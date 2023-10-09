Chassis Power Up

Before starting any procedure on the director switch system put an ESD prevention wrist strap on your wrist and connect to the chassis.

With N+N PSU redundancy the chassis must be started with a full complement of possible PSUs, thereafter it can run on half of the total number of PSUs. Connecting the PSUs to different AC lines provides AC failover protection.

The system should continue to run and allow a hot swap of a defective PSU. Should there not be enough power to keep all of the leafs running, MLNX-OS® may power down some leafs. If this happens it will be necessary to reboot the chassis once the defective PSU has been replaced.

Check all FRUs for proper insertion and seating before connecting the AC power cords. Power supplies Leaf fan modules Spine modules Spine fan modules Insert all leafs that you plan to use in the chassis. Insert thermal blanks in unused leaf and management slots to maintain balanced air flow. Connect the power cords to the PSUs. Connect the power cords to grounded electrical outlets.