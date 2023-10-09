Calculating the Weight of a Customized Chassis

CS7510 324-Port EDR InfiniBand Switch-IB™ Series Switch Platform Hardware User Manual
The weight of a customized chassis can be calculated by adding the the following weights:

  • Spines

  • Leafs

  • Leaf blanks

  • Management modules

  • Management blanks

Warning

Chassis weight already includes pre-installed 12 fan FRUs and 6 PS units.

Warning

Rail kit, cable supporters, and cable management kits' weight is not included and may be added separately if needed.

Fill in the table below to calculate the weight of your system.

Switch System Weight Calculation

Number of FRUs

FRU Type

Weight of 1 FRU

Total Weight / FRU Type

Chassis as shipped

156

# of Spines *

3.015

=

# of leafs *

5.045

=

# of leaf blanks *

1.303

=

# of management modules *

4.877

=

# of management module blanks *

1.473

=

Total

=

This total is in kilograms. Multiply the total by 2.2 to get the total weight in pounds.
