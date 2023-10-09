Calculating the Weight of a Customized Chassis

The weight of a customized chassis can be calculated by adding the the following weights:

Spines

Leafs

Leaf blanks

Management modules

Management blanks

Warning Chassis weight already includes pre-installed 12 fan FRUs and 6 PS units.

Warning Rail kit, cable supporters, and cable management kits' weight is not included and may be added separately if needed.

Fill in the table below to calculate the weight of your system.

Switch System Weight Calculation

Number of FRUs FRU Type Weight of 1 FRU Total Weight / FRU Type Chassis as shipped 156 # of Spines * 3.015 = # of leafs * 5.045 = # of leaf blanks * 1.303 = # of management modules * 4.877 = # of management module blanks * 1.473 = Total =

This total is in kilograms. Multiply the total by 2.2 to get the total weight in pounds.