FRU Insertion and Extraction

The power supplies deliver 2500W at 48VDC. The input to each of these power supplies requires 12A current in order to output 2500W.

For N+N configuration up to half of the PSUs can go down and the system will continue to run.

The power required to run the switch system is equally divided between all of the working PSUs.

With all of the N+N 2500W power supplies installed, the system is in N +N redundant configuration, half of the PSUs may be extracted without bringing down the system.

To extract a PSU:

Determine which AC connector on the connector side of the chassis corresponds to the defective PSU. Remove the power cord from the PSU’s inlet. Note which power cord it is according to the AC numbering. Power Unit AC Inlet Numbering

On the spine side of the chassis, remove the cover to the PSUs. There are four Phillips head screws for the cover plate. Power Supply Unit

Grasping the handle with one hand, push the black latch release while pulling the handle outward. As the PSU unseats, the PSU status indicators will turn off. Remove the PSU.

To insert a power supply unit: