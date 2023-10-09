Calculating the Power of a Chassis

CS7510 324-Port EDR InfiniBand Switch-IB™ Series Switch Platform Hardware User Manual
To calculate the power consumption of a chassis, add the power of the fans, spines, leafs, and management modules.

Power Consumption of Chassis Parts

Part

Typical (W)

Maximum (W)

IB EDR leaf with passive cables

322

335

IB EDR leaf with 36 optical cables

483

496

Spine

177

185

Chassis fans

444

444

Management module

272

272

The table above assumes the QSFP cable power consumption specified in the table below. (Please note that QSFP module power is related to the module itself and is not referenced to AC plane.)

QSFP Cable Power Consumption

QSFP Cable Type

Typical (W)

Maximum (W)

Optical

3.5

3.5

To calculate the total power consumption of the switch system in a certain configuration, fill out the table below in the following manner:

  1. In the Power column fill in the desired typical or maximum values.

  2. In the Quantity column, fill in the desired configuration. (Please note that the number of fans is not configurable and is always 1.)

  3. Get the total power per each FRU by multiplying values in adjusted columns in the same row.

  4. Get the total switch system power consumption system power by multiplying and summing up all the values.

Calculating Total Switch System Power Consumption

Part

Quantity

Power

Quantity x Power

IB EDR leaf with passive cables

IB EDR leaf with optical cables

Spine

Chassis fans

1

Management module

Total power

