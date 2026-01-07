NVIDIA ConnectX-9 SuperNIC User Manual
Setting High-Speed-Port Link Type

The following table lists the supported speeds per SuperNIC OPN, and their default networking port link type .

Model

OPN

Data Transmission Rate

Default Protocol and Rate

C9240

900-9X91Q-00CN-ST0

400GbE / 400Gb/s IB

Ethernet 400GbE

C9180

900-9X91E-00EB-ST0

800GbE / 800Gbs XDR IB

Ethernet 400GbE

900-9X91E-00EB-DT0

800GbE / 800Gbs XDR IB

Ethernet 800GbE

You can use the mlxconfig or the UEFI tools to configure the networking high-speed ports mode.

Use the UEFI tool to configure the SuperNIC before the operating system is up. User the mlxconfig tool to configure the SuperNIC once the operating system is up. According to your preference, use one of the below tools:

mlxconfig

The mlxconfig tool allows users to change device configurations without burning the firmware. The configuration is also kept after reset. By default, mlxconfig shows the configurations that will be loaded in the next boot. For more information and instructions, refer to Using mlxconfig to Set IB/ETH Parameters.

UEFI

PreBoot drivers initialize the SuperNIC, check the port protocol type – Ethernet or InfiniBand - and bring up the port. Then, it connects to a DHCP server to obtain its assigned IP address and network parameters and the source location of the kernel/OS from which to boot. The DHCP server instructs the PreBoot drivers to access the kernel/OS through a TFTP server, an iSCSI target, or some other service. For more information and instructions, refer to UEFI.
