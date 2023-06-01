CS7510 324-Port EDR InfiniBand Switch-IB™ Series Switch Platform Hardware User Manual
About this Manual

This manual provides an overview of the Switch-IB™/Switch-IB™ 2 series based InfiniBand CS7510 director switch and guidelines for its operation.

Intended Audience

This manual is intended for users and system administrators responsible for installing and setting up the chassis platform. The manual assumes familiarity with the InfiniBand® architecture specification.

Related Documentation

The documentation set accompanying the QSFP28 Chassis InfiniBand Switch platform includes the following:

Document Name

Description

InfiniBand Architecture Specification, Vol. 1, Release 1.2.1

The InfiniBand Architecture Specification that is provided by IBTA

Switch Product Release Notes

For possible hardware issues see the switch support product page. This requires a customer support login. Look up the relevant Switch-IB™ based switch system/series release note file.

MLNX-OS® User Manual for VPI

This document contains information regarding configuring and managing Mellanox Technologies Switch-IB™ switch platforms listing all of the commands available through MLNX-OS with explanations and examples.

Dismantling Procedures

Dismantling user guides for Mellanox Technologies products organized by product category at http://www.mellanox.com/page/dismantling_procedures

Mellanox Part Numbering Legend

Place

Field

Decoder

A

Company name

M - Mellanox Technologies

BB

Switch system type

CS - Chassis

MB - Management Board

SB - Switch-IB™ in leaf or spine module

C

Data rate

7 - EDR InfiniBand

D

System type

5 - Director switch

EE

Number of ports

00 - 648 ports

10 - 324 ports

20 - 216 ports

Terminology

Throughout this manual, the name CS7510 and the terms chassis and switch are used to describe the 324-port QSFP28 InfiniBand switch system, unless explicitly indicated otherwise.

Revision History

A list of the changes made to this document are provided in Document Revision History.
