Supported Interfaces

This section describes the ConnectX-9 SuperNIC supported interfaces. Each numbered interface referenced in the figures is described in the following table with a link to detailed information.

The below figures are for illustration purposes only and might not reflect the current revision of the SuperNIC.

ConnectX-9 Layout and Interface Information

ConnectX-9 Model

Front View

Back View

C9180 SuperNICs

  • 900-9X91E-00EB-ST0

  • 900-9X91E-00EB-DT0

image-2025-4-10_13-23-14-version-1-modificationdate-1744287400943-api-v2.png
image-2025-1-27_9-22-19-version-1-modificationdate-1744287411833-api-v2.png

C9240 SuperNIC

  • 900-9X91Q-00CN-ST0

image-2025-5-19_13-36-42-version-1-modificationdate-1764847422770-api-v2.png
image-2025-5-19_13-35-31-version-1-modificationdate-1764847422490-api-v2.png

Item

Interface

Description

ConnectX-9 IC 

ConnectX-9 Integrated Circuit

1

Host Interface

PCIe Gen6 through x16 edge connector

2

Networking Interfaces

Network traffic is transmitted through the networking connectors. The networking connectors allow for the use of modules, optical and passive cable interconnect solutions

3

Networking Ports LEDs 

Two I/O LEDs per port to indicate speed and link status

4

MCIO Connector

One MCIO connector is populated to allow connectivity to an additional PCIe x16 interface

5

Sideband Management Interface

Allows for BMC connectivity for remote management

Interfaces Detailed Description

ConnectX-9 IC

The ConnectX-9 family of IC devices delivers InfiniBand and Ethernet connectivity paired with best-in-class hardware capabilities that accelerate and secure cloud and data-center workloads.

Host Interface

ConnectX-9 SuperNIC supports PCI Express Gen6 (5.0 and 4.0 compatible) through an x16 edge connector. The following lists host interface features:

  • PCIe Gen6 or Gen5 (up to x32 PCIe lanes)

  • NVIDIA Multi-Host™ (up to 4 hosts)

  • PCIe switch downstream port containment (DPC) - Applies to 900-9X91E-00EB-DT0 only

  • MSI/MSI-X

Networking Interfaces

Note

The SuperNIC includes special circuits to protect the SuperNIC/server from ESD shocks when plugging copper cables.

Ethernet and InfiniBand traffic is transmitted through the networking connectors (QSFP112 or OSFP) on the SuperNIC.

Protocol

Specifications

Ethernet

The network ports comply with the IEEE 802.3 Ethernet standards in Features and Benefits.

InfiniBand

The network ports are compliant with the InfiniBand Architecture Specification, Release 1.7.


Networking Ports LEDs Specifications

For the description of the networking ports LEDs, follow the table below, depending on the ConnectX-8 SuperNIC you have purchased.

SKU

LEDs Scheme

C9240 SuperNICs

  • 900-9X91Q-00CN-ST0

Scheme 1: One Bi-Color LED

C9180 SuperNICs

  • 900-9X91E-00EB-ST0

  • 900-9X91E-00EB-DT0

Scheme 2: Two LEDs

Scheme 1: One Bi-Color LED

There is one bi-color (Yellow and Green) I/O LED per port that indicate port speed and link status.

image-2025-1-23_14-36-21-version-1-modificationdate-1744287410237-api-v2.png

State

Bi-Color LED (Yellow/Green)

Beacon command for locating the SuperNIC

1Hz blinking Yellow

Error

4Hz blinking Yellow Indicates an error with the link. The error can be one of the following:

Error Type

Description

LED Behavior

I2C

I2C access to the networking ports fails

Blinks until the error is fixed

Over-current

Over-current condition of the networking ports

Blinks until the error is fixed

Physical Activity

The Green LED will blink.

Link Up

The Green LED will be solid.

Physical Up (IB Only)

The Yellow LED will be solid.

Scheme 2: Two LEDs

There are two I/O LEDs per port that indicate port speed and link status.

  • LED1 is a bi-color LED (Yellow and Green)

  • LED2 is a single-color LED (Green)

image-2025-1-23_14-25-9-version-1-modificationdate-1744287410017-api-v2.png

State

Bi-Color LED (Yellow/Green)

Single Color LED (Green)

Beacon command for locating the SuperNIC

1Hz blinking Yellow

OFF

Error

4Hz blinking Yellow Indicates an error with the link. The error can be one of the following:

Error Type

Description

LED Behavior

I2C

I2C access to the networking ports fails

Blinks until the error is fixed

Over-current

Over-current condition of the networking ports

Blinks until the error is fixed

ON

Physical Activity

In full port speed: the Green LED is solid

In less than full port speed: the Yellow LED is solid

Blinking

Link Up

In full port speed: the Green LED is solid

In less than full port speed: the Yellow LED is solid

ON

Physical Up (IB Only)

The Yellow LED will be solid.

OFF

MCIO Connector

The MCIO (Multi-Channel I/O) connector in ConnectX-9 SuperNICs is a high-speed interface that provides efficient, scalable, and flexible connectivity for various data center applications. This connector supports multiple lanes of high-bandwidth data transfer, enabling faster and more efficient communication between the network card and the system or other connected components.

The 124 pins MCIO connector (SFF-TA-1016 by Amphenol) allows connectivity to an additional PCIe x16 interface or DSP devices (NVMe SSDs) via the MCIO cable. For pinouts, refer to the MCIO Interface.

image-2025-1-27_9-26-2-version-1-modificationdate-1744287412830-api-v2.png

Sideband Management Interface

The sideband management interface in ConnectX-9 SuperNICs enhances remote manageability, diagnostics, and maintenance capabilities, critical for high-availability environments like data centers and cloud infrastructure.

The sideband management interface (a 30-pin IPEX connector) in ConnectX-9 SuperNICs enables out-of-band management, allowing administrators to monitor and control the network device independently of regular data traffic. It supports remote monitoring, even when the host system is unresponsive, by integrating with Baseboard Management Controllers (BMC) for tasks like firmware updates, diagnostics, and health monitoring. This interface ensures continuous management of the NIC's performance, security, and status without disrupting network operations, making it vital for maintaining uptime in data centers and cloud environments.

image-2025-1-27_9-26-44-version-1-modificationdate-1744287413060-api-v2.png

The table below specifies the maximum trace lengths per board type. Please consider the maximum trace length on the board in your design.

SKUs

Maximum Trace Length on the Board

C9240 SuperNICs

  • 900-9X91Q-00CN-ST0

140mm (5.51 inch)

C9180 SuperNICs

  • 900-9X91E-00EB-ST0

  • 900-9X91E-00EB-DT0

75mm (2.95 inch)

ConnectX-9 Cable Extender Debugging Kit

An optional accessory is available for debugging purposes. The ConnectX-9 Cable Extender board provides access to the MTUSB, PPS, NCSI, EN_INB_REC, and FNP interfaces, enabling debugging.

The kit includes the extender board and a 200mm IPEX cable ( micro-coax, pin-to-pin, lock-to-lock ) that can be connected via the 30-pin connector on the ConnectX-9 SuperNIC.

OPN

Description

930-9XCBL-000A-000

NVIDIA SuperNIC 200mm Cable Extender for Low-Speed Signals Over 30p Debug Connector

image-2025-1-20_13-49-46-version-1-modificationdate-1744287407593-api-v2.png

