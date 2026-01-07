NVIDIA ConnectX-9 SuperNIC User Manual
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Adapters  NVIDIA ConnectX-9 SuperNIC User Manual  Troubleshooting

On This Page

Troubleshooting

When working with the ConnectX-8 SuperNIC, you may encounter various issues related to connectivity, performance, or configuration. This section outlines common problems, their possible causes, and steps to resolve them.

General Troubleshooting

NIC Not Detected by the System

  • Ensure that the SuperNIC is placed correctly

  • Make sure the SuperNIC slot and the SuperNIC are compatible

    Install the SuperNIC in a different PCI Express slot

  • Use the drivers that came with the SuperNIC or download the latest

  • Make sure your motherboard has the latest BIOS

  • Try to reboot the server

The SuperNIC no longer works

  • Reseat the SuperNIC in its slot or a different slot, if necessary

  • Try using another cable

  • Reinstall the drivers for the network driver files may be damaged or deleted

  • Reboot the server

SuperNICs stopped working after installing another SuperNIC

  • Try removing and re-installing all SuperNICs

  • Check that cables are connected properly

  • Make sure your motherboard has the latest BIOS

Link indicator light is off

  • Try another port on the switch

  • Make sure the cable is securely attached

  • Check you are using the proper cables that do not exceed the recommended lengths

  • Verify that your switch and SuperNIC port are compatible

Link light is on, but with no communication established

  • Check that the latest driver is loaded

  • Check that both the SuperNIC and its link are set to the same speed and duplex settings

Linux Troubleshooting

Environment Information

cat /etc/issue

uname -acat /proc/cupinfo | grep ‘model name’ | uniqofed_info -sifconfig -aip link showethtool <interface>ethtool -i <interface_of_Mellanox_port_num>ibdev2netdev

SuperNIC Detection

lspci | grep -i Mellanox

Mellanox Firmware Tool (MFT)

Download and install MFT: MFT Documentation

Refer to the User Manual for installation instructions.Once installed, run:mst startmst statusflint -d <mst_device> q

Ports Information

ibstat

ibv_devinfo

Firmware Version Upgrade

To download the latest firmware version, refer to the NVIDIA Update and Query Utility.

Collect Log File

cat /var/log/messages

dmesg >> system.logjournalctl (Applicable on new operating systems)cat /var/log/syslog

Windows Troubleshooting

Environment Information

From the Windows desktop choose the Start menu and run: msinfo32

To export system information to a text file, choose the Export option from the File menu.Assign a file name and save.

Mellanox Firmware Tool (MFT)

Download and install MFT: MFT Documentation

Refer to the User Manual for installation instructions.Once installed, open a CMD window and run:WinMFTmst startmst statusflint –d <mst_device> q

Ports Information

vstat

Firmware Version Upgrade

Download the latest firmware version using the PSID/board ID from here.

flint –d <mst_device> –i <firmware_bin_file> b

Collect Log File

  • Event log viewer

  • MST device logs:

    • mst start

    • mst status

  • flint –d <mst_device> dc > dump_configuration.log

  • mstdump <mst_device> dc > mstdump.log
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 7, 2026
content here