CS7510 324-Port EDR InfiniBand Switch-IB™ Series Switch Platform Hardware User Manual

About this Manual

This manual provides an overview of the Switch-IB™/Switch-IB™ 2 series based InfiniBand CS7510 director switch and guidelines for its operation.

Intended Audience

This manual is intended for users and system administrators responsible for installing and setting up the chassis platform. The manual assumes familiarity with the InfiniBand® architecture specification.

Related Documentation

The documentation set accompanying the QSFP28 Chassis InfiniBand Switch platform includes the following:

Document Name Description InfiniBand Architecture Specification, Vol. 1, Release 1.2.1 The InfiniBand Architecture Specification that is provided by IBTA Switch Product Release Notes For possible hardware issues see the switch support product page. This requires a customer support login. Look up the relevant Switch-IB™ based switch system/series release note file. MLNX-OS® User Manual for VPI This document contains information regarding configuring and managing Mellanox Technologies Switch-IB™ switch platforms listing all of the commands available through MLNX-OS with explanations and examples. Dismantling Procedures Dismantling user guides for Mellanox Technologies products organized by product category at http://www.mellanox.com/page/dismantling_procedures

Mellanox Part Numbering Legend

Place Field Decoder A Company name M - Mellanox Technologies BB Switch system type CS - Chassis MB - Management Board SB - Switch-IB™ in leaf or spine module C Data rate 7 - EDR InfiniBand D System type 5 - Director switch EE Number of ports 00 - 648 ports 10 - 324 ports 20 - 216 ports

Terminology

Throughout this manual, the name CS7510 and the terms chassis and switch are used to describe the 324-port QSFP28 InfiniBand switch system, unless explicitly indicated otherwise.

Revision History

A list of the changes made to this document are provided in Document Revision History.