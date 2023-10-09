Prior to the installation, please review the safety warnings. Note that not all warnings may apply to all models.

Note Safety warnings are provided here in the English language. For safety warnings in other languages, refer to the Director Switch Installation Safety Instructions document available on mellanox.com.

Safety Warnings (English)

Installation Instructions

Read all installation instructions before connecting the equipment to the power source.

Bodily Injury Due to Weight

Use enough people to safely lift this product.



Heavy Equipment

This equipment is heavy and should be moved using a mechanical lift to avoid injuries.

Installation in Restricted Access Location

This unit is intended for installation in a Restricted Access Location.

Risk of Electric Shock!

With the fan module removed power pins are accessible within the module cavity.

Do not insert tools or body parts into the fan module cavity.

Over-temperature

This equipment should not be operated in an area with an ambient temperature exceeding the maximum recommended: 45°C (113°F).

For CS85xx systems: This equipment should not be operated in an area with an ambient temperature exceeding the maximum recommended: 35°C (95°F).

Moreover, to guarantee proper ventilation, allow at least 8cm (3 inches) of clearance around the ventilation openings.

Stacking the Chassis

The chassis should not be stacked on any other equipment. If the chassis falls, it can cause bodily injury and equipment damage.

Redundant Power Supply Connection - Electrical Hazard

This product includes a redundant power or a blank in its place. In case of a blank power supply, do not operate the product with the blank cover removed or not securely fastened.

Double Pole/Neutral Fusing

This system has double pole/neutral fusing. Remove all power cords before opening the cover of this product or touching any internal parts.

Multiple Power Inlets

Risk of electric shock and energy hazard. The PSUs are all independent. Disconnect all power supplies to ensure a powered down state inside of the switch platform.

During Lightning - Electrical Hazard

During periods of lightning activity, do not work on the equipment or connect or disconnect cables.

Copper Cable Connecting/Disconnecting

Copper cables are heavy and not flexible, as such they should be carefully attached to or detached from the connectors. Refer to the cable manufacturer for special warnings/instructions.

Rack Mounting and Servicing

When this product is mounted or serviced in a rack, special precautions must be taken to ensure that the system remains stable. In general you should fill the rack with equipment starting from the bottom to the top.

Equipment Installation

This equipment should be installed, replaced, and/or serviced only by trained and qualified personnel.

Equipment Disposal

Disposal of this equipment should be in accordance to all national laws and regulations.

Local and National Electrical Codes

This equipment should be installed in compliance with local and national electrical codes.

Installation Codes

This device must be installed according to the latest version of the country national electrical codes. For North America, equipment must be installed in accordance to the applicable requirements in the US National Electrical Code and the Canadian Electrical Code.

Battery Replacement

Warning: Replace only with UL recognized battery, certified for maximum abnormal charging current not less than 4mA.

For CS85xx systems: Replace only with UL recognized battery, certified for maximum abnormal charging current not less than 10mA abnormal charge or 9mA.

There is a risk of explosion should the battery be replaced with a battery of an incorrect type. Dispose of used batteries according to the instructions.

UL Listed and CSA Certified Power Supply Cord

For North American power connection, select a power supply cord that is UL Listed and CSA Certified, 3 - conductor, [16 AWG], terminated with a molded plug rated at 125 V, [13 A], with a minimum length of 1.5m [six feet] but no longer than 4.5m.

For European connection, select a power supply cord that is internationally harmonized and marked “<HAR>”, 3 - conductor, minimum 1.0 mm2 wire, rated at 300 V, with a PVC insulated jacket. The cord must have a molded plug rated at 250 V, 10 A.

For CS75xx and CS85xx systems:

For North American power connection, select a power supply cord that is UL Listed and CSA Certified, 3 - conductor, [14 AWG], terminated with a molded plug rated at 250 V, [16 A], with a minimum length of 1.5m [six feet] but no longer than 4.5m.

For European connection, select a power supply cord that is internationally harmonized and marked “<HAR>”, 3 - conductor, minimum 1.5 mm2 wire, rated at 300 V, with a PVC insulated jacket. The cord must have a molded plug rated at 250 V, 16 A.

High Leakage Current

Warning: High leakage current; Earth connection essential before connecting supply.

Add GND Connection Information

Before connecting this device to the power line, the protective earth terminal screws of this device must be connected to the protective earth in the building installation.

(GND Connection Information):

The building installation shall provide a means for a connection to protective earth; and the equipment shall be permanently connected to that by a service person.

A SERVICE PERSON shall check whether or not the socket - outlet from which the equipment is to be powered provides a connection to the building protective earth. If not, the SERVICE PERSON shall arrange for the installation of a PROTECTIVE EARTHING CONDUCTOR from the separate protective earthing terminal to the protective earth wire in the building. The equipment shall be installed in area where equi-potential bonding exists (such as a telecommunication centre or a dedicated computer room).

Installation Codes

This device must be installed according to the latest version of the country national electrical codes. For North America, equipment must be installed in accordance to the applicable requirements in the US National Electrical Code and the Canadian Electrical Code.

Interconnection of Units

Cables for connecting to the unit RS232 and Ethernet Interfaces must be UL certified type DP-1 or DP-2. (Note- when residing in non LPS circuit)

Hazardous Radiation Exposure

Caution – Use of controls or adjustment or performance of procedures other than those specified herein may result in hazardous radiation exposure.

CLASS 1 LASER PRODUCT and reference to the most recent laser standards IEC 60 825-1:1993 + A1:1997 + A2:2001 and EN 60825-1:1994+A1:1996+ A2:2001

Proper Enclosure

A suitable electrical, mechanical and fire enclosure shall be provided by the end product manufacturer and or the end user.

Overcurrent Protection

A readily accessible Listed branch circuit overcurrent protective device rated 20A must be incorporated in the building wiring.

Do Not Use the Switch as a Shelf or Work Space

Caution: Slide/rail mounted equipment is not to be used as a shelf or a work space. The rails are not intended for sliding the unit away from the rack. It is for permanent installation at final resting place only, not used for service and maintenance

WEEE Directive

According to the WEEE Directive 2002/96/EC, all waste electrical and electronic equipment (EEE) should be collected separately and not disposed of with regular household waste. Dispose of this product and all of its parts in a responsible and environmentally friendly way.

Country of Norway Power Restrictions

This unit is intended for connection to a TN power system and an IT power system of Norway only.