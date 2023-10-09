Interfaces

The LEDs are placed on the chassis for the convenience of the IT manager. All chassis conditions and management options are available and controllable through the management software, either CLI or WebUI.

Tip It is recommended that all of the chassis subsystems be maintained and managed through the management software.

The PSUs are on the spine side of the chassis at its upper side and are behind two cover panels. The plugs for these PSUs are on the leaf side of the chassis.

Each power supply unit has the following LED indicators.

Power Supply Unit Status Indications

AC OK – LED indicator Green – when input voltage is 85V AC < V in < 270V AC Off – when input voltage is 85V AC > V in or V in > 270V AC

DC OK – LED indicator Green – when output voltage above 90% +/- 5% of 48V DC Red – when output voltage fallen below 90% +/- 5% of 48V DC



CS7510 PSU Cover





Each PSU in the switch system has a dedicated AC inlet. The inlets are numbered, 1 through 10, corresponding to the numbers on the PSU covers. The system utilizes C19/C20 AC inlet standard where C20 socket is installed on the system. A C19-to-C20 power cord is provided with the system. An appropriate Power Delivery Unit (PDU) should be installed to interface with the system.

The Status LED is located in the middle of the leaf to allow easier visibility when all cables are installed.

The leaf Status indicator LED has the following LED assignment:

LED Condition Description Off No power to the leaf Green: Solid Leaf is up and running Green: Flashing Leaf is booting or being restored to factory default Amber: Solid Fatal error

LED Condition Description Off OK: All ports are up and running Amber: Flashing Error: One or possibly more ports has just received a symbol error

The Bad Port LEDis located on the left side of the leaf. The following Bad Port LED conditions are possible.

This LED shows symbol errors. Possible causes for this are:

• bad cable

• bad connection

• bad connector

This LED lights up when one or more ports is receiving a symbol error. The LED immediately goes off until the next symbol error is received.

The UID LED is a debug feature that will become available to customers in the near future. For details please contact Mellanox Technologies support.

Above the ports are two LEDs one for the upper port

and one for the lower port

. Each port has a single 2 color LED. The table below presents the link status according to the LED condition.

Connector Physical and Logical Link Indications

LED Condition Description Off No power to the port Green: Solid Logical link up Green: Flashing Data activity: Flashing frequency is proportional to data transfer speed Amber: Solid Physical link up Amber: Flashing A problem with the physical link

The LED indicator, corresponding to each data port, will light orange when the physical connection is established (that is, when the unit is powered on and a cable is plugged into the port with the other end of the connector plugged into a functioning port). When a logical connection is made the LED will change to green. When data is being transferred the light will blink green.

Warning The switch does not provide a visual means to indicate the port speed configuration (SDR, DDR, QDR, FDR, or EDR) and/or the link width (1X or 4X). The speed and link width configurations can be retrieved using management software.

Each leaf module is connected by links to each spine module. Each spine has the following LEDs.

• One status LED for the spine health

• Two status LED for the spine fan modules, one per module

• 36 status LEDs showing the existence of leaf to spine connections

• One Bad Port LED showing symbol errors in the data stream

• One UID LED that can be lit to identify an individual spine

The 36 LEDs on each spine are divided by the number of leafs and the result (N) is the number of connections from each leaf that are connected to the spine. All spines must be installed and working to ensure that full BW exists between nodes. The maximum number of connections from each leaf is 1. If the (number of leafs) x (the maximum number of connections per leaf) is less than 36 then some of the leaf to spine connection LEDs may be OFF.

The status LEDs for the spine and their descriptions are shown in the table below. The LEDs indicate as follows.

The table below shows the spine status according to the LED condition:

LED Condition Description Off No power to the spine Green: Solid Spine is up and running Green: Flashing Spine is powering up or being restored to factory default Amber: Solid Fatal error

For each fan drawer in the spine there is a status LED. The spine fan indicator LED has the following LED assignment:

LED Color Description Green: Solid Spine fan is OK Amber: Solid One of the fans is not working and needs replacement

The leaf connection status on each spine displays the condition of the connection between the spine and each leaf. There is a minimum of one LED per leaf per spine and a maximum of 1 LED per leaf. These LEDs indicate a valid connection between a leaf and a spine. The table below shows the leaf to spine status according to the LED condition:

LED Color Description Off Link is down Green: Solid Logical connection Green: Flashing Data activity Amber: Solid Physical connection established

LED Condition Description Off OK: No ports have received symbol errors recently Amber: Flashing Error: One or possibly more ports has just received a symbol error

The Bad Port LEDis located on the left side of the spine. The following Bad Port LED conditions are possible:

This LED shows symbol errors. Possible causes for this are:

• bad cable

• bad connection

• bad connector

This LED lights up when one or more ports is receiving a symbol error. The LED immediately goes off until the next symbol error is received.

The UID LED is a debug feature that will become available to customers in the near future. For details please contact Mellanox Technologies support.

The spine side panel display has LEDs that show the chassis condition.

Spine-Side Panel LED Display for Normal Operation LED Condition Description Normal State Status Off No power Green Green System is up and running Green: Flashing System booting/restore factory default in progress Amber Fatal error PSU Status Off No power Green Green Normal operational Amber PS fault detected - check individual power supplies for fault indications Spine Fan Status Off No power Green Green Normal operation Amber Fatal error in one or more of the spine fans - check individual spine fan LEDs for fault indications Leaf Fan Status Off No power Green Green Normal operation Amber Fatal error in one or more of the leaf fans - check individual leaf fan LEDs for fault indications MNG1 Master Status Off No power

Management module is not installed

Management module is not the master Green Green Management module is up and operating as master Amber Slave management module not installed MNG2 Master Status Off Management module is not the master

No power Off Green Management module is up and operating as master

The management module LEDs display the switch system operating conditions.

Management LED Display for Normal Operation LED Condition Description Normal State Status LED: Shows the status of the chassis. Off No power Green Green System is up and running Green: Flashing System booting/restore factory default in progress Amber System error - attention needed (e.g. overheating, diagnostics fail, CPU hang, HW fail, overheat-critical) PSU Status Off No power Green Green Normal operation Amber PS fault detected - check individual power supplies for fault indications Spine Fan Status Off No power Green Green Normal operation Amber Fatal error in one or more of the spine fans - check individual spine fan LEDs for fault indications Leaf Fan Status Off No power Green Green Normal operation Amber Fatal error in one or more of the leaf fans - check individual leaf fan LEDs for fault indications Master Off This management module is not the master Green Green Management module is operating as a master

The connector side of the switch has 9 leaf modules and each leaf module has 36 QSFP28 ports. The ports on each leaf module are placed in two rows, 18 ports to a row. The ports are labeled as shown in the figure below. The bottom row ports are flipped from the top row as shown.

Port Numbering



