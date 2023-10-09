Document Revision History
Date
Revision
Description of Changes
Jun. 2023
2.5
Updated MNG Console Interfaces
Sep. 2020
2.4
Updated the Installation chapter, moved the Verifying Crate Condition to the Unpacking and Physical Installation chapter.
Jan. 2020
2.3
Added warnings to:
Feb. 2019
2.2
Updated: Power Redundancy section; Power Consumption of Chassis Parts Table
Dec. 2018
2.1
Migrated to on-line format; minor reorganization and edits.
Oct. 2017
2.0
Added: "Air Cleanliness" note to the "Installation" chapter.
Aug. 2017
1.9
Updated note to "Leaf Modules" and "Spine Modules" sections.
Mar. 2017
1.8
Added: Appendix "MNG Console Interfaces", and note to Appendix “I2C/Console (RS232)”.
Feb. 2017
1.7
Updated: Korean warning notes.
Dec. 2016
1.6
Updated: "Extracting Spine Module #1 or #2".
Aug. 2016
1.5
Updated: "Power Supply Unit LEDs" and replacement kit part number “MTDF-KIT-B”.
June 2016
1.4
Added "Fan Redundancy" section.
May 2016
1.3
Added: "Required Installation Tools" section.
Updated: Table "Chassis Installation Kit Items"; "Installation Procedure" section; "Reset – RST" section.
1.2
Updated: Document title; "About this Manual" section; "Overview" section; and Appendix "Replacement Parts Ordering Numbers" with Switch-IB 2 replacement leaf and spine.
Mar. 2016
1.1
Updated: Note in "System Status After Power Up" section; “Power Supply Unit” section; "Regulatory Compliance" in Table “Switch Specification CS7510”.
Dec. 2015
1.0
First release