Setting High-Speed-Port Link Type

The following table lists the supported speeds per SuperNIC OPN, and their default networking port link type .

Model OPN Data Transmission Rate Default Protocol and Rate C9240 900-9X91Q-00CN-ST0 400GbE / 400Gb/s IB Ethernet 400GbE C9180 900-9X91E-00EB-ST0 800GbE / 800Gbs XDR IB Ethernet 400GbE 900-9X91E-00EB-DT0 800GbE / 800Gbs XDR IB Ethernet 800GbE

You can use the mlxconfig or the UEFI tools to configure the networking high-speed ports mode.

Use the UEFI tool to configure the SuperNIC before the operating system is up. User the mlxconfig tool to configure the SuperNIC once the operating system is up. According to your preference, use one of the below tools: