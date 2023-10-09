CS7510 324-Port EDR InfiniBand Switch-IB™ Series Switch Platform Hardware User Manual
Interfaces

LED Status Indicators

The LEDs are placed on the chassis for the convenience of the IT manager. All chassis conditions and management options are available and controllable through the management software, either CLI or WebUI.

It is recommended that all of the chassis subsystems be maintained and managed through the management software.

Power Supply Unit LEDs

The PSUs are on the spine side of the chassis at its upper side and are behind two cover panels. The plugs for these PSUs are on the leaf side of the chassis.
Each power supply unit has the following LED indicators.

Power Supply Unit Status Indications

image2023-9-11_18-17-14.png

  • AC OK – LED indicator

    • Green – when input voltage is 85VAC < Vin < 270VAC

    • Off – when input voltage is 85VAC > Vin or Vin > 270VAC

  • DC OK – LED indicator

    • Green – when output voltage above 90% +/- 5% of 48VDC

    • Red – when output voltage fallen below 90% +/- 5% of 48VDC

CS7510 PSU Cover

image2023-9-11_18-17-26.png


System AC Power Interface

Each PSU in the switch system has a dedicated AC inlet. The inlets are numbered, 1 through 10, corresponding to the numbers on the PSU covers. The system utilizes C19/C20 AC inlet standard where C20 socket is installed on the system. A C19-to-C20 power cord is provided with the system. An appropriate Power Delivery Unit (PDU) should be installed to interface with the system.

Leaf Module LED Indicators

image2023-9-11_18-17-43.png

Status LED

The Status LED is located in the middle of the leaf to allow easier visibility when all cables are installed.
The leaf Status indicator LED has the following LED assignment:

LED Condition

Description

Off

No power to the leaf

Green: Solid

Leaf is up and running

Green: Flashing

Leaf is booting or being restored to factory default

Amber: Solid

Fatal error

Bad Port LED

The Bad Port LED
image2018-12-2_11-26-11.png
is located on the left side of the leaf. The following Bad Port LED conditions are possible.

LED Condition

Description

Off

OK: All ports are up and running

Amber: Flashing

Error: One or possibly more ports has just received a symbol error

This LED shows symbol errors. Possible causes for this are:
• bad cable
• bad connection
• bad connector

This LED lights up when one or more ports is receiving a symbol error. The LED immediately goes off until the next symbol error is received.

UID LED Switch Identifier

The UID LED is a debug feature that will become available to customers in the near future. For details please contact Mellanox Technologies support.

Leaf Module Port Connector LED Assignment

Above the ports are two LEDs one for the upper port

image2018-12-2_11-28-35.png

and one for the lower port

image2018-12-2_11-28-43.png

. Each port has a single 2 color LED. The table below presents the link status according to the LED condition.

Connector Physical and Logical Link Indications

LED Condition

Description

Off

No power to the port

Green: Solid

Logical link up

Green: Flashing

Data activity: Flashing frequency is proportional to data transfer speed

Amber: Solid

Physical link up

Amber: Flashing

A problem with the physical link

The LED indicator, corresponding to each data port, will light orange when the physical connection is established (that is, when the unit is powered on and a cable is plugged into the port with the other end of the connector plugged into a functioning port). When a logical connection is made the LED will change to green. When data is being transferred the light will blink green.

The switch does not provide a visual means to indicate the port speed configuration (SDR, DDR, QDR, FDR, or EDR) and/or the link width (1X or 4X). The speed and link width configurations can be retrieved using management software.

Spine Module LED Indicators

Each leaf module is connected by links to each spine module. Each spine has the following LEDs.
• One status LED for the spine health
• Two status LED for the spine fan modules, one per module
• 36 status LEDs showing the existence of leaf to spine connections
• One Bad Port LED showing symbol errors in the data stream
• One UID LED that can be lit to identify an individual spine

The 36 LEDs on each spine are divided by the number of leafs and the result (N) is the number of connections from each leaf that are connected to the spine. All spines must be installed and working to ensure that full BW exists between nodes. The maximum number of connections from each leaf is 1. If the (number of leafs) x (the maximum number of connections per leaf) is less than 36 then some of the leaf to spine connection LEDs may be OFF.

The status LEDs for the spine and their descriptions are shown in the table below. The LEDs indicate as follows.

image2023-9-11_18-18-7.png

Status LED

The table below shows the spine status according to the LED condition:

LED Condition

Description

Off

No power to the spine

Green: Solid

Spine is up and running

Green: Flashing

Spine is powering up or being restored to factory default

Amber: Solid

Fatal error

Fan LED

For each fan drawer in the spine there is a status LED. The spine fan indicator LED has the following LED assignment:

LED Color

Description

Green: Solid

Spine fan is OK

Amber: Solid

One of the fans is not working and needs replacement

Spine to Leaf IB Connection Status LEDs

The leaf connection status on each spine displays the condition of the connection between the spine and each leaf. There is a minimum of one LED per leaf per spine and a maximum of 1 LED per leaf. These LEDs indicate a valid connection between a leaf and a spine. The table below shows the leaf to spine status according to the LED condition:

LED Color

Description

Off

Link is down

Green: Solid

Logical connection

Green: Flashing

Data activity

Amber: Solid

Physical connection established

Bad Port LED

The Bad Port LED
image2018-12-2_11-36-37.png
is located on the left side of the spine. The following Bad Port LED conditions are possible:

LED Condition

Description

Off

OK: No ports have received symbol errors recently

Amber: Flashing

Error: One or possibly more ports has just received a symbol error

This LED shows symbol errors. Possible causes for this are:
• bad cable
• bad connection
• bad connector

This LED lights up when one or more ports is receiving a symbol error. The LED immediately goes off until the next symbol error is received.

UID LED Switch Identifier

The UID LED is a debug feature that will become available to customers in the near future. For details please contact Mellanox Technologies support.

Spine Side Panel Display LED Indicators

The spine side panel display has LEDs that show the chassis condition.

image2023-9-11_18-18-25.png

Spine-Side Panel LED Display for Normal Operation

LED

Condition

Description

Normal State

Status

Off

No power

Green

Green

System is up and running

Green: Flashing

System booting/restore factory default in progress

Amber

Fatal error

PSU Status

Off

No power

Green

Green

Normal operational

Amber

PS fault detected - check individual power supplies for fault

indications

Spine Fan

Status

Off

No power

Green

Green

Normal operation

Amber

Fatal error in one or more of the spine fans - check individual spine fan LEDs for fault indications

Leaf Fan Status

Off

No power

Green

Green

Normal operation

Amber

Fatal error in one or more of the leaf fans - check individual leaf fan LEDs for fault indications

MNG1 Master Status

Off

  • No power

  • Management module is not installed

  • Management module is not the master

Green

Green

Management module is up and operating as master

Amber

Slave management module not installed

MNG2 Master Status

Off

  • Management module is not the master

  • No power

Off

Green

Management module is up and operating as master

Management Module LED Indicators

image2023-9-11_18-18-43.png

The management module LEDs display the switch system operating conditions.

Management LED Display for Normal Operation

LED

Condition

Description

Normal State

Status LED:

Shows the status of the chassis.

Off

No power

Green

Green

System is up and running

Green: Flashing

System booting/restore factory default in progress

Amber

System error - attention needed (e.g. overheating, diagnostics fail, CPU hang, HW fail, overheat-critical)

PSU Status

Off

No power

Green

Green

Normal operation

Amber

PS fault detected - check individual power supplies for fault

indications

Spine Fan

Status

Off

No power

Green

Green

Normal operation

Amber

Fatal error in one or more of the spine fans - check individual spine fan LEDs for fault indications

Leaf Fan Status

Off

No power

Green

Green

Normal operation

Amber

Fatal error in one or more of the leaf fans - check individual leaf fan LEDs for fault indications

Master

Off

This management module is not the master

Green

Green

Management module is operating as a master

Port Connector Interfaces

The connector side of the switch has 9 leaf modules and each leaf module has 36 QSFP28 ports. The ports on each leaf module are placed in two rows, 18 ports to a row. The ports are labeled as shown in the figure below. The bottom row ports are flipped from the top row as shown.

Port Numbering

image2018-12-2_11-41-15.png

Top and Bottom Ports

image2018-12-2_11-41-53.png


Air Flow

These switches come with the air flow pattern of air entering through the spine side and exiting through the connector side.

QSFP Cable Power Budget Classification

All Switch-IB™ and Switch-IB™ 2 based switch systems are designed for active cables with a max power per module of 3.5W. This is power level 4 according to the QSFP Public Specification.

Management Module Interfaces

The switch system requires at least one management module. The management module has 6 interfaces to connect to the director switch system. They are:

  • 1 I2C/CONSOLE port – this is an I2C/RS232 connector for connecting to a host machine

  • 2 MGMT – this is an Ethernet connector

  • 1 USB port

  • 1 RST – reset button

  • 1 QSFP port – for debug purposes only

Management Module Interfaces

image2023-9-11_18-19-3.png

I2C/Console (RS232)

The console port is used during the installation process to configure the chassis for remote management. Connect this port to a local host using the harness supplied with the chassis. See the MLNX-OS® User Manual for the initial configuration procedure. RS232 connection should be configured for 115200Kb baud-rate.

Apart from the initial configuration, I²C interface is made exclusively for debugging and troubleshooting. Only FAEs are authorized to connect through it.

Only original Mellanox cables supplied with the switch package can be used to connect a switch system to the server.

Connecting any cable other than the Mellanox supplied console cable may cause an I²C hang. Using uncertified cables may damage the I²C interface.

Refer to the Replacement Parts Ordering Numbers appendix for harness details.


Management

The management ports are 1Gb/s Ethernet (1GbE) ports for remote management. Any remote terminal connected to the Ethernet port can then be used to manage the fabric and chassis.

USB

The USB 2.0 port can be used to upload new software using any storage device that has a USB connector.

Reset – RST

The Reset button resets the chassis management module when the button is pushed. When the button is held down for 15 seconds the management module is reset and the password deleted.

On a switch system with two management modules, the slave management module must be extracted, then the aforementioned procedure must be performed on the master management module. Once the system reloads, the slave management module may be reinserted.

Do not use a sharp pointed object such as needle or push pin for pressing the Reset button. Sharp objects can cause damage, use a flat object such as a paper clip.

This button resets the CPU of the management module. A quick push of this button performs this reset. When the reset button is pushed on the master management module this management module is reset becoming the slave and the other management module becomes the master. If there is only one management module in the chassis all of the leafs and ports are reset by bringing them down and powering them up when the reset button is pushed. When the button is held down for 15 seconds the management module is reset and the password is deleted. You will then be able to enter without a password and make a new password for the user “admin”.
