (default), OSFP, PCIe 6 x16 with x16 PCIe SocketDirect Extension option, Crypto Enabled, Secure Boot Enabled, Tall bracket

Prototype

900-9X91E-00EB-DT0

NVIDIA ConnectX-9 C9180 HHHL SuperNIC, Single-cage 800Gbs XDR IB / 800GbE (default), OSFP, PCIe 6 x16 with x16 PCIe Down Stream Port Extension Option, Crypto Enabled, Secure Boot Enabled, Tall bracket

Prototype

C9240

900-9X91Q-00CN-ST0

NVIDIA ConnectX-9 C9240 HHHL SuperNIC, Dual-port 400GbE (default) / 400Gb/s IB, QSFP112, PCIe 6 x16 with x16 PCIe SocketDirect extension option, Crypto Enabled, Secure Boot Enabled, Tall bracket

Prototype

Technical Support

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:

Customers who purchased NVIDIA Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding Technical Support.

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.

Related Documentation

DOCA-Host

User Manual describing DOCA Host features, performance, band diagnostic, tools content and configuration.

DOCA Documentation

User Manual describing DOCA SDK platform development.

WinOF-2 for Windows Documentation

User Manual describing WinOF-2 features, performance, Ethernet diagnostic, tools content and configuration.

MFT User Manual (NVIDIA Firmware Tools)

User Manual describing the set of MFT firmware management tools for a single node.

InfiniBand Specifications

InfiniBand Architecture Specification Release 1.2.1, Vol 2 - Release 1.4, Vol 2 - Release 1.5 and Vol 1 - Release 1.7.

IEEE Ethernet Specifications

IEEE Std 802.3 Specification

PCI-SIG Specifications

Industry Standard PCI Express Base and Card Electromechanical Specifications.

LinkX Interconnect Solutions

LinkX cables and transceivers are designed to maximize the performance of High-Performance Computing networks with exceptional low latency, low power, and reliability for AI and accelerated computing. NVIDIA offers one of the industry’s most complete line of 25, 100, 200, 400GbE and 800GbE in Ethernet and EDR, HDR, NDR and XDR including Direct Attach Copper cables (DACs), copper splitter cables, Active Optical Cables (AOCs) and transceivers in a wide range of lengths from 0.5m to 10km. In addition to meeting Ethernet and IBTA standards, NVIDIA tests every product in an end-to-end environment ensuring a Bit Error Rate of less than 1E-15.

When discussing memory sizes, MB and MBytes are used in this document to mean size in MegaBytes. The use of Mb or Mbits (small b) indicates size in MegaBits. IB is used in this document to mean InfiniBand. In this document, PCIe is used to mean PCI Express.

Revision History

A list of the changes made to this document is provided in Document Revision History.
