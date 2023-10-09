Calculating the Power of a Chassis

To calculate the power consumption of a chassis, add the power of the fans, spines, leafs, and management modules.

Power Consumption of Chassis Parts

Part Typical (W) Maximum (W) IB EDR leaf with passive cables 322 335 IB EDR leaf with 36 optical cables 483 496 Spine 177 185 Chassis fans 444 444 Management module 272 272

The table above assumes the QSFP cable power consumption specified in the table below. (Please note that QSFP module power is related to the module itself and is not referenced to AC plane.)

QSFP Cable Power Consumption

QSFP Cable Type Typical (W) Maximum (W) Optical 3.5 3.5

To calculate the total power consumption of the switch system in a certain configuration, fill out the table below in the following manner:

In the Power column fill in the desired typical or maximum values. In the Quantity column, fill in the desired configuration. (Please note that the number of fans is not configurable and is always 1.) Get the total power per each FRU by multiplying values in adjusted columns in the same row. Get the total switch system power consumption system power by multiplying and summing up all the values.

Calculating Total Switch System Power Consumption