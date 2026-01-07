NVIDIA ConnectX-9 SuperNIC User Manual
Specifications

Warning

The ConnectX-9 SuperNIC is designed and validated for operation in data-center servers and other large environments that guarantee proper power supply and airflow conditions.

The SuperNIC is not intended for installation on a desktop or a workstation. Moreover, installing the adapter card in any system without proper power and airflow levels can impact the SuperNIC's functionality and potentially damage it. Failure to meet the environmental requirements listed in this user manual may void the warranty.

Note

Please install the ConnectX-9 SuperNIC in a PCIe slot capable of supplying the required power and airflow.

C9180 SuperNICs Specifications

Note

ConnectX-9 SuperNICs with OSFP form factor support RHS (Riding Heatsink) cage only

Physical

SuperNIC Dimensions: PCIe Half Height, Half Length 2.69 in. x 6.58 in. (68.50mm x 168.40mm)

Interfaces

See Supported Interfaces

PCI Express Interface

Gen6 SERDES @ 64GT/s, x16 lanes (Gen 5 compatible)

Optional: Additional PCIe x16 Gen6 @ SERDES 32GT/s through the PCIe auxiliary card and MCIO harness

Networking Port: Single cage OSFP InfiniBand and Ethernet

Data Rate

InfiniBand (Default)

XDR/NDR/NDR200/HDR/HDR100

Ethernet

800/400/200/100 Gb/s Ethernet

Protocol Support

InfiniBand: IBTA v1.7a

XDR (4 lanes x 200Gb/s per lane) port, NDR (4 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane) port, NDR200 (2 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane) port, HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane) port.

Ethernet:

800GAUI-4 C2M, 400GAUI-2 C2M, 200GAUI-1 C2M, 800GAUI-8 C2M, 400GAUI-4 C2M, 200GAUI-2 C2M, 100GAUI-1 C2M, 200GAUI-4, 400GAUI-8 C2M, 200GAUI-4 C2M, 100GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M.

800GBASE-CR4, 400GBASE-CR2, 200GBASE-CR1, 800GBASE-CR8, 400GBASE-CR4, 200GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR1, 200GBASE-CR4, 400GBASE-CR8, 200GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 50GBASE-CR, 100GBASE-CR4, 25GBASE-CR, 25GBASE-CR-S.

Capabilities

900-9X91E-00EB-ST0

Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Enabled with x16 PCIe extension option

900-9X91E-00EB-DT0

Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Enabled with x16 PCIe Down-Stream Port Extension Option

Electrical and Thermal Specifications

Voltage: 12V, 3.3V, 3.3VAUX

To be updated in a future version of this document.

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°Cb

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC

RoHS: RoHS Compliant

Notes:

a. The ConnectX-9 SuperNICs supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.b. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

C9240 SuperNICs Specifications

Note

ConnectX-9 SuperNICs with OSFP form factor support RHS (Riding Heatsink) cage only

Physical

SuperNIC Dimensions: PCIe Half Height, Half Length 2.61 in. x 6.62 in. (66.40mm x 168.40mm)

Interfaces

See Supported Interfaces

PCI Express Interface

Gen6 SERDES @ 64GT/s, x16 lanes (Gen5 compatible)

Optional: Additional PCIe x16 Gen5 @ SERDES 32GT/s through the PCIe auxiliary passive card and MCIO harness

Networking Port: Dual-port QSFP112 InfiniBand and Ethernet

Data Rate

InfiniBand

NDR /HDR/HDR100/ EDR / SDR

Ethernet (Default)

400/200/100 Gb/s Ethernet

Protocol Support

InfiniBand: IBTA v1.7a

Auto-Negotiation: NDR (4 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane) port, NDR200 (2 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane) port, HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane).

Ethernet: 400GAUI-4 C2M, 400GBASE-CR4, 200GAUI-2 C2M, 200GAUI-4 C2M, 200GBASE-CR4, 100GAUI-2 C2M, 100GAUI-1 C2M, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR1, 50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 50GBASE-R2 , 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M , XLPPI, SFI

Capabilities

900-9X91Q-00CN-ST0

x16 PCIe Socket Direct extension option, Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Enabled

Electrical and Thermal Specifications

Voltage: 12V, 3.3V, 3.3VAUX

The complete electrical and thermal specifications are provided in "NVIDIA ConnectX-9 SuperNIC Product Specifications" document. You can access the document either by logging into NVOnline or by contacting your NVIDIA representative.

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°Cb

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC : CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC

RoHS : RoHS Compliant

Notes:

a. The ConnectX-9 SuperNICs supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.b. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

Cards Mechanical Drawings and Dimensions

Note

All dimensions are in millimeters. The PCB mechanical tolerance is +/- 0.13mm.

C9180 SuperNICs

C9240 SuperNICs

image-2025-1-27_11-31-57-version-1-modificationdate-1744287497763-api-v2.png
image-2025-7-14_14-47-11-version-1-modificationdate-1764847439420-api-v2.png

Auxiliary PCIe Connection Card

image-2025-1-27_11-34-33-version-1-modificationdate-1744287498473-api-v2.png

Brackets Mechanical Drawings and Dimensions

Note

All dimensions are in millimeters. The PCB mechanical tolerance is +/- 0.13mm.

OPNs

Tall Bracket

Short Bracket

C9180 SuperNICs

  • 900-9X91E-00EB-ST0

  • 900-9X91E-00EB-DT0

image-2024-8-15_15-22-0-version-1-modificationdate-1744287495900-api-v2.png
image-2024-8-15_15-21-51-version-1-modificationdate-1744287495690-api-v2.png

C9240 SuperNICs

  • 900-9X91Q-00CN-ST0

image-2024-8-15_15-22-14-version-1-modificationdate-1744287496130-api-v2.png
image-2024-8-15_15-23-21-version-1-modificationdate-1744287496550-api-v2.png

Auxiliary PCIe Connection Card

image-2024-8-15_15-28-26-version-1-modificationdate-1744287497040-api-v2.png
image-2024-8-15_15-28-4-version-1-modificationdate-1744287496807-api-v2.png
