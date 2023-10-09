Calculating the Weight of a Customized Chassis
The weight of a customized chassis can be calculated by adding the the following weights:
Spines
Leafs
Leaf blanks
Management modules
Management blanks
Warning
Chassis weight already includes pre-installed 12 fan FRUs and 6 PS units.
Warning
Rail kit, cable supporters, and cable management kits' weight is not included and may be added separately if needed.
Fill in the table below to calculate the weight of your system.
Switch System Weight Calculation
|
Number of FRUs
|
FRU Type
|
Weight of 1 FRU
|
Total Weight / FRU Type
|
Chassis as shipped
|
156
|
# of Spines *
|
3.015
|
=
|
# of leafs *
|
5.045
|
=
|
# of leaf blanks *
|
1.303
|
=
|
# of management modules *
|
4.877
|
=
|
# of management module blanks *
|
1.473
|
=
|
Total
|
=
This total is in kilograms. Multiply the total by 2.2 to get the total weight in pounds.