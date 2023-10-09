Cable Installation

The switch uses industry standard QSFP InfiniBand cables which are available from Mellanox Technologies. The Mellanox proprietary QSFP cables support full 100+100Gb/s (EDR), 56+56Gb/s (FDR), 40+40Gb/s (FDR10), 40+40Gb/s (QDR), 20+20Gb/s (DDR) and 10+10Gb/s (SDR) bidirectional wire speed of the switch ports. All InfiniBand QSFP connections are made to the leaf modules. Each leaf has 18 InfiniBand QSFP connectors in two rows, which are numbered 1-18. See Port Connector Interfaces for port numbering.

Note If maximum cable lengths are exceeded data transfer will be reduced and the bit error rate will increase.

Note EDR is only guaranteed to work with approved Mellanox cables.

All cables can be inserted or removed with the unit powered on. To insert a cable, press the connector onto the port receptacle until the connector is firmly seated. The orange LED indicator above the port will light when the physical connection is established (when both ends of the cable are properly connected to working devices). Allow 15 seconds for link to get up. To remove, disengage the lock and slowly pull the connector away from the port receptacle.

Note For a valid physical connection both ends of the cable must be connected to working devices.